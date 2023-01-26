Read full article on original website
Michael Ealy Joins ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ as Season 4 Gets Green Light
Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for Season 4 ahead of the premiere of Season 3 on Starz in March, and Michael Ealy is joining the cast. As reported by Deadline, the 50 Cent-produced Power spinoff will return for a fourth season with the addition of Ealy, who will portray series regular Detective Don Carter. Season 4 has already entered production in New York. The third season is set to debut on March 17, and will consist of 10 episodes. There’s no date announced for the follow-up, but it’s expected to arrive sometime in 2024.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Why Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett Felt ‘Blessed AF’ to Star In Episode 3 of ‘The Last of Us’
[Ed Note: MAJOR spoilers for The Last of Us’ third episode—“Long Long Time”—below.]. I haven’t stopped thinking about Episode 3 of HBO’s The Last of Us since I watched it. Titled after the Linda Ronstadt song of the same name, “Long Long Time,” the installment is a radical departure from the ongoing journey of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as it sidelines the leads for a majority of the runtime. Instead, it introduces and fleshes out the story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). Bill is a survivalist, living alone in an abandoned town after FEDRA packs and ships out the remaining townsfolk. A few years go by, and Frank wanders into town, falling into one of Bill’s traps. After Bill brings Frank inside for a warm meal and a fresh change of clothes, the two fall in love.
A Breakdown of ‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland’s Abuse Allegations
Justin Roiland, the co-creator of the sci-fi animated show Rick and Morty, is persona non grata in Hollywood. Roiland was charged with felony domestic violence in connection with a 2020 incident involving a woman he was dating at the time, NBC News reported. Roiland, who also voices the titular characters...
‘Mouth Full of Golds’ Book Provides the Definitive Look at Famous Eddie’s Impact
A second edition of Mouth Full of Golds, originally self-published to an immediate sellout back in 2021, is arriving soon from IDEA. The coffee table book is billed as the “illustrated history” of the inimitable “Famous” Eddie Plein, widely cited as the founding father of gold fronts. Alongside contributing elements from a roster of leading creative voices including ASAP Ferg, ASAP Rocky, Goldie, Janette Beckman, and more (all of whom were also featured in the book’s original edition) is a newly included discussion with designer Marc Jacobs.
‘Ginny & Georgia’ Star Antonia Gentry on Representing the Black Experience: ‘It’s Not One Size Fits All’
There’s a reason Ginny & Georgia Season 2 became the No. 1 show on Netflix and dethroned Wednesday after a six-week run. The show is exhilarating. Created by Sarah Lampert, the series depicts the lives of troubled mother Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) and her teenage daughter, Ginny (Antonia Gentry), who attempt to escape their past by starting over in Wellsbury, Massachusetts. Season 2 aired on Jan. 5, with 10 episodes that left viewers on the edge of their seats. The second installment picks up by showing the aftermath of Ginny running away with her younger brother, Austin, after learning about Georgia’s murderous past.
Jazmine Sullivan Has More Heaux Tales: The Singer Is on a Mission to “Build a Safe Space for Women”
Jazmine Sullivan is a G. She calls in from her hometown in Philly a week before the Grammys and days before the release of a deeply vulnerable podcast episode she calls “an extension of Heaux Tales.” The seasoned singer has otherwise been pretty quiet lately, but you’ll be damned if you say the girl (and the genre she represents) ain’t growing.
Keanu Reeves Says ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Was the ‘Hardest Physical Role I’ve Ever Had’
Keanu Reeves confesses he has never been pushed harder physically than he was while filming the fourth installment in the John Wick franchise. “John Wick: Chapter 4 was the hardest physical role I’ve ever had in my career so far,” Reeves told Total Film. “They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox.”
Lil Wayne To Perform in Toronto In April For ‘Welcome To Tha Carter Tour’
Lil Wayne is headed on tour this spring and his lone Canadian stop will be in Toronto on April, 12 at History—the venue co-founded by Drake. Wayne took to Instagram to announce the 28-city tour. “#WelcomeToThaCarterTour coming to a city near you. Tickets go on sale this Friday...
Watch Lil Baby Perform “California Breeze” and “Forever” on ‘SNL’
Lil Baby refuses to lose momentum. After notching multiple wins throughout 2022, the ATL native returned this week to deliver a stellar performance on Saturday Night Live. The episode, hosted by Creed III star Michael B. Jordan, marked Baby’s first time as SNL’s musical guest, but it wasn’t the first time he’s graced the stage.
