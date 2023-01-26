ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

High winds wreak havoc on I-8 in San Diego's East County

By Jermaine Ong
 5 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Multiple big rig trucks overturned on Interstate 8 in the East County as high winds swirled across San Diego's East County region Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a big rig heading westbound on I-8 flipped onto its side near Crestwood Road just before 6:40 a.m. The big rig blocked the No. 1 and 2 lanes, the CHP reported.

Less than 10 minutes later, a second big rig overturned and came to rest on its side in the slow lane, the CHP said.

The downed trucks forced the closure of all westbound lanes, with passenger vehicles being detoured to Old Highway 80. Big rigs/high-profile vehicles were being stopped.

A specific high wind advisory from Alpine to the Imperial Valley line prompted Caltrans to call for high-profile vehicles to be detoured from I-8 to Imperial Highway.

At around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Caltrans said on Twitter that westbound lanes of I-8 reopened to all traffic.

For San Diego’s coasts, mountains, and desert areas, a High Wind Advisory was in effect through 10 p.m. Thursday.

