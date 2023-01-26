Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City considers deal with county sheriff for protection
Libby City Council will hold another special meeting Tuesday night to deal with a proposed agreement with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for payment of law enforcement services. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the city building at 952 E. Spruce St. The memorandum of agreement has been a topic of discussion for about two months following the resignations of three officers, Chris Pape, Ian Smith and Cody DeWitt, on Nov. 21, 2022. The officers have alleged misconduct against Chief Scott Kessel. They included possible illegal billing of hours, forced overtime and that Kessel was neglecting...
Woman admits to lying in Sanders County parental interference investigation
A Texas woman has admitted to lying to law enforcement about the whereabouts of her son and grandson during a parental interference investigation in Sanders County.
Flathead Beacon
Hungry Horse Painter Gets Deferred Sentence in Shower-Shock Case
A 60-year-old Hungry Horse man who pleaded guilty last year to a felony count of criminal endangerment after trying to electrocute his ex-partner in her shower last summer was sentenced Jan. 25 to a five-year deferred term in the Montana State Prison. As part of the sentence, local landscape artist...
NBCMontana
DEQ seeks public comment on mining permit for Marvin Rehbein Gravel pit site
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on an environmental assessment draft for the Marvin Rehbein Gravel Pit site on the Flathead Reservation. The opencut mining permit application would allow gravel to be mined on the over 157-acre site near Arlee in Lake...
KULR8
Flathead Co. Commissioners encourage community to reject things that ‘empower’ the homeless
KALISPELL, Mont. - Flathead community members were asked to reject things that “empower the homeless lifestyle,” in a letter sent by county commissioners last Thursday. In a letter sent to Flathead County residents, the Flathead County Board of Commissioners said they are addressing complaints of an increasing homeless population.
NBCMontana
Crash blocks Highway 2 west of Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews are on the scene of a crash on Highway 2 west of Kalispell at mile marker 106. Montana's road report website says both lanes are blocked. Montana Highway Patrol's incident site shows a fatal crash in the same area just before 9 p.m. Friday. No...
This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close
If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm
If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
Trailer home destroyed in Hungry Horse fire
Crews contended with frigid temperatures as they battled a weekend trailer fire in Northwest Montana.
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous wind chills, light snow tonight
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Sub-zero morning lows and dangerous wind chills are expected today. It will feel like it's 30 to 40 below at times. Daytime highs will be in the single digits above and below zero. Sub-zero lows tonight, but temperatures will show signs of warming Tuesday afternoon. Increasing clouds...
