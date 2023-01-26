Read full article on original website
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
Learn about teas and shakes that come with benefits at Rocky Top Nutrition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If there was a drink that provided vitamins B, D, collagen and many other great benefits, plus it tastes like it isn’t healthy, would you drink it? If the answer is yes, there are teas and shakes that anyone can enjoy at Rocky Top Nutrition.
Best Buy in Farragut announces closing date
A well-known electronic retailer company is closing one of its stores soon in East Tennessee.
UT college student chasing fashion dreams
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You got to strut like you mean it. A University of Tennessee Freshman is sharing his love for fashion to many online. Karsten Hoglund always knew he had an interest in fashion and is honored to be leading the way towards men’s apparel blogging in East Tennessee.
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Missing Knoxville man located in Kingsport
A Silver Alert has been requested for a Knoxville Man who has been missing since around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
Morningside Garden issues
Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some serious issues about their living conditions. They say there are problems with security, elevators don't work, and there is mold and water leaks inside apartments.
10 pounds of Lo mein tossed during inspection at Dandridge restaurant
The cafe with the low inspection score is in Jefferson County. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
Woman staying in Pigeon Forge witnesses cabin fire next to rental home
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — What used to be three rental cabins side by side is now completely gone and turned into rubble after an overnight fire in Pigeon Forge. An investigation is continuing into what caused the flames. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Sevier County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a structure fire in the […]
Cockfighting derby raided in Union County
Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding and his deputies raided a cockfighting derby in the 100 block of Little Valley Road in Maynardville, after receiving a tip and drone footage from the group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness or "SHARK.".
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
Pigeon Forge home, RV destroyed in fire
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed an RV and damaged an RV Tuesday morning, according to Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.
Knoxville HUD housing complex residents await major repairs
Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some serious issues about their living conditions. They say there are problems with security, elevators don't work, and there is mold and water leaks inside apartments.
Propane heater blamed for fire inside motorhome in Sevierville
A woman is crediting her dog "Sadie" for helping to escape a motorhome fire in Sevierville on Sunday afternoon.
Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market
Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue.
Volunteer Assisted Transportation looking for 15-20 drivers in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Volunteer Assisted Transportation (VAT) is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven program that provides accessible and affordable transportation services to Knox County seniors and people living with disabilities who require assistance to travel safely. Program Manager Nancy Welch spoke about the need for more than a dozen...
Road reopened after rock slide in Townsend
A "large" rock slide that closed a main road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for nearly 18 hours has reopened Tuesday.
