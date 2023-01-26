Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
Pump up Mac audio quality with new Sound Blaster X5
Creative’s new Sound Blaster X5, a USB sound card, digital-to-analog converter (DAC) and headphone amplifier, promises to jack up your Mac’s audio quality. It’s not cheap at $280. But the device launched Tuesday might make big difference in the sound flowing from speakers and headphones alike. Creative...
Cult of Mac
Man shed MacBook Pro rig craves Studio Display [Setups]
To the age-old question “Is a computer setup ever really done?” the answer is obviously “no.” There’s always something to add or something to fix, and once you do that it’s time to update something else (even if you don’t technically “need” the latest thing).
Cult of Mac
Adonit Star brilliantly merges iPad stylus with fountain pen [Review]
Adonit Star is the stylus for iPad users who love antiques; it’s designed to look like a fountain pen, not the usual plastic pencil. Despite the traditional design, it’s a fully functional stylus that’s ready for handwritten notes or sketching out ideas. I used it with my...
Cult of Mac
Dual-purpose new iPad stand is also a USB-C hub
The Plugable USB-C Stand Dock goes beyond just holding up an iPad so the display can be seen — it’s also an 8-port hub with HDMI, two USB-A ports and many more. The design reduces clutter on the user’s desk. And the stand/hub is also portable. This...
Cult of Mac
Save on this wireless Nintendo Switch controller
Remember the days when you’d battle your friends on Nintendo for endless hours? While Nintendo products have progressed significantly and you may have more responsibilities as an adult, there’s no reason you can’t relive those good times you had growing up. You can indulge your inner child...
Cult of Mac
Get 20% off iPad styluses and tips already much cheaper than Apple’s
If you recently got an iPad, you probably want a stylus so you can write and draw on it more precisely than you can with your fingertips. But Apple Pencil 2 might set you back $129. So how about something similar for less than half the price?. A good option...
Cult of Mac
Apple’s super-expensive Pro Display XDR gets a $300 discount
Looking to buy Apple’s 32-inch Pro Display XDR? Amazon is taking a whopping $300 off the stunning display, reducing the hole the purchase would otherwise make in your wallet. With an MRP of $4,999, the Pro Display XDR is an expensive piece of tech. But you can take advantage...
Cult of Mac
‘Periscope’ camera might remain iPhone 16 Pro Max exclusive
IPhone 16 Pro buyers reportedly won’t get the “periscope” camera previous rumors suggested. A camera with the new type of high-end lens will be restricted to only the iPhone 16 Pro Max, according to a reliable source of Apple info. The new hardware actually will arrive with...
Cult of Mac
Rugged Samsung SSD expands to 4TB of storage
The Samsung T7 Shield rugged SSD launched in 2022 with a maximum of 2TB of capacity and is now available with twice that. T7 Shield is a a credit-card size external SSD intended for outdoor content creators or travelers. It works with Mac and iPad plus a wide variety of devices.
Cult of Mac
Beautiful magnetic stand turns iPad into iMac
The Elago Magnetic Stand for iPads lifts the tablet up and does so beautifully. It closely mimics the design of the iMac, making the iPad into a small desktop. Most iPad stands offer a very limited selection of colors — perhaps only silver. Elago’s comes in a range of them, including pink.
Cult of Mac
Keep your Private Browsing secret with this one smart Safari move [Pro Tip]
So, you’ve been using Safari’s Private Browsing mode on your iPhone or iPad, for whatever reason, but you forget to close out of the tab. The next time you open Safari, you’ll be thrown into whatever unscrupulous web page you had open last time — and the result can range from unfortunate to embarrassing, depending upon what you were looking at and where you are when you unexpectedly resume the Private Browsing session.
Comments / 0