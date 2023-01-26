Read full article on original website
New Garden Township acquires land for 106-acre public park in Chester County
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. New Garden Township has acquired 106-acres of land, formerly the site of the Loch Nairn Golf Club, for use as a passive-recreation park complete with walking trails.
Daily Local News
Crime in Chester County down 10 percent in past 3 years, records show
WEST CHESTER — Homicides in Chester County in 2023 involved incidents of domestic violence that escalated to the point of death, a review of records show. Although county Coroner Sophia Garcia-Jackson listed the number as a dozen, however four of those homicides occurred elsewhere. District Attorney Deb Ryan specified that there were five homicide cases in the county, with eight victims. In some case, the alleged perpetrator committed suicide after the killings.
22 Residents Toss Hats into the Ring, Seeking to Join Montgomery County Board of Commissioners
Local Democrats — 22 of them — have submitted their names and résumés in seeking to become the newest member of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Rachel Ravina reported on all the hats in the ring for The Pottstown Mercury. The hopefuls seek the slot...
Mother of 5 killed in Tredyffrin Township, Pa. head-on crash
A Pennsville, New Jersey mother of five was killed in a head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
glensidelocal.com
Local Politics | East Norriton Township Supervisor Jamila Winder favorite to be appointed Montgomery County Commissioner
Local Politics is an as-needed column on the political scene in Montgomery County filled with speculation, opinion, and more. Two sources tell MoreThanTheCurve.com that Jamila Winder (D), chair of the East Norriton Township Board of Supervisors and a former member of the Norristown Area School District Board, is the favorite to be appointed to fill the open seat on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners due to the resignation of Dr. Val Arkoosh. Dr. Arkoosh was appointed to be the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
phillyvoice.com
Founding Fathers expands to Bucks County with enormous sports bar and banquet hall
Football fans looking for the best place to watch the Eagles take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII can look no further. Founding Fathers, the South Philly sports bar and grill, is expanding into Bucks County just in time for the big game. Located in the former home of...
These Bucks County Elementary Schools are Considered to be Some of the Best in Pennsylvania
Considered to have some of the best schools in the state, Niche has released a list of several Bucks County schools widely renowned. The list ranked some of the best school in the state, with an emphasis on elementary schools. When it comes to early education, Bucks County has some of the best there is.
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There were long delays on Route 222 Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in Manheim Township, just after the Route 272/Oregon Pike exit. PennDOT cameras near the scene showed a lot of traffic backing up. Crews...
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken farm seeking to identify alleged poacher
Ashford Farm, located at 700 River Road in the Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township), is reporting that a man trespassed onto the farm and shot a deer on Saturday, January 21st. In an email to MoreThanTheCurve.com, a representative of the farm shared that the man returned later the same day to collect the deer and also stole the trail camera (valued at $1,000).
multifamilybiz.com
Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
abc27.com
Fulton Bank branch in Lebanon County is set to close
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future. According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:
sanatogapost.com
County Prepares to Set A Memorial Day Flag Record
NORRISTOWN PA – The planned Memorial Day (May 29, 2023) decoration of U.S. armed services veterans’ graves in Montgomery County may reach a new highpoint during 2023, county Director of Veterans Affairs Dennis Miller reports. The county Board of Commissioners has authorized the purchase of 67,000 flags, “a...
phillyvoice.com
Learn about Black history with guided trolley tours of Philly's murals
As part of its Black History Month celebrations, Mural Arts Philadelphia will host two trolley tours of murals depicting iconic Black figures, civic leaders and social justice issues. The Civic Heroes Trolley Tours will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 5 and Feb. 25. There, a professional tour...
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Chesco School District Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’
Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
Charleys Philly Steaks opening another central Pa. restaurant
Another Charleys Philly Steaks is opening in central Pennsylvania. One of the Philadelphia cheesesteak shops is coming to Walmart Supercenter at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County by the end of the week.
buckscountyherald.com
Citizens group offers alternative to Central Bucks’ “unconstitutional” voting map
The Central Bucks School District’s proposed map realigning its voting districts violates the U.S. Constitution and the Pennsylvania Public School Code, said attorneys representing “CBSD Fair Votes,” a citizens group. During a Friday press conference outside the Bucks County Justice Center, Brendan Flynn and Theresa Golding, attorneys...
abc27.com
Missing man from Lancaster County found safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster were searching for a missing man, however, he has been found safe. He is a 60-year-old white male described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a white winter coat, a hat, snow boots, and unknown color pants.
phillyvoice.com
New reform school gets approval for license to open at site of Glen Mills Schools
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services will allow a new school to operate at the site of Glen Mills Schools in Delaware County after reaching a settlement. Clock Tower Schools was granted a provisional license to serve 20 court-order boys in a residential treatment program under DHS oversight, WHYY reported.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
