lawrencekstimes.com
Clay Wirestone: A bomb threat at my son’s Lawrence school shattered an afternoon into emotional fragments (Column)
KVOE
Two arrested after allegedly burglarizing old Cedar Point school building
Two people, including a woman from Eureka, have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into Cedar Point’s former school building. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says deputies received a report of people “dressed in all black” getting inside the building shortly before 6 pm Saturday. Less than 10 minutes later, deputies arrived to find a white pickup outside the building and two people using flashlights inside. Deputies then contacted both suspects as they were taking unspecified items out of the building.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence police work with domestic violence center to prevent and identify human trafficking
LAWRENCE — In the years following a high-profile murder case, the Lawrence Police Department and The Willow Domestic Violence Center joined forces to help victims of human trafficking. The two organizations worked to fine-tune a longstanding relationship with the addition of a victims’ advocate in 2020. In January...
Man dies in fall from catwalk Monday at Clay County business
Authorities are investigating after an employee fell “three to four stories from a catwalk, landing on rocks” in Randolph, Missouri. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kansas City police: Missing 14-year-old girl found safe
UPDATE: Police said Lily Launer was located Tuesday and is safe.
KMBC.com
3 teens force way onto Independence school bus, assault driver and 2 students
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police say three teenagers forced their way onto an Independence School District bus and assaulted the driver and two students. Investigators say when the bus came to a stop near Osage and Mill, the teens forced their way onto the bus. The school bus driver was...
lawrencekstimes.com
Parking in New Hampshire Street garage is free this week, but the lower level is closed
Parking in the New Hampshire Street garage will be free for the remainder of this week — except for the garage’s lower level, which is closed until further notice following a nearby fire. “An early-morning fire in the alley behind the garage activated the automatic sprinkler system on...
lawrencekstimes.com
Letter to the Times: Listen up, Lawrence school board
Once again, top USD 497 administrators employed the “park in the parking lot” approach to public input at a Jan. 18 meeting at Lawrence High School. Public questions and comments were buffered to sticky notes for concerned citizens to input (park) their voices on various boards (the parking lots), a place where these concerns will stay — parked.
Hunter shot in accident at Hillsdale State Park
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating after a hunter was shot and injured during an accident at Hillsdale State Park.
Resident guns down alleged burglar inside KCK home, police say
A man was gunned down after allegedly breaking into a home on Jan. 22, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced Monday.
WIBW
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
Volunteers for the Moms Demand Action organization took to Hummer Sports Park to raise awareness on gun safety. They planned to distribute food from Harvesters’ mobile distribution food pantry, but miscommunication on the part of the company led to a no-show.
KMBC.com
KCPD finds 20-year-old shot to death in a vehicle overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Sunday in Kansas City. Just before one a.m., officers were alerted to the sound of gunfire in the area of Meyer Blvd. and Swope Pkwy. Upon arrival, KCPD began canvassing the area...
Topeka police serve search warrants across city, arrest 3 for drive-by shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An 18-year-old man and two juveniles are facing multiple charges for their alleged roles in a drive-by shooting in east Topeka. Topeka police served multiple search warrants Friday while investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Jan. 24 in the 600 block of SE Lawrence Street. No one was hurt, but there […]
Firefighters Find Man on Fire in Walmart Bathroom
Firefighters in Kansas were called to a Walmart Neighborhood Market late Saturday where they found a man on fire in the restroom, an official said. Emergency responders rushed to the scene in Topeka at around 8:15 p.m. “Upon arrival, firefighters located an adult male on fire in a bathroom,” Topeka city government spokesperson Gretchen Spiker said. “TFD personnel immediately worked to get the fire out, and rendered aid to the involved individual.” The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Spiker added. The circumstances around how the fire started are being investigated.Read it at The Topeka Capital-Journal
lawrencekstimes.com
Clay Wirestone: A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. (Column)
WIBW
Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash
WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A possible DUI situation led to a police chase in Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship that ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital and one person to jail. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that...
ATF Kansas City responds to shooting scene at Target in Omaha, Nebraska
The ATF Kansas City assisted in responding to a shooting scene around noon Tuesday at a Target near 178th Street and West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska.
lawrencekstimes.com
Advocates’ event to encourage Lawrence community to push back against South Wakarusa Extension
Indigenous community advocates on Thursday will discuss potential harm that could come from the proposed roadway extension of Wakarusa Drive just south of Lawrence, and they invite the public to participate. Attendees will learn more about the proposed Wakarusa Extension and will be encouraged to ask questions and participate in...
Man on fire in Walmart bathroom is extinguished by firefighters, Kansas officials say
He was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, officials say.
