The nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita Valley youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system. Allies provide invaluable support to these vulnerable youth, as each one is paired with a youth who they will help guide and encourage as they complete a post-secondary education, a key to breaking the cycle of challenges faced by these youth.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO