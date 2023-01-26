Read full article on original website
swnewsmedia.com
As sections near, Sabers keep moving along in league waters
The Shakopee boys swimming team is still in line for another winning season in the South Suburban Conference. The Sabers fell 96-82 at Lakeville South Jan 27 to drop to 4-3 in league duals. Shakopee will need to split its final to SSC competitions to finish with a winning record, before turning its attention to the Section 2AA meet.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for John Easton Robson III
John Easton Robson III, age 69, of Waconia, passed unexpectedly at his home, on Saturday, January 21, 2023. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 4 at 1 p.m., with a time of gathering one hour prior, both at Freshwater Church, 138 West First Street, Waconia. Pastor John Braland will preside.
swnewsmedia.com
Senior is back on the mat for Prior Lake as the postseason nears
Alan Koehler is back on the mat for the Prior Lake wrestling team. The senior made his season debut Jan. 26 in the Lakers' 33-32 loss at Rosemount in a South Suburban Conference dual. Koehler also wrestled in all three matches for Prior Lake in a quadrangular match at Faribault Jan. 28, winning two by fall.
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska Fire Department's ice fishing contest to go on -- without the fishing
The Chaska Fire Department’s annual Ice Fishing Contest will be back at Firemen’s Park on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1-3 p.m. The ice fishing portion of the event has been canceled due to poor ice conditions, however, but families can still enjoy bonfires, s’mores, trivia, door prizes, bucket raffles and food and beverage available for purchase at the Chaska Event Center.
swnewsmedia.com
Burnsville gets one champion at invite as section tourney nears
The Burnsville wrestling team is gearing up for the postseason. The Blaze had one individual champion in the Rochester Century Panther Invitational Jan. 28, finishing eighth in the team standings with 84 points. Forest Lake won the title (231.5), followed by Ellsworth Community (163.5) and Goodhue (140.5).
swnewsmedia.com
Carver's Soggy Bottom 'golf' tourney played in the cold
While the temperatures were frigid Saturday for the 14th annual Soggy Bottom snow golf tournament in Carver, it was the warmth of the community’s camaraderie that was most evident. The unique event involves “golfers” using everything from hockey sticks to tennis racquets to play a round on a makeshift,...
swnewsmedia.com
Amazon closing Shakopee facility, impacting 680 employees
Amazon announced plans to close its MSP5 sortation center in Shakopee at the end of March, impacting about 680 workers, according to a company notice sent to state officials Monday. The letter, addressed to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, states that the facility will cease operations March...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Brian R. Maki
Brian Robert Maki, born July 8, 1966 to Jane and Russell Maki both deceased, departed us in this life December 6, 2022 due to complications of the heart. Survived by long time loving friend, Dawn Klitzke of Chaska; brother, Curtis and wife Marcella of FL, and son, Timothy of Prior Lake, along with many nieces and nephews.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Kathleen R. Rothe
Kathleen "Kay" R. Rothe, age 74, passed away peacefully at the family home in Chaska on Tuesday, January 24 from pulmonary fibrosis. Kay was born on November 9, 1948 in Minneapolis and was the oldest of four children. She graduated from Richfield High School and immediately began nurses training at Minneapolis Vocational. Kay proudly practiced nursing for five decades of her life, with most of her career dedicated to cancer patients and cancer research. She was honored to work with many talented colleagues, first in private practice and, later, at Park Nicollet, Oncological Consultants, CCOP Research and Virginia Piper Cancer Institute. She volunteered at North Memorial and was a voting judge. In recent years, Kay was elected to the Board of the Jonathan Association in Chaska, where she passionately served as Vice President.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Marietta A. Straus
Marietta A. Straus, age 84, of Waconia passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Lake Minnetonka Shores in Spring Park. Funeral Service 1 p.m., Monday, February 6 at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 E 2nd St) in Waconia with Rev. Duncan McLellan as officiant. Visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waconia.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for JoAnn (Wollin) Schwarzrock
JoAnn (Wollin) Schwarzrock, age 75, of Chaska, passed unexpectedly at her home, on Saturday, January 28, 2023. A Christian Funeral will be held on Friday, February 3, at 12:30 p.m., with a visitation one hour prior, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 833 South Marschall Road, Shakopee. Pallbearers will be Kreg Werner, Cory Zimmermann, Marcus Lee, Lucas Lee, Joshua Hammermeister, Matthew Hammermeister, Nick Jensen, and Rusty Rice. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dwight Hammermeister and Scott Kampen. JoAnn will be laid to rest at Valley Cemetery, in Shakopee.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Neil B. Bleichner
Neil Bernard Bleichner, age 92, of Chaska, died peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 3, at 11 a.m. with family receiving friends one hour prior to the Mass at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska, with Father Tony VanderLoop presiding. The inurnment will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska at a later date.
swnewsmedia.com
Defense helps the Jordan cagers get back on the winning track
The winning formula for the Jordan boys basketball team is there, and it often starts with defense. The Hubmen held Waseca to just 19 points in the second half in a 65-54 road win Jan. 28. Senior Afton Koch led the way with 20 points.
swnewsmedia.com
Kennedy Sanders, Anna Lenzen and Ashley Schuelke fuel Chaska girls basketball
Seventeen games into the season, and the Chaska Hawks are continuing their winning ways. At 16-1 overall with an unblemished record early in Metro West Conference play, Chaska looks to be on the right track toward a fourth-consecutive conference championship and possibly a trip back to the Class 4A state tournament after winning it all in 2020-21.
