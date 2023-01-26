ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Officials now accepting proposals for new Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma County officials have opened the portal process to accept bids for the location of a new County Jail. The Oklahoma County Commissioners and the Citizen Bond Oversight Advisory Board are working together to build a new jail that would include a mental health facility. Successful...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Keeping Kids on Track with Tasks

Getting kids to complete tasks at home can be tricky, but we have just the solution to help them follow through with assigned tasks. Jana LaHood, Rainbow Fleet Resource and Referral Manager, shows us proven ways to get kids to complete chores and why it's so important when it comes to personal growth.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Take It Off Tuesday: Peanut Butter Benefits

Peanut butter isn't just good to you, it's good for you!. Starla Robinson Registered Dietician with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department shows us the many ways we can reimagine peanut butter in our favorite snacks. For more healthy living tips, visit occhd.org. *BE SURE TO "LIKE" LIVING OKLAHOMA ON FACEBOOK!...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OHP troopers rescue dog hit by car on I-40

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a Great Pyrenees dog after he was hit by a car on I-40 near Peebly Rd. on Monday. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, troopers received a report of a dog being struck by a vehicle passing by on I-40. Troopers say the dog was alive, but had bad injuries.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCFD on scene of apartment fire in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in NW OKC. When firefighters arrived on the scene in the 3400 block of N May Ave., they reported heavy smoke and flames engulfing the exterior. OKCFD says firefighters began to search and evacuate...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Iced-over bridge near I-240 and Eastern causes rollover accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A rollover accident occurred near I-240 and Eastern after a driver felt ice on the bridge and overcorrected. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say no one was seriously hurt in the accident, but traffic was backed up for about a half-mile in East and Westbound lanes.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OG&E is working to make sure their customers have power during severe winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OG&E says they are ready to make sure their customers are powered up through this winter storm. They say they have mobilized hundreds of restoration personnel, materials, and equipment, to the southern and eastern portions of the state, where the most significant storm impact is expected, and they are doing everything they can to keep power up and running.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Stillwater police arrest man following stabbing, find dead dog in home

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police arrested a man on multiple charges on Monday following a stabbing incident. Police said officers responded to the area of 400 S. Duncan just before 5:30 p.m. A victim was treated on scene and later admitted to Stillwater Medical Center in critical condition.
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD investigating after stepfather allegedly shoots, kills stepson

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the seventh homicide of 2023 that occurred in SW OKC. On Sunday morning, police responded to a disturbance call in the 800 block of SW 25th St. around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers learned an argument had broken out between a stepfather and stepson, which quickly escalated.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Game designers and enthusiasts come together for Playtesting Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - On Saturday it was Playtesting Day, a monthly event that invites local game designers and enthusiasts to test their concepts. Card games, board games, dice games, and everything in-between were on display to be tested and adjusted for maximum fun. If you missed it this month,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

