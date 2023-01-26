Read full article on original website
Some residents of Latitude Five25 now moving into permanent housing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After a month of uncertainty and wondering, residents of Latitude Five25 are starting to move into new housing. 10TV caught up with Ann Barrett, who just finished moving into her new apartment on Monday. “I feel wonderful, so great to be here,” she said. She...
Columbus community discusses policing amid death of Tyre Nichols
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hundreds of miles away from Memphis, people in Columbus feel the pain and frustration after the death of Tyre Nichols. On Monday, City leaders, elected officials, the Columbus Division of Police and members of the community brought their pain to the City of Grace Church to talk, listen and heal.
Police: Parent assaults Columbus City Schools bus driver in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A parent of a Columbus City Schools student is accused of assaulting a bus driver in Hilltop neighborhood Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the assault happened in the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue, just south of West Broad Street, around 3 p.m. A CCS...
Police searching for student who brought gun to Marion-Franklin High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for a student accused of bringing a gun to Marion-Franklin High School on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, a parent called in a tip that a student may have been in possession of the weapon. The building administrator placed...
Police: Man found dead in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after he was found injured on the city’s northeast side Sunday night, the Columbus Division of Police said. Just after 9 p.m., police said officers were called to the 1500 block of Chauncy Road, west of Joyce Avenue, on an unknown complaint.
Westland Mall is 1 of 5 Franklin County structures to be demolished
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Westland Mall will be among thousands of sites that will be demolished as part of a statewide project to make room for new economic development. A release from Gov. Mike DeWine's office said a total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program.
Shake Shack to open Dublin restaurant with drive-thru on Feb. 6
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shake Shack will be opening a new location in Dublin next week and it will feature the first drive-thru for the restaurant chain in Ohio. The restaurant, located at 3734 West Dublin-Granville Road, will become the state’s seventh location when it opens Feb. 6. In...
2 students charged in connection to fights at Groveport Madison HS
GROVEPORT, Ohio — Two students are facing charges after two fights broke out at Groveport Madison High School Monday afternoon. The Groveport Police Department said at 12:30 p.m., the school resource officer made an emergency call for assistance because of the large fight. Principal Duane Bland clarified in a letter to families that there were two different fights involving six students in total.
Columbus City Schools bus driver arrested on domestic violence charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus City Schools bus driver was arrested Monday while on the job and now it’s raising questions from parents about the hiring process and background checks. A father of a CCS student reached out to 10TV, concerned he hadn't heard from the district about...
Police arrest man charged in deadly shooting at Grove City hotel
GROVE CITY, Ohio — Police arrested a Columbus man who is charged in connection to a deadly shooting at a Grove City hotel more than a year ago. Willie Williams, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday and is currently being held in Franklin County Correction Center. The charges stemmed from the shooting death of 17-year-old Vonzell Williamson in December 2021.
The Kid LAROI bringing 'Bleed For You' college tour to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kid LAROI will be going on his first ever college tour which includes a show in Columbus. The GRAMMY Award-nominated and multiplatinum recording artist announced the dates for his 'Bleed For You Tour' on Tuesday. The tour includes a stop in Columbus at the Schottenstein...
Waverly police announce passing of K-9 Gold
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department in Pike County announced Saturday that K-9 Gold passed away. Gold, an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois passed away while at the Ohio MedVet Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his handler Sergeant Taylor and family, along with Chief Winfield. Gold started his career...
Police: 13-year-old shot while sleeping in southeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot in southeast Columbus late Friday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Quaker Road at 11:58 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a 13-year-old boy suffering...
Delaware County Sheriff's Office looking to hire additional deputies for SRO program
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — In his State of the State speech Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine made a promise to offer funding for school resource officers. “Oftentimes, there is a trust that gets built between students and the officer that would not otherwise occur, but for that officer being in the school every single day," DeWine said.
Columbus barbershop owner to be contestant on 'Survivor'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus barbershop owner will be one of the contestants in the 44th season of the CBS show "Survivor." Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is among the 18 people chosen to participate in the reality-competition franchise. Mayle was born in Pickerington, but currently lives in the capital city with...
Grove City police searching for man accused of offering candy to child
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Grove City Division of Police is searching for a man who allegedly approached a child and offered him candy. According to police, officers were dispatched to Shallowford Loop just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 28 on the report of criminal child enticement. A woman reported...
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered attention nationwide last year has died. Police confirmed to 10TV that 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday. Homicide detectives responded to the call for an unresponsive child, and are investigating the baby’s death.
After-school enrichment program providing kids with safe environment in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Every day after school, some Columbus City School students walk back into a building — not for class but for an after-school enrichment program. And so does sixth grade student Stephon Gardner. "I would recommend coming here,” he said. He enjoys playing video games...
Latitude Five25 residents upset following meeting with city leaders
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s been a month since residents of Latitude Five25 were displaced after some pipes burst causing electrical issues. On Wednesday night, 90 residents met in front of city and county leaders searching for answers as to what’s next. For the last few weeks, they’ve...
Mother of three killed in crash after another driver goes wrong way on US Route 23
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — “I guess God needed her more than we did,” Tisha Nida’s ex-husband, Scott Nida, said. “He got one of his angels back.”. Scott Nida and his family wanted you to know that. They also wanted you to know that one picture...
