NASCAR Driver Injured, Brother Killed In Car Accident
A part-time NASCAR Truck Series driver was injured in a car accident that took the life of his younger brother. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez was injured in an accident near Mexico City over the weekend. Tragically, the accident was fatal for Max's brother, Federico. ...
SUNNYD® Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing
SUNNYD, part of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, has partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), the championship-winning NASCAR team. Known as the most refreshing orange drink in existence, SUNNYD will serve as the primary sponsor for two NASCAR Cup Series races with driver Kevin Harvick and SHR’s No. 4 team. When not the primary sponsor, SUNNYD will have a yearlong associate presence on the No. 4 Ford Mustang with branding on Harvick’s firesuit.
Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte and Ryan Newman to Race Full-Time in 2023 SRX Season in Primetime on ESPN
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced the first four full-time drivers who will compete for the 2023 SRX Championship. Brad Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and current driver and co-owner of RFK Racing, will make his SRX debut, running all six races this summer. He is joined by Hailie Deegan, who is racing a full SRX schedule after running five total races throughout the first two seasons, with a career best 2nd place finish at Knoxville Raceway in 2021. Ryan Newman will return to SRX full-time, looking to build off a strong 2022 season that saw him finish 2nd place in the Championship to Marco Andretti. NASCAR Hall of Famer, Bobby Labonte, who finished 3rd in the SRX championship in both 2021 and 2022, will return to the series for a third season.
Cadillac roars to podium finish in Rolex 24
Cadillac Racing began the Grand Touring Prototype era with third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. Renger van der Zande earned a podium spot, driving the electrified No. 01 Cadillac V-LMDh for the final stint of the mentally- and physically-taxing race on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn Daytona International Speedway road course. He shared the seat with Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Rob Lowe named Grand Marshal of NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Rob Lowe only has one line to deliver on Sunday, Feb. 5, but it will be one for the record books. NASCAR announced today that the world-renowned actor, author and podcaster will be the Grand Marshal for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. He’ll say, “DRIVER’S START YOUR ENGINES!” before the first race of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season and set the stage for an evening to remember at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Arrowhead Brass
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB owners Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson along with Team Ambassador Richard Petty, today announced a multi-year partnership with Arrowhead Brass. The US - based manufacturer of plumbing valves and irrigation products is the leading manufacturer of exterior and interior plumbing products for high-end professional builders and homeowners.
RFK Advance | The Clash
3 p.m. ET, Practice (FS1) Saturday: 5:30 p.m. ET, Qualifying (FS1) Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Heat Races (FS1) Sunday: 3:10 p.m. ET, Last Chance Qualifiers (FS1) Sunday: 5 p.m. ET, Race (FOX) 6 Team Info:. Partner:. King’s Hawaiian. Crew Chief: Matt McCall. 17 Team Info:. Partner:. Fastenal. Crew Chief:...
Indy 500 Green Flag Embarks on Epic Global Journey
The green flag for the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will experience an epic journey with fun twists as it travels the globe during the Green Flag Relay leading into “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on Sunday, May 28. The flag made its first stop of the...
Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud, Michael Shank, Tom Meyer
THE MODERATOR: Ladies and gentlemen, we'll keep our post-race interviews rolling here. We have one of the co-owners of Meyer Shank Racing, the No. 60 Acura ARX 06, Mike Shank, his partner Jim Meyer will be along here momentarily, as well. Team's third Rolex 24 at Daytona overall victory. Of...
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Close… but Second in Rolex 24
Corvette Racing started its 25th season of competition with a runner-up class finish Sunday in the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Tommy Milner teamed up for the second-place GT Daytona (GTD) PRO result in the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R. After a drive back...
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Eight-Hour Update
Corvette Racing opened the Rolex 24 At Daytona in strong style Saturday as the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R spent ample time out front during the first eight hours. Antonio Garcia was in the middle of a triple stint in his second round in the GTD PRO challenger....
The Clash at The Coliseum Competition Notes: Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Fr8Auctions.com Mustang Team
Fr8Auctions.com will support Michael McDowell during his kickoff to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race season this weekend. It’s the eighth consecutive season that the Atlanta, Georgia-based asset recovery business has supported Front Row Motorsports (FRM). McDowell will race the No. 34 Fr8Auctions.com Ford Mustang during The Clash at...
Western Midget Racing Opens New Era With Southwest Region Debut This Saturday at Adobe Mountain
The new Southwest Region of Western Midget Racing fires off for its inaugural championship chase on Saturday night from the Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. The one-fifth mile dirt track hosts its first of seven appearances for WMR in 2023, part of a 13-race slate for the drivers in the Southwest championship.
Tyler Nicely Wins North Florida UMP Modified Winternationals Saturday
He won last year’s edition of Winternationals at North Florida Speedway, and now, Tyler Nicely has backed it up with his second win at the venue in two seasons. The opening round of UMP Modified Florida Speedweeks featured a classic battle between two of DIRTcar’s toughest heavyweights right on the front row. Defending Speedweeks champion Lucas Lee turned the fastest lap of the night in Qualifying and won his Heat Race to claim the pole for the Feature, while 2020 Speedweeks champion Nicely kept up him the whole night with a second-best Qualifying lap and a win in Heat Race #2 to start P2.
King’s Hawaiian Announces Expanded, Multi-Year Partnership with RFK Racing
RFK Racing has announced that King’s Hawaiian, the iconic bread company that joined the team in 2022, has returned in an expanded role and will serve as a primary partner for Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 team in multiple races in 2023 and beyond. “Our team and myself...
Brody Roa Sweeps Usac/Cra Opening Weekend at the Cocopah Speedway
Three weeks ago, veteran sprint car racer Brody Roa did not know if he would be racing at this past weekend’s USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series 24th season-opening weekend at the Cocopah Speedway. In a career-changing move one week later, Roa joined forces with Inland Rigging’s Tommy and Christy Dunkel. That move paid immediate dividends as he not only made the opener, but also scored wins in both main events on the Arizona oval. The victories were his 14th and 15th in USAC/CRA competition which places him fifth on the series all-time win list.
Trackhouse Chevys to Carry Jockey Paint Scheme Six Times in 2023
Trackhouse Racing drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain are going to look stylish once again in 2023 driving the red-white-and blue Jockey® Made in America Collection paint scheme in up to six NASCAR Cup races. Away from the track, the duo will sport the latest in Jockey activewear and casualwear throughout the season.
MacNeil Goes Out a Winner with Rolex 24 GTD PRO Win in No. 79 WeatherTech Mercedes
In his final start as an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver, Cooper MacNeil co-drove the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 to the GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO) class victory today alongside Mercedes factory drivers Maro Engel, Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. MacNeil...
Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Advance
● The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season begins on the West Coast for the second year in a row with the non-points Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum. Last year’s race on the purpose-built, quarter-mile, asphalt oval inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was the debut of the new NextGen car, the seventh variation of the NASCAR stock car first introduced in 1949. Chase Briscoe and the No. 14 Mahindra Tractors team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) showed up ready to impress as Briscoe was third-fastest in practice and finished second in his heat race after starting seventh. He lined up sixth for the 150-lap feature and was running fourth on lap 53 before a mechanical issue ended his race.
