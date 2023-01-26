ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groveport, OH

10TV

Columbus community discusses policing amid death of Tyre Nichols

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hundreds of miles away from Memphis, people in Columbus feel the pain and frustration after the death of Tyre Nichols. On Monday, City leaders, elected officials, the Columbus Division of Police and members of the community brought their pain to the City of Grace Church to talk, listen and heal.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Man found dead in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after he was found injured on the city’s northeast side Sunday night, the Columbus Division of Police said. Just after 9 p.m., police said officers were called to the 1500 block of Chauncy Road, west of Joyce Avenue, on an unknown complaint.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Westland Mall is 1 of 5 Franklin County structures to be demolished

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Westland Mall will be among thousands of sites that will be demolished as part of a statewide project to make room for new economic development. A release from Gov. Mike DeWine's office said a total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Shake Shack to open Dublin restaurant with drive-thru on Feb. 6

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shake Shack will be opening a new location in Dublin next week and it will feature the first drive-thru for the restaurant chain in Ohio. The restaurant, located at 3734 West Dublin-Granville Road, will become the state’s seventh location when it opens Feb. 6. In...
DUBLIN, OH
10TV

2 students charged in connection to fights at Groveport Madison HS

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Two students are facing charges after two fights broke out at Groveport Madison High School Monday afternoon. The Groveport Police Department said at 12:30 p.m., the school resource officer made an emergency call for assistance because of the large fight. Principal Duane Bland clarified in a letter to families that there were two different fights involving six students in total.
GROVEPORT, OH
10TV

Police arrest man charged in deadly shooting at Grove City hotel

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Police arrested a Columbus man who is charged in connection to a deadly shooting at a Grove City hotel more than a year ago. Willie Williams, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday and is currently being held in Franklin County Correction Center. The charges stemmed from the shooting death of 17-year-old Vonzell Williamson in December 2021.
GROVE CITY, OH
10TV

The Kid LAROI bringing 'Bleed For You' college tour to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kid LAROI will be going on his first ever college tour which includes a show in Columbus. The GRAMMY Award-nominated and multiplatinum recording artist announced the dates for his 'Bleed For You Tour' on Tuesday. The tour includes a stop in Columbus at the Schottenstein...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Waverly police announce passing of K-9 Gold

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department in Pike County announced Saturday that K-9 Gold passed away. Gold, an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois passed away while at the Ohio MedVet Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his handler Sergeant Taylor and family, along with Chief Winfield. Gold started his career...
WAVERLY, OH
10TV

Police: 13-year-old shot while sleeping in southeast Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot in southeast Columbus late Friday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Quaker Road at 11:58 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a 13-year-old boy suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus barbershop owner to be contestant on 'Survivor'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus barbershop owner will be one of the contestants in the 44th season of the CBS show "Survivor." Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is among the 18 people chosen to participate in the reality-competition franchise. Mayle was born in Pickerington, but currently lives in the capital city with...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered attention nationwide last year has died. Police confirmed to 10TV that 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday. Homicide detectives responded to the call for an unresponsive child, and are investigating the baby’s death.
COLUMBUS, OH
