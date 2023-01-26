Read full article on original website
OKC Community Leaders hosts public forum following release of Tyre Nichols video
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OKC Community leaders hosted a public forum after the release of the Tyre Nichols video. The public forum was held to start a conversation between worried community members and local law enforcement. Community members were able to discuss issues that they say are not anything...
Officials now accepting proposals for new Oklahoma County Jail
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma County officials have opened the portal process to accept bids for the location of a new County Jail. The Oklahoma County Commissioners and the Citizen Bond Oversight Advisory Board are working together to build a new jail that would include a mental health facility. Successful...
Raising Oklahoma: Keeping Kids on Track with Tasks
Getting kids to complete tasks at home can be tricky, but we have just the solution to help them follow through with assigned tasks. Jana LaHood, Rainbow Fleet Resource and Referral Manager, shows us proven ways to get kids to complete chores and why it's so important when it comes to personal growth.
Deadline approaches for State Supt. Walters' request for DEI funding review in higher ed
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The deadline for State Superintendent Ryan Walters' requested review on diversity, equity and inclusion funding is Wednesday. As of Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the State Department of Education told FOX25 they have not received any documents from universities. So far, the request to...
City of Oklahoma City postpones Tuesday trash, recycling pickup due to winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The City of Oklahoma City will be postponing trash and recycling service for Tuesday, Jan. 31 due to road conditions. OKC customers who have regular Tuesday trash and recycling pickup will need to set their carts out for collection on Saturday, Feb. 4 no later than 6 a.m.
1 shot dead overnight in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a person was found dead in their home on Sunday morning. Reports say police responded to a home near Western Avenue and 25th Street around 12:30 a.m. to find a person shot and killed. Officials say the victim had a gunshot wound.
Man booked on misdemeanor charges dies in Oklahoma County Detention center
A man died inside the Oklahoma County Detention Center early Monday morning. Jail officials say Isiah Mitchell attempted suicide inside his cell around midnight. A detention officer called for medical staff and tried to help Mitchell. EMSA crews responded to the cell approximately 7 minutes later. Mitchell died at a...
Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
Oklahoma Pediatricians partner with Reach Out and Read to give children books at check-ups
BETHANY (KOKH) — Pediatricians at Bethany Children's Health Center are making sure their patients are healthy in more ways than one, partnering with Reach Out and Read to give each kid a book at their well-check appointments. The non-profit, Reach Out and Read provides patients between the age of...
'We're ready for this': Oklahoma City crews prepare for second round of winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Before that next round of sleet comes in, Fox 25 has a crew out checking on road conditions. The Oklahoma City metropolitan area hasn't seen anymore sleet since earlier this morning, but since it's so cold outside, you can still see patches of sleet on neighborhood and side roads.
Take It Off Tuesday: Peanut Butter Benefits
Peanut butter isn't just good to you, it's good for you!. Starla Robinson Registered Dietician with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department shows us the many ways we can reimagine peanut butter in our favorite snacks. For more healthy living tips, visit occhd.org. *BE SURE TO "LIKE" LIVING OKLAHOMA ON FACEBOOK!...
OHP troopers rescue dog hit by car on I-40
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a Great Pyrenees dog after he was hit by a car on I-40 near Peebly Rd. on Monday. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, troopers received a report of a dog being struck by a vehicle passing by on I-40. Troopers say the dog was alive, but had bad injuries.
OKCFD on scene of apartment fire in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in NW OKC. When firefighters arrived on the scene in the 3400 block of N May Ave., they reported heavy smoke and flames engulfing the exterior. OKCFD says firefighters began to search and evacuate...
Iced-over bridge near I-240 and Eastern causes rollover accident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A rollover accident occurred near I-240 and Eastern after a driver felt ice on the bridge and overcorrected. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say no one was seriously hurt in the accident, but traffic was backed up for about a half-mile in East and Westbound lanes.
OG&E is working to make sure their customers have power during severe winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OG&E says they are ready to make sure their customers are powered up through this winter storm. They say they have mobilized hundreds of restoration personnel, materials, and equipment, to the southern and eastern portions of the state, where the most significant storm impact is expected, and they are doing everything they can to keep power up and running.
Stillwater police arrest man following stabbing, find dead dog in home
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police arrested a man on multiple charges on Monday following a stabbing incident. Police said officers responded to the area of 400 S. Duncan just before 5:30 p.m. A victim was treated on scene and later admitted to Stillwater Medical Center in critical condition.
OKCPD investigating after stepfather allegedly shoots, kills stepson
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the seventh homicide of 2023 that occurred in SW OKC. On Sunday morning, police responded to a disturbance call in the 800 block of SW 25th St. around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers learned an argument had broken out between a stepfather and stepson, which quickly escalated.
Game designers and enthusiasts come together for Playtesting Day
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - On Saturday it was Playtesting Day, a monthly event that invites local game designers and enthusiasts to test their concepts. Card games, board games, dice games, and everything in-between were on display to be tested and adjusted for maximum fun. If you missed it this month,...
OKCPD investigating after man shoots friend three times outside of Buffalo Wild Wings
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call on Sunday at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant off of the south I-44 Service Road on Sunday. According to police, two friends, 24-year-old Daniel Urena and 27-year-old Leeron Sayles, were kicked out of...
