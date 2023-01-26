Read full article on original website
NASCAR Driver Injured, Brother Killed In Car Accident
A part-time NASCAR Truck Series driver was injured in a car accident that took the life of his younger brother. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez was injured in an accident near Mexico City over the weekend. Tragically, the accident was fatal for Max's brother, Federico. ...
SUNNYD® Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing
SUNNYD, part of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, has partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), the championship-winning NASCAR team. Known as the most refreshing orange drink in existence, SUNNYD will serve as the primary sponsor for two NASCAR Cup Series races with driver Kevin Harvick and SHR’s No. 4 team. When not the primary sponsor, SUNNYD will have a yearlong associate presence on the No. 4 Ford Mustang with branding on Harvick’s firesuit.
Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte and Ryan Newman to Race Full-Time in 2023 SRX Season in Primetime on ESPN
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced the first four full-time drivers who will compete for the 2023 SRX Championship. Brad Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and current driver and co-owner of RFK Racing, will make his SRX debut, running all six races this summer. He is joined by Hailie Deegan, who is racing a full SRX schedule after running five total races throughout the first two seasons, with a career best 2nd place finish at Knoxville Raceway in 2021. Ryan Newman will return to SRX full-time, looking to build off a strong 2022 season that saw him finish 2nd place in the Championship to Marco Andretti. NASCAR Hall of Famer, Bobby Labonte, who finished 3rd in the SRX championship in both 2021 and 2022, will return to the series for a third season.
Cadillac roars to podium finish in Rolex 24
Cadillac Racing began the Grand Touring Prototype era with third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. Renger van der Zande earned a podium spot, driving the electrified No. 01 Cadillac V-LMDh for the final stint of the mentally- and physically-taxing race on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn Daytona International Speedway road course. He shared the seat with Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon.
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Eight-Hour Update
Corvette Racing opened the Rolex 24 At Daytona in strong style Saturday as the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R spent ample time out front during the first eight hours. Antonio Garcia was in the middle of a triple stint in his second round in the GTD PRO challenger....
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Close… but Second in Rolex 24
Corvette Racing started its 25th season of competition with a runner-up class finish Sunday in the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Tommy Milner teamed up for the second-place GT Daytona (GTD) PRO result in the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R. After a drive back...
Western Midget Racing Opens New Era With Southwest Region Debut This Saturday at Adobe Mountain
The new Southwest Region of Western Midget Racing fires off for its inaugural championship chase on Saturday night from the Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. The one-fifth mile dirt track hosts its first of seven appearances for WMR in 2023, part of a 13-race slate for the drivers in the Southwest championship.
Indy 500 Green Flag Embarks on Epic Global Journey
The green flag for the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will experience an epic journey with fun twists as it travels the globe during the Green Flag Relay leading into “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on Sunday, May 28. The flag made its first stop of the...
Tyler Nicely Wins North Florida UMP Modified Winternationals Saturday
He won last year’s edition of Winternationals at North Florida Speedway, and now, Tyler Nicely has backed it up with his second win at the venue in two seasons. The opening round of UMP Modified Florida Speedweeks featured a classic battle between two of DIRTcar’s toughest heavyweights right on the front row. Defending Speedweeks champion Lucas Lee turned the fastest lap of the night in Qualifying and won his Heat Race to claim the pole for the Feature, while 2020 Speedweeks champion Nicely kept up him the whole night with a second-best Qualifying lap and a win in Heat Race #2 to start P2.
RFK Advance | The Clash
3 p.m. ET, Practice (FS1) Saturday: 5:30 p.m. ET, Qualifying (FS1) Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Heat Races (FS1) Sunday: 3:10 p.m. ET, Last Chance Qualifiers (FS1) Sunday: 5 p.m. ET, Race (FOX) 6 Team Info:. Partner:. King’s Hawaiian. Crew Chief: Matt McCall. 17 Team Info:. Partner:. Fastenal. Crew Chief:...
The Clash at The Coliseum Competition Notes: Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Fr8Auctions.com Mustang Team
Fr8Auctions.com will support Michael McDowell during his kickoff to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race season this weekend. It’s the eighth consecutive season that the Atlanta, Georgia-based asset recovery business has supported Front Row Motorsports (FRM). McDowell will race the No. 34 Fr8Auctions.com Ford Mustang during The Clash at...
King’s Hawaiian Announces Expanded, Multi-Year Partnership with RFK Racing
RFK Racing has announced that King’s Hawaiian, the iconic bread company that joined the team in 2022, has returned in an expanded role and will serve as a primary partner for Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 team in multiple races in 2023 and beyond. “Our team and myself...
Transcript: Thomas Merrill, Wayne Boyd, Anthony Mantella, Nico Varrone
THE MODERATOR: We're joined now by the winner of the LMP3 class in the No. 17 AWA Duqueine, first class win for the organization, first Rolex 24 Daytona win for the organization; Thomas Merrill, second career win, first Daytona win in IMSA competition, second career IMSA win; Wayne Boyd, first career IMSA win, first Daytona win; Anthony Mantella, first career IMSA win, first Daytona win; and Nico Varrone, first career win, first Daytona win, first start here at Daytona for Nico. Congratulations.
Meyer Shank Racing Reigns Supreme, Wins Back To Back Rolex 24s
After 24 hours and nearly 800 laps of close quarter, tight knight racing with storylines aplenty, it was Meyer Shank Racing headed up by British driver Tom Blomqvist and 4-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves that came out on top as the overall winners of this year's edition of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, denying Wayne Taylor Racing their 5th Rolex 24 in the last 7 years. With the win, Helio Castroneves becomes just the third driver to win 3 straight Rolex 24s in the overall.
Transcript: Ian James, Marco Sorensen, Darren Turner, Roman DeAngelis
THE MODERATOR: We'll welcome to the stage drivers of the No. 27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3. This is their seventh -- this is the team's seventh career win, first in the Rolex 24. Roman DeAngelis' sixth career win, first in IMSA, first Rolex 24 win. He's the...
Transcript: Cooper MacNeil, Maro Engel, Christian Reed
THE MODERATOR: We have one of our GTD pro winners in the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3, Cooper MacNeil. This is his 12th career victory in IMSA competition, first Rolex 24 victory coming in his 13th attempt. We also will have Maro Engel in a moment. Cooper, what...
A Boulder Off His Shoulder: Grant Enters 2023 USAC Sprint Season Feeling Composed
For the larger part of the past decade, Justin Grant has stepped into each and every USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season pondering if this was going to finally be the year he broke through and overcame the hurdle that had separated him from the series driving title. The...
Cox Automotive and Hendrick Motorsports extend partnership
Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive company and your one-stop resource for researching new and used cars, has extended its sponsorship of Hendrick Motorsports and champion driver Chase Elliott with a two-year contract renewal. In 2023 and 2024, Kelley Blue Book will be featured as a two-race primary sponsor and...
MacNeil Goes Out a Winner with Rolex 24 GTD PRO Win in No. 79 WeatherTech Mercedes
In his final start as an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver, Cooper MacNeil co-drove the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 to the GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO) class victory today alongside Mercedes factory drivers Maro Engel, Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. MacNeil...
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Clash at the Coliseum Advance
There is probably no race team in NASCAR that would like a continuation of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season more than Trackhouse Racing. In just its first season as a multicar team, Trackhouse notched three victories, 21 top-five finishes and career-best, top-10 points finishes for drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain.
