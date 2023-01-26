ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

JCC early childhood center in New Springville cancels classes after receiving ‘concerning message’

By Joseph Ostapiuk
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Penelope Maxwell
5d ago

This is so wrong 😡Whoever made this threat should be prosecuted severely 😡We have to stop this 😡 We can’t be living in fear 😧 especially involving our children 😱The stress on the children,the families and the staff is beyond comprehensible 🥹🙏

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 98.7

Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!

I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Program launched in honor of 9-year-old Staten Island hero who gave his life trying to rescue pets from a house fire

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tommy Monahan, who was 9 years old when he lost his life in a Prince’s Bay house fire in 2007 trying to rescue his pets, is looking down today and he is proud, his sister, 23-year-old Gabrielle Monahan, said on Tuesday, during an event to launch a new educational program created in honor of the young hero.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Life Stories: She loved Staten Island. She loved the law, lecturing worldwide on international criminal law. Megan Fairlie dies at 51.

Megan Fairlie was never afraid of adventure. Case in point: as a young woman, she moved to Ireland not knowing a soul and with no clue where she would live. But by the time she left the country six years later, she had amassed a small army of friends who referred to themselves collectively as “Megan’s Mates.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Migrants refusing to leave Watson Hotel for Brooklyn shelter cite poor conditions

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams appears to have another immigration crisis on his hands as single men lodged at a Midtown hotel have been reluctant to move to a new facility at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.The mayor wants to use the hotel for families.It's a problem city officials apparently didn't see coming -- asylum seekers who got used to the privacy of living in a hotel room don't want to move to a congregate shelter where everyone sleeps packed like sardines in a room with 1,000 cots.READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams says proposed migrant shelter at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will be heated spaceA bus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New Yorkers who owe $$$ on their water bills can get a break through a new NYC program

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new New York City program that launched Monday offers water bill debtors a degree of forgiveness if they make an effort to pay what they owe. About 200,000 New Yorkers owe the city $1.2 billion on their water bills, but the new Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) program will forgive their debt’s interest — an estimated total value of $150 million — if they start to pay up, according to Mayor Eric Adams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy