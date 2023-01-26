ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

Creating The Most Possible Vikings Cap Space in 3 Moves

The upcoming moves to create Vikings cap space are going to be fascinating. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is venturing into his second year on the job. So far, he has shown that he isn’t shy when it comes to pulling off trades. He will lean on void years and will also move on from productive veterans (one thinks of Michael Pierce).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Must Be Waiting on the Cardinals

About a week and a half ago, the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after the team could not stop the New York Giants in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs. Minnesota had an otherwise excellent season, tabulating a 13-4 record and an NFC North title...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The 10 Most Expensive Vikings Entering the Offseason

Two items matter in an NFL contract — the guaranteed money for the player and the cap hit in a given season for the team. The Minnesota Vikings enter an offseason that will be stuffed with change, chiefly because its most expensive players are elder statesmen and will be targeted for contractual restructuring, trade, or outright release.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Patrick Peterson May Have New Preferred Destination

For the last two-plus months, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has told reporters that he’d love to finish his career with the Vikings. While that stance may be true, Peterson might be opening to door to venture elsewhere. Minnesota signed Peterson via free agency in 2021, a transaction that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Late-Round Rookie QB Worth the Vikings Gamble

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is under contract through the end of next season, will be 35 this summer, and has led the franchise to the postseason twice in five years. It is unknown as of January 31st if Vikings bossman Kwesi Adofo-Mensah plans to extend Cousins’ contract by extra...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Coach Joins Falcons

The Minnesota Vikings don’t have a defensive coordinator yet for 2023, but a former Vikings coach landed on his feet Tuesday — with the Atlanta Falcons. That’s Jerry Gray, who will serve as Atlanta’s assistant head coach. NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo tweeted Tuesday, “The Falcons have finalized a deal with Jerry Gray to join their coaching staff with the title of assistant head coach/defense, source says. He’s back with Arthur Smith.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

8 ‘Draft Crushes’ for the 2023 Vikings

VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide one ‘draft crush’ with the NFL Draft less than 90 days away. The franchise lost to the New York Giants in the playoff two weeks ago, leaving the postseason tournament prematurely after winning the NFC North by an impressive margin. Accordingly, a change-filled offseason is afoot, and VikingsTerritory writers have prognostications and hopes for the draft.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Urged to Keep Big Man in the Middle

NFL free agency begins in about six weeks, and the Minnesota Vikings will make decisions on 18 in-house free agents. Minnesota finished 13-4 in the regular season but disappointingly lost at home to the New York Giants two weeks ago in the postseason. Vikings Urged to Keep Big Man in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Zapruder Part of Vikings DC Search Begins

The Minnesota Vikings cut defensive coordinator Ed Donatell loose 12 days ago after the franchise flopped defensively in the playoffs versus the New York Giants. Since then, head coach Kevin O’Connell has interviewed Sean Desai (Seattle Seahawks), Brian Flores (Pittsburgh Steelers), Ryan Nielsen (New Orleans Saints), and Mike Pettine (Vikings) as possible Donatell replacements.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Have 2 Free Agents in ESPN’s Top 50

Free agency is just six weeks away, and the NFL’s round-robin of player movement will be as frantic as ever. Twenty prominent quarterbacks could realistically switch home addresses while oodles of position players will be coveted by NFL general managers. Two men stand off the page for ESPN as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

