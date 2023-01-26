Read full article on original website
YouTube Star ‘Mr Beast’ Partners With a Florida Surgeon To Pay for 1,000 People To Have Their Eyesight RestoredToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Orange Park man faces 4 charges of child sex-related crimes, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this yearLauren FoxClay County, FL
Police say people who scattered anti-semitic flyers around Orange Park pose ‘no imminent danger’Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County holding public Land Development Code workshopsLauren FoxClay County, FL
Activists rally for oversight of Jacksonville police
A small but nonetheless vocal crowd called for police reform in Jacksonville and nationwide during a rally for justice after the recent death of Tyre Nichols in an encounter with Memphis police. About 50 people including community activists, family members of those killed in Jacksonville police shootings and others demonstrated...
Proposal would let Floridians carry concealed guns without licenses
Calling the proposal an effort to “remove the government permission slip,” House Speaker Paul Renner on Monday announced legislation that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without licenses. Renner, R-Palm Coast, was flanked by Republican lawmakers and county sheriffs who backed the 63-page proposal, which would create...
Black firefighters lose suit over Jacksonville's shaving rules
Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville for grooming standards that could help them manage a common skin problem have lost their case, a federal judge has ruled. The firefighters went to court in 2020 arguing the fire department was wrongly burdening Black firefighters by requiring them to be cleanshaven even if they had a condition called pseudofolliculitis barbae, or PFB, which can involve ingrown hairs, irritated skin and scarring.
Soaring prices squeeze renters in Jax
A University of North Florida analysis found that nearly half of Jacksonville’s renters are "cost-burdened," partly because so many institutional investors have snatched up rental properties. The JAX Rental Housing Project found that 47.4% of residents devote at least 30% of their income to housing. It’s a fact that...
Local reaction to killing of Tyre Nichols; Jax mayoral race; psychedelic drugs; Cathedral Arts Project; sports
Local activists are joining the nationwide call to demand justice for Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Memphis man who died three days after a traffic stop. Five officers have been fired and are facing criminal charges, including second-degree murder charges. The Jacksonville Community Action Committee held a rally downtown over the...
Rental housing crisis; World Economic Forum; poet Francis Poole; L.O.V.E. Culture
A new report is out this week looking at the state of the rental housing crisis in Jacksonville. It finds that nearly half of the city’s renters are cost-burdened — meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on rent. The report recommends that Jacksonville establish a...
Demolition due for Morocco Shrine Center
The 38-year-old Morocco Shrine Center along St. Johns Bluff Road is coming down. A permit issued by the city Friday shows ELEV8 Land Clearing & Demolition of Atlantic Beach will demolish the one- and two-story structure at 3800 St. Johns Bluff Road S. at a cost of $471,000. The 36-acre...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing two Jacksonville stores
Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close dozens of additional stores, including two in Jacksonville. In a list published Monday, stores at 13221 City Station Drive and 6001-24 Argyle Forest Blvd. were among the list of 87 new stores set to close in 2023 amid talks of the storied chain filing for bankruptcy protection. The additional closings come just three weeks after Bed Bath & Beyond announced the closings of 62 stores.
Four New Songs by Jacksonville Artists Out Now
And as we unearth new tunes from artists around the globe, we love to shine the high beams of our Local Spotlight series on the beautiful noise emerging from Northeast Florida. This week, we’ve got four great new tracks by Jacksonville artists. A reminder: You can hear the best...
Go | The Best Live Music in Jax this Week
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Americana. Shane Smith & The Saints – Tuesday, January 31. Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville. Austin, Texas Americana...
