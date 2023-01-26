Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s Why Courtney LaPlante Likes Being in Spiritbox + Touring with Ghost and Mastodon
Spiritbox had an amazing 2022 for numerous reasons, including the fact that they toured with Ghost and Mastodon in support of their debut LP – and Loudwire’s 2021 Album of the Year – Eternal Blue. In a recently posted conversation with Consequence, vocalist Courtney LaPlante revealed what she enjoys most about being in the Canadian trio, as well as what it was like to be on the road with two of today’s biggest metal acts.
Lorna Shore Book Headlining 2023 U.S. Tour With Shadow of Intent, Bodysnatcher + Boundaries
Modern day deathcore titans Lorna Shore have just announced another leg of the Pain Remains Tour with a U.S. run set for this spring with special guests Shadow of Intent, Bodysnatcher and Boundaries, as well as another act that will be revealed at a later date. The run, which stretches...
Trivium + Beartooth Announce Co-Headlining 2023 U.S. Tour
It's on! Trivium and Beartooth promise to deliver one of the best one-two combos this spring when the two acts unite for a U.S. co-headline tour. The 29-city run kicks off May 1 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania shortly after a late April string of Beartooth festival appearances. The two acts will then travel across the country with support provided by Malevolence and Archetypes Collide until with a June 15 finale in Seattle, Washington. See all of the stops listed below.
Lzzy Hale Does Extreme Metal Vocals on New Avatar Song ‘Violence No Matter What’
Lzzy Hale can belt with the best of them, but the Halestorm singer takes things even more extreme lining up alongside Johannes Eckerstrom for the new Avatar song "Violence No Matter What." Indeed, Hale's powerful presence perfectly compliments the heaviness of the lyrical content that Avatar and Eckerstrom are lying...
Fall Out Boy + Bring Me the Horizon Announce 2023 North American Tour
Fall Out Boy are hitting the road with Bring Me the Horizon this year. The two just announced a set of 2023 North American tour dates together. Alkaline Trio will join them for three of the shows. The package includes several concerts at major stadiums. Plus, additional bands New Found...
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
See Footage + Full Setlist From Cynic’s First Show in Nearly a Decade
Although progressive metal troupe Cynic put out a new studio record – Ascension Codes – in 2021, they haven’t been on stage since 2015. That is, until this past Friday (Jan. 27), when the group played a secret show at the Knitting Factory in Los Angeles, Calif. (with support from Future Usses). You can watch some footage and see the full setlist below.
Les Claypool Reactivates Fearless Flying Frog Brigade for First Shows in 18 Years
Primus frontman Les Claypool has ventured out in a variety of bands over the years, and he's reactivating Col. Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade for 2023. The group last performed in 2005, making this their first performances in 18 years. Making sure to make the most of their return...
Headlining Pantera Show in Austria Canceled After German Festival Controversy
Pantera's scheduled concert in Vienna, Austria, this spring has now been canceled by the show's organizers. The reunited metal band was set to play the Vienna venue Gasometer on May 31. The decision to cancel the headlining Pantera gig comes soon after the band were removed from their planned slots...
Incubus Name Fill-In Bassist as Ben Kenney Recovers From Medical Procedure
Those catching Incubus on their upcoming shows will notice a change in the band's lineup, one that they're revealing in a new posting. Ben Kenney, the band's regular bassist, will take some time off to recover from a recent medical procedure, but the group has found a talented fill-in to take on his duties for their forthcoming shows.
Loudwire
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0