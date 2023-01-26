Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes win 10th straight, sweep Minnesota State in penultimate home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Purple Rumor Mill: No Love for Kevin O’Connell, Trey Lance, Justin Fields
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the January 29th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Vikings Sign Defender to ‘Futures’ Contract
The Minnesota Vikings defense ranked 27th in the NFL per defensive DVOA, 30th in points allowed, and 31st in yards allowed in 2022. Those marks are terrible, so expect defense, defense, and more defense to be on the menu this offseason. Vikings Sign Defender to ‘Futures’ Contract. On...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
A New Trade Partner for Kirk Cousins Just Entered the Chat
The San Francisco 49ers were knocked out of the NFL playoffs on Sunday, suffering a lopsided 31-7 loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. While the Eagles are beginning their early preparations for Super Bowl LVII, the 49ers will start taking a long hard look in the mirror. Armed...
Creating The Most Possible Vikings Cap Space in 3 Moves
The upcoming moves to create Vikings cap space are going to be fascinating. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is venturing into his second year on the job. So far, he has shown that he isn’t shy when it comes to pulling off trades. He will lean on void years and will also move on from productive veterans (one thinks of Michael Pierce).
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
The Vikings Must Be Waiting on the Cardinals
About a week and a half ago, the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after the team could not stop the New York Giants in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs. Minnesota had an otherwise excellent season, tabulating a 13-4 record and an NFC North title...
The 10 Most Expensive Vikings Entering the Offseason
Two items matter in an NFL contract — the guaranteed money for the player and the cap hit in a given season for the team. The Minnesota Vikings enter an offseason that will be stuffed with change, chiefly because its most expensive players are elder statesmen and will be targeted for contractual restructuring, trade, or outright release.
Trade Rumors Continue Flying in Regarding NFC North QBs
Every year, the NFL offseason becomes a growingly exciting time of year. In the new age of player movement, there are constantly trade rumors swirling around players, namely at the quarterback position. In particular, a couple QBs in the NFC North seem to be caught up in these trade rumors.
Popular NFL Analyst Got Really Mad about Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins will likely be the Minnesota Vikings QB1 for a sixth consecutive season in 2023. And if he does just that, he’ll join Fran Tarkenton and Daunte Culpepper as the only signal-callers in Vikings history to start six Week 1 games in a row. But one popular NFL...
Patrick Peterson May Have New Preferred Destination
For the last two-plus months, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has told reporters that he’d love to finish his career with the Vikings. While that stance may be true, Peterson might be opening to door to venture elsewhere. Minnesota signed Peterson via free agency in 2021, a transaction that...
The Late-Round Rookie QB Worth the Vikings Gamble
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is under contract through the end of next season, will be 35 this summer, and has led the franchise to the postseason twice in five years. It is unknown as of January 31st if Vikings bossman Kwesi Adofo-Mensah plans to extend Cousins’ contract by extra...
Former Vikings Coach Joins Falcons
The Minnesota Vikings don’t have a defensive coordinator yet for 2023, but a former Vikings coach landed on his feet Tuesday — with the Atlanta Falcons. That’s Jerry Gray, who will serve as Atlanta’s assistant head coach. NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo tweeted Tuesday, “The Falcons have finalized a deal with Jerry Gray to join their coaching staff with the title of assistant head coach/defense, source says. He’s back with Arthur Smith.”
8 ‘Draft Crushes’ for the 2023 Vikings
VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide one ‘draft crush’ with the NFL Draft less than 90 days away. The franchise lost to the New York Giants in the playoff two weeks ago, leaving the postseason tournament prematurely after winning the NFC North by an impressive margin. Accordingly, a change-filled offseason is afoot, and VikingsTerritory writers have prognostications and hopes for the draft.
Vikings Mentioned in Interesting Chiefs-Bengals Factoid
The AFC Championship kicks off between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals late Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs will have hosted five consecutive AFC Championships, so the event is now an annual late-January tradition. And when the game kicks off, oodles of Bengals fans will be in...
Vikings Urged to Keep Big Man in the Middle
NFL free agency begins in about six weeks, and the Minnesota Vikings will make decisions on 18 in-house free agents. Minnesota finished 13-4 in the regular season but disappointingly lost at home to the New York Giants two weeks ago in the postseason. Vikings Urged to Keep Big Man in...
The Zapruder Part of Vikings DC Search Begins
The Minnesota Vikings cut defensive coordinator Ed Donatell loose 12 days ago after the franchise flopped defensively in the playoffs versus the New York Giants. Since then, head coach Kevin O’Connell has interviewed Sean Desai (Seattle Seahawks), Brian Flores (Pittsburgh Steelers), Ryan Nielsen (New Orleans Saints), and Mike Pettine (Vikings) as possible Donatell replacements.
Vikings Have 2 Free Agents in ESPN’s Top 50
Free agency is just six weeks away, and the NFL’s round-robin of player movement will be as frantic as ever. Twenty prominent quarterbacks could realistically switch home addresses while oodles of position players will be coveted by NFL general managers. Two men stand off the page for ESPN as...
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0