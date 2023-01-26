ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

UT college student chasing fashion dreams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You got to strut like you mean it. A University of Tennessee Freshman is sharing his love for fashion to many online. Karsten Hoglund always knew he had an interest in fashion and is honored to be leading the way towards men’s apparel blogging in East Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morningside Garden issues

Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some serious issues about their living conditions. They say there are problems with security, elevators don't work, and there is mold and water leaks inside apartments. Morningside Garden issues. Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Woman staying in Pigeon Forge witnesses cabin fire next to rental home

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — What used to be three rental cabins side by side is now completely gone and turned into rubble after an overnight fire in Pigeon Forge. An investigation is continuing into what caused the flames. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Sevier County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a structure fire in the […]
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Cockfighting derby raided in Union County

Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding and his deputies raided a cockfighting derby in the 100 block of Little Valley Road in Maynardville, after receiving a tip and drone footage from the group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness or “SHARK.”. Cockfighting derby raided in Union County. Union County Sheriff Billy...
UNION COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN
WATE

Propane heater blamed for fire inside motorhome in Sevierville

A woman is crediting her dog "Sadie" for helping to escape a motorhome fire in Sevierville on Sunday afternoon. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 6 am. Propane heater blamed for fire inside motorhome in …. A woman is crediting her dog "Sadie" for helping to escape a motorhome fire in...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market

Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Volunteer Assisted Transportation looking for 15-20 drivers in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Volunteer Assisted Transportation (VAT) is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven program that provides accessible and affordable transportation services to Knox County seniors and people living with disabilities who require assistance to travel safely. Program Manager Nancy Welch spoke about the need for more than a dozen...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Road reopened after rock slide in Townsend

A “large” rock slide that closed a main road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for nearly 18 hours has reopened Tuesday. WATE Midday News. A “large” rock slide that closed a main road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for nearly 18 hours has reopened Tuesday. WATE Midday News.
TOWNSEND, TN

