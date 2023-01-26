ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessie Lemonier, former Chargers, Lions linebacker, dies at 25

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHY0S_0kSKfTjh00
Linebacker Jessie Lemonier, left, takes part in stretching drills with defensive end Joey Bosa during the Los Angeles Chargers' training camp in 2020. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25, the Detroit Lions confirmed Thursday.

No cause of death has been revealed.

The 6-3, 240-pound Lemonier signed with the Arizona Cardinals last summer and played in a preseason game before being released during training camp. He was planning to play in the USFL this spring after signing with the Houston Gamblers and being traded to the Birmingham Stallions.

Lemnier last played in the NFL in 2021, appearing in seven games for the Lions, registering 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

"Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time," the Lions said in a statement.

Lemonier was an undrafted free agent from Liberty University when he broke into the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, appearing in six games and making two tackles.

His agent told ESPN that Lemonier and his girlfriend were expecting a child.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jessie Lemonier, former Chargers, Lions linebacker, dies at 25

