ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVOE

Two arrested after allegedly burglarizing old Cedar Point school building

Two people, including a woman from Eureka, have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into Cedar Point’s former school building. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says deputies received a report of people “dressed in all black” getting inside the building shortly before 6 pm Saturday. Less than 10 minutes later, deputies arrived to find a white pickup outside the building and two people using flashlights inside. Deputies then contacted both suspects as they were taking unspecified items out of the building.
EUREKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Letter to the Times: Listen up, Lawrence school board

Once again, top USD 497 administrators employed the “park in the parking lot” approach to public input at a Jan. 18 meeting at Lawrence High School. Public questions and comments were buffered to sticky notes for concerned citizens to input (park) their voices on various boards (the parking lots), a place where these concerns will stay — parked.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim

Volunteers for the Moms Demand Action organization took to Hummer Sports Park to raise awareness on gun safety. They planned to distribute food from Harvesters’ mobile distribution food pantry, but miscommunication on the part of the company led to a no-show.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

KCPD finds 20-year-old shot to death in a vehicle overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Sunday in Kansas City. Just before one a.m., officers were alerted to the sound of gunfire in the area of Meyer Blvd. and Swope Pkwy. Upon arrival, KCPD began canvassing the area...
KANSAS CITY, MO
TheDailyBeast

Firefighters Find Man on Fire in Walmart Bathroom

Firefighters in Kansas were called to a Walmart Neighborhood Market late Saturday where they found a man on fire in the restroom, an official said. Emergency responders rushed to the scene in Topeka at around 8:15 p.m. “Upon arrival, firefighters located an adult male on fire in a bathroom,” Topeka city government spokesperson Gretchen Spiker said. “TFD personnel immediately worked to get the fire out, and rendered aid to the involved individual.” The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Spiker added. The circumstances around how the fire started are being investigated.Read it at The Topeka Capital-Journal
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash

WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A possible DUI situation led to a police chase in Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship that ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital and one person to jail. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy