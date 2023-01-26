ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

The Western News

City considers deal with county sheriff for protection

Libby City Council will hold another special meeting Tuesday night to deal with a proposed agreement with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for payment of law enforcement services. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the city building at 952 E. Spruce St. The memorandum of agreement has been a topic of discussion for about two months following the resignations of three officers, Chris Pape, Ian Smith and Cody DeWitt, on Nov. 21, 2022. The officers have alleged misconduct against Chief Scott Kessel. They included possible illegal billing of hours, forced overtime and that Kessel was neglecting...
LIBBY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Hungry Horse Painter Gets Deferred Sentence in Shower-Shock Case

A 60-year-old Hungry Horse man who pleaded guilty last year to a felony count of criminal endangerment after trying to electrocute his ex-partner in her shower last summer was sentenced Jan. 25 to a five-year deferred term in the Montana State Prison. As part of the sentence, local landscape artist...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
NBCMontana

Crash blocks Highway 2 west of Kalispell

MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews are on the scene of a crash on Highway 2 west of Kalispell at mile marker 106. Montana's road report website says both lanes are blocked. Montana Highway Patrol's incident site shows a fatal crash in the same area just before 9 p.m. Friday. No...
KALISPELL, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close

If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm

If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Dangerous wind chills, light snow tonight

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Sub-zero morning lows and dangerous wind chills are expected today. It will feel like it's 30 to 40 below at times. Daytime highs will be in the single digits above and below zero. Sub-zero lows tonight, but temperatures will show signs of warming Tuesday afternoon. Increasing clouds...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT

