North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices
A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.
'Difficult patient' flag leads to treatment disparities, researchers say
Behavioral flags in electronic health records are designed to to help prevent violence against clinicians, but the flags might also prevent some patients from receiving full care, according to a recent study. A retrospective study published Jan. 19 in JAMA Network Open analyzed more than 426,000 emergency room visits in...
More time between vaccination and COVID-19 infection boosts immunity, study finds
Lengthening the time between a COVID-19 infection and inoculation improves a person's immunity, according to a study published Jan. 26 in the Journal for Clinical Investigation Insight. Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University studied 96 "generally healthy" employees who have hybrid immunity — vaccination followed by a breakthrough infection or...
Former Oracle exec to lead digital health efforts at the FDA
The Food and Drug Administration has tapped former Oracle Senior Vice President Troy Tazbaz as its director of digital health. Mr. Tazbaz spent 11 years at Oracle and worked on the company's cloud transformation efforts, according to his LinkedIn. In his new role at the FDA, he will be responsible...
CMS' drug negotiation program could save $26B over 3 years, study finds
CMS' Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program will likely save the federal government billions of dollars, according to a study published Jan. 27 in JAMA Health Forum. 1. By Sept. 1, 2023, the agency will post the first 10 Medicare Part D drugs selected for the program, which will allow Medicare to negotiate how much it pays for certain medications. CMS will select for negotiation 15 more Part D drugs for 2027, 15 more Part B or Part D drugs for 2028, and 20 more Part B or Part D drugs for each year after that.
Amazon in the headlines: 7 recent healthcare moves
From rolling out a new medication prescription service, to clearing a regulatory hurdle regarding its pending One Medical acquisition, Amazon is continuing to increase its healthcare presence. Here are seven times Amazon made healthcare news since Jan. 3, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review. Cleveland Clinic's Jeff Rosner said he...
The state of travel nurse pay: 5 trends to know
After two years of exponential rises in average pay for travel nurses due to workforce shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in patients hospitalized from the virus and its subsequent variants, average travel pay trends declined last year and then stabilized nationally, according to a new report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.
45% of women forgo preventive care: 7 notes
A recent poll found 45 percent of women forgo preventive care services such as check-ups, screenings and vaccines. The poll, conducted by the Alliance for Women's Health and Prevention and Ipsos, surveyed 3,204 women between Nov. 18 and Dec. 8. Twenty-five percent of women skipped preventive care due to an...
The US outspends other high-income countries on healthcare. But its care outcomes lag behind.
The U.S. spends two to four times as much on healthcare as most other high-income countries, a new Commonwealth Fund study found. "U.S. Healthcare from a Global Perspective, 2022: Accelerating Spending, Worsening Outcomes" is an ongoing report by the Commonwealth Fund that compares healthcare spending and outcomes, health status and healthcare usage in the U.S. with 12 other high-income nations and the average for all 38 Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development members.
CMS' revised rules are leaving some heart patients stranded
CMS revised their national coverage determination for durable, intracorporeal left ventricular assist devices, and the change may prevent some patients from getting heart transplants or other advanced treatments, TCTMD reported Jan. 30. CMS revised its rules in 2020, removing the current therapeutic intent-to-treat criteria of bridge-to-transplant and destination therapy. The...
Specialty care decreases once patients move into a nursing home: study
A study by researchers at Boston-based Harvard Medical School researchers found specialty care visits fell after patients moved into a nursing home. The study, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society in November, followed more than 39,000 people a year before and after they transitioned into nursing home residency. Resident information was taken from the Minimum Data Set and a 20 percent sample of Medicare fee-for-service claims from 2014 through 2018.
What Oracle Cerner did in January
From U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs EHR updates to new genomics and kidney diagnostic tools, here is what Oracle Cerner did in January. 1. Oracle Cerner had 80 open IT positions Jan. 24 including senior test automation engineer, software engineer and technical solution analyst. 2. Multiple VA medical facilities across...
Study finds antidepressants may contribute to drug resistance in bacteria
In the last six years, antidepressant prescriptions have increased by 35 percent, and now a new study, published Jan. 23, points to evidence that this increase may also be contributing to drug resistance in bacteria. "Antidepressants, one of the most frequently prescribed drugs, can induce antibiotic resistance and persistence," researchers...
340B pharmacy case ruled in favor of drugmakers
A federal appeals court ruled in favor of three drugmakers Jan. 30 in a case over requirements of whether they should give 340B drug pricing discounts to contract pharmacies. HHS filed suit against Sanofi, AstraZeneca and Novo Nordisk with allegations of denying drug pricing discounts stipulated by Section 340B of the Public Health Service Act, which requires pharmaceutical companies to discount outpatient drug sales to healthcare organizations that serve uninsured and low-income patients.
3 ways health systems are using AI to improve patient care
From backing artificial intelligence-based startups that can detect emotions to developing an artificial intelligence-based tool that can predict "ICU delirium," here are three ways hospitals and health systems are using artificial intelligence to improve patient care:. Northwell Holdings, the venture capital arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, is...
4 issues infectious disease experts are focused on as fewer enter their profession
Three years into the pandemic and 80 percent of U.S. counties are still without a single infectious disease expert, according to a report from the Infectious Disease Society of America released in September. It is not for lack of demand as COVID-19, mpox, respiratory syncytial virus and other infections continue...
NIH panel votes for more oversight on pathogen research
On Jan. 27, a National Institutes of Health panel unanimously voted in favor of draft recommendations to boost oversight of pathogen research. It is now up to the White House to decide whether to adopt the recommendations, according to a report from The New York Times. The draft recommendations include...
9 diseases with pandemic potential: WHO
Behind the scenes at the World Health Organization, epidemiologists track a list of the most important infectious diseases to keep tabs on. The list is of utmost importance — particularly in an age where a global pandemic has already occurred. This is why in November, the WHO recruited300 scientists to help identify the most infectious pathogens to update the list, which previously had not been revised since 2018.
Biden administration to end COVID-19 public health emergency in May
The Biden administration has informed Congress it will end the COVID-19 national and public health emergencies May 11 — signaling an end to the pandemic's crisis era and an unwinding of federal flexibilities that reshaped the nation's healthcare system. "At present, the administration's plan is to extend the emergency...
Dollar General CFO to retire as retailer dips toes in healthcare
