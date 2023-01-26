ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eggs are one of the most versatile foods in the refrigerator. As an ingredient in various recipes or as a standalone dish, they offer an infinite variety of options. Of course, you’ve also got a choice of how you cook them. The most common methods are frying, boiling, scrambling, poaching, and baking. But if you want to add to your range of culinary skills, why not consider steaming your eggs? Steamed eggs are cooked close to boiling water but are not submerged. Instead, they cook in the vapor. And because the process is gentler than boiling, this technique produces a more tender egg white and a creamier yolk.

Watch the video to learn how to cook soft-boiled steamed eggs.

What is a soft-boiled egg?

Though the term hard-boiled egg is often applied generically to any technique that involves cooking an egg using boiling or hot water, there’s a difference between hard boiling and soft boiling. With soft boiling, you cook the egg until the white is firm. However, because it’s cooked for less time, the yolk will have a runny or custard-like texture, depending on your personal preference.

Is steaming eggs healthier than boiling them?

As with most things culinary, there are different schools of thought on the best way to cook your eggs. It’s true that steaming foods is often considered healthier than other cooking methods because it theoretically preserves more nutrients. However, in terms of nutritional value, there is no evidence to prove that steaming your eggs is any better or worse than boiling them. Though some people prefer the texture of steamed eggs and claim they’re easier to peel, both methods are regarded as healthy cooking styles.

For more information on all things egg-related, visit the American Egg Board.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to perfectly cook soft-boiled eggs with steam

