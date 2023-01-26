ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Why Courtney LaPlante Likes Being in Spiritbox + Touring with Ghost and Mastodon

Spiritbox had an amazing 2022 for numerous reasons, including the fact that they toured with Ghost and Mastodon in support of their debut LP – and Loudwire’s 2021 Album of the Year – Eternal Blue. In a recently posted conversation with Consequence, vocalist Courtney LaPlante revealed what she enjoys most about being in the Canadian trio, as well as what it was like to be on the road with two of today’s biggest metal acts.
Trivium + Beartooth Announce Co-Headlining 2023 U.S. Tour

It's on! Trivium and Beartooth promise to deliver one of the best one-two combos this spring when the two acts unite for a U.S. co-headline tour. The 29-city run kicks off May 1 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania shortly after a late April string of Beartooth festival appearances. The two acts will then travel across the country with support provided by Malevolence and Archetypes Collide until with a June 15 finale in Seattle, Washington. See all of the stops listed below.
See Footage + Full Setlist From Cynic’s First Show in Nearly a Decade

Although progressive metal troupe Cynic put out a new studio record – Ascension Codes – in 2021, they haven’t been on stage since 2015. That is, until this past Friday (Jan. 27), when the group played a secret show at the Knitting Factory in Los Angeles, Calif. (with support from Future Usses). You can watch some footage and see the full setlist below.
