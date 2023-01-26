ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to be Paried with SCV Foster Youth

The nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita Valley youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system. Allies provide invaluable support to these vulnerable youth, as each one is paired with a youth who they will help guide and encourage as they complete a post-secondary education, a key to breaking the cycle of challenges faced by these youth.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Feb. 14: Local Barbershop Quartet to Deliver Singing Valentines

The Santa Clarita Valley Men of Harmony Barbershop Chorus will return on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, to deliver singing valentines after being unavailable during the COVID-19 pandemic. The quartet will deliver singing valentines throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. Dave Norman, new president of the SCV Men of Harmony Barbershop...
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away Free Auto-Theft Prevention Clubs

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, primarily for Santa Clarita Valley residents who own Kias or Hyundais. These vehicles are commonly stolen and by giving out Clubs, deputies hope to prevent vehicle theft and help #GuardThatAuto.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

