WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Sami Zayn Feels Paul Heyman Needed To Be Convinced He Belonged In The Main Event With The Bloodline

Sami Zayn discusses his belief that Paul Heyman was the most challenging member of The Bloodline to convince that he belonged as part of this storyline. Sami Zayn has been a vital part of The Bloodline storyline for several months. However, Paul Heyman has been a part of the growth of Roman Reigns on WWE television since Roman debuted over a decade ago. The Wise Man aligned himself with Roman Reigns in 2020 before even The Usos were on board with acknowledging The Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman's roots as a family friend and associate of the Anoa'i Dynasty go back over three decades.
Charlotte Flair Feels She Made WrestleMania 35 Main Event Come Together

Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch made history at WrestleMania 35 when they became the first women to headline WrestleMania. The three women battled in a winner take all triple threat match with the WWE SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships on the line. On television, the original bout was set to be Lynch vs. Rousey, but Charlotte was inserted into the match by Vince McMahon, initially replacing Lynch.
Bray Wyatt: I Pride Myself On Doing Things No One Has Ever Done

Bray Wyatt officially returned to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble, competing in his first match since WrestleMania 37. Wyatt faced LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match, which was a street fight with glow lighting. Wyatt was victorious, and in the aftermath, Uncle Howdy jumped off a platform and down onto Knight as an explosion went off.
Brandi Rhodes Feels Good About Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Comments On Cody's Return

Brandi Rhodes comments on her decision to step away from wrestling. Brandi has been in the wrestling business since 2011, when she signed with WWE and started training with the company. She requested her release but later returned to WWE in 2013. Brandi worked as a ring announcer and interviewer until she left the company in 2016. She then worked for TNA and ROH, among other promotions, before the launch of AEW, Her husband, Cody Rhodes, helped launch the company as one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents, and Brandi was named the Chief Brand Officer.
AEW Dynamite Backstage News And Producers For January 18

- Kushida vs. Darby Allin: Sonjay Dutt. - Several talent were flown in on short notice for the Jay Briscoe tribute show. - Summer Rae was backstage at AEW Dynamite. - This show happened largely as planned, despite the tragedy of Jay Briscoe's passing. - We were told that "Tony...
