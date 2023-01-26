ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’: Suspect in crash that killed Centerville couple arrested over 2 years later

By Sierra Rains
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xlvCR_0kSKdILM00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who appeared on Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list for his alleged involvement in a deadly August 2020 crash was arrested Thursday morning in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Jose Damaso-Hernandez, now 26, was wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, two counts of aggravated child abuse, vehicle assault and possession of cocaine with intent, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Jan. 25
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2Ca1_0kSKdILM00
Jose Damaso-Hernandez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Damaso-Hernandez is believed to have been behind the wheel of the Ford F-150 pickup truck that killed Dalton Williams, 21, and Samantha Peevyhouse, 25, both of Centerville, on Aug. 16, 2020.

Police reported Damaso-Hernandez crossed over the eastbound lanes of Bell Road near Brookview Estates Drive and crashed into a 2016 Scion driven by the Centerville residents.

A witness traveling on Bell Road at the time told investigators that Damaso-Hernandez’s pickup truck passed him at a high rate of speed just before the crash. His blood alcohol content was measured at 0.14% .

Man on Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ list for child sexual abuse charges found dead

A 5-year-old girl in Damaso-Hernandez’s pickup truck at the time of the crash was in a child’s car seat, but she was not buckled in and suffered minor injuries.

After the crash, Damaso-Hernandez and a passenger in his truck, Sadia Bonilla-Gomez, were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Initial efforts to locate the two following their release from the hospital were unsuccessful. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force was assisting Metro police in trying to find the couple.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Damaso-Hernandez is among 14 wanted fugitives who have been arrested since the Metro Nashville Police Department began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list in mid-October 2022.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Korean Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting

3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. 3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Ice concerns for morning commute in Davidson County. News 2's First Alert unit is monitoring road conditions in Davidson County ahead of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Ex-boyfriend accused of killing Nashville woman

A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend. Clarksville power providers monitor icy conditions. Power providers continue to monitor conditions as temperatures...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

UPDATE: Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man Takes Own Life

Update January 31st – It is with extreme sorrow to report that last night Sean died of suicide. The SHPD sends our condolences to his family and everyone who knew him. If you or someone you know needs help, don’t hesitate to contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Not actual vehicle Spring Hill, […] The post UPDATE: Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man Takes Own Life appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SPRING HILL, TN
fox17.com

Man arrested after ex-girlfriend found dead in his closet in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Tenn. -- A woman is found dead in her ex-boyfriend's closet in Bellevue. The body of 24-year-old Irene Torres was found in the closet of her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Dwayne Herelle, Jr., at 865 Bellevue Apartments on Sunday morning, according to Metro Nashville police. She had been stabbed to death.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy