peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine driver injured in rollover crash
A Bellefontaine driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon just after 4:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Michael Riedmiller, 43, was traveling east on Township Road 55 when he crest the hill and conducted an evasive action to avoid a crash. Riedmiller then struck a ditch...
1 dead after crash on I-70 EB; Lanes reopen
OSHP reported that one person is dead after an SUV crashed into a heavy-duty pickup.
Man killed in crash on I-70 in Preble County has been identified
One Miami County man died following a fatal crash on Interstate 70 in Preble County early Monday morning, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson.
peakofohio.com
West Liberty man jumps out of moving car; sustains serious injuries
A West Liberty man was seriously injured after he jumped out of a moving vehicle Wednesday night just after 10 p.m. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports James Loffing, 23, was traveling north on Route 68, just south of State Route 274 when he jumped out of his vehicle. Loffing hit his head on the road and sustained serious injuries.
Victim of fatal Preble County crash identified
20-year-old Shayne Sowers of West Milton was identified as the crash victim.
peakofohio.com
Area teen flips car four times, escapes serious injuries
An area teen escaped serious injuries after he rolled his vehicle four times. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jonas Hoffman, 18, of Rushsylvania, was traveling north on County Road 5, near County Road 118, when he lost control on the icy roadway and drove off the right side of the road, overturning his vehicle four times before coming to rest.
wktn.com
County Road 130 Reopened After Crash this Morning
Emergency personnel were dispatched to a traffic crash on County Road 130 west of County Road 115 this morning. According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash resulted in downed power lines. County Road 130 was closed for several hours. No details have been provided at this time.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Name released in fatal wrong-way crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver killed in a fatal wrong-way crash along Route 23. The crash happened late Saturday evening, just south of Circleville. According to the sheriff’s office, “66-year-old Samuel G. Browning from Jackson, Ohio was...
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
Mother of three killed in crash after another driver goes wrong way on US Route 23
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — “I guess God needed her more than we did,” Tisha Nida’s ex-husband, Scott Nida, said. “He got one of his angels back.”. Scott Nida and his family wanted you to know that. They also wanted you to know that one picture...
Man dies from injuries sustained in fiery multi-vehicle crash in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — One man who was injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Brandt Pike in Huber Heights earlier this week has succumbed to his injuries, according to a Huber Heights Police spokesperson. Steven Carlson, 68, the driver of the Ford F-150 died Saturday night. Additional charges may...
wktn.com
Delphos Man Killed in Allen County Crash
A Delphos man was killed in a accident that occurred Thursday evening in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 61 year old Gregory A. Kunz lost control of the pickup truck he was driving while traveling south on State Route 66.
crawfordcountynow.com
County residents warn of suspicious activity
BUCYRUS—Residents in the Sulpher Springs and surrounding areas have reported a suspicious male. This male has approached Sulpher Springs residents at least three times in recent days. The individual has asked for gasoline or money for gas to aid his Mother or girlfriend. The Crawford County Sheriff has been...
Delphos man killed in Thursday night crash
MARION TOWNSHIP — A Delphos man died Thursday evening from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle traffic accident in western Allen County. According to a release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by Gregory Kunz, 61, of Delphos, was traveling southbound on state Route 66 at approximately 7:45 p.m. when it veered off the left side of the roadway. The truck entered a ditch and overturned.
Police dog sniffs out fentanyl along Ohio drug route
According to the Ross County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted 40 traffic stops from Thursday through Sunday, citing six drivers for driving under suspension and arresting six others on active warrants.
Pickup truck fire causes backup on I-71 North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A truck caught fire on Friday and emitted plumes of smoke, causing major delays on Interstate 71 North. Around 10:30 a.m., Columbus police arrived at I-71 North between the Cooke Road and North Broadway exits to find a pickup truck engulfed in flames. By 10:50 a.m., firefighters appeared to have the […]
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine man fires gun in a park, arrested on a weapons charge
A Bellefontaine man was arrested on a gun charge early Monday morning after firing a gun in Oakland Square Park. Bellefontaine Police were approached by two men, Devin Pettit and Devan Driscol. Pettit told officers Driscol had a gun and threatened to shoot him. Pettit also told authorities Driscol fired...
hometownstations.com
Delphos man loses his life after a single-vehicle crash on State Route 66
A Delphos man was killed after his pickup went off the road last night. Lima troopers say 61-year-old Gregory Kunz died from his injuries at the hospital. The Lima Post says at around 8 a.m., he was headed south on State Route 66, just south of Delphos when his Ford Ranger went off the left side of the road, into a ditch, and then flipped over. Kunz was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. The crash remains under investigation.
hometownstations.com
Fire on Main Street in Lima damages several businesses
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a business complex Friday night. Around 9pm on Friday the Lima Fire Department put out a fire at 1519 North Main Street. At least three businesses were damaged by a fire in the heating unit that spread through the air ducts. Firefighters had to remove portions of the roof to access the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Ohio issues adult alert for missing man
UPDATE- Norman Maybury has been found safe. An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving […]
