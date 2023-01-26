CMS' Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program will likely save the federal government billions of dollars, according to a study published Jan. 27 in JAMA Health Forum. 1. By Sept. 1, 2023, the agency will post the first 10 Medicare Part D drugs selected for the program, which will allow Medicare to negotiate how much it pays for certain medications. CMS will select for negotiation 15 more Part D drugs for 2027, 15 more Part B or Part D drugs for 2028, and 20 more Part B or Part D drugs for each year after that.

