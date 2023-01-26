ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Daily Local News

Crime in Chester County down 10 percent in past 3 years, records show

WEST CHESTER — Homicides in Chester County in 2023 involved incidents of domestic violence that escalated to the point of death, a review of records show. Although county Coroner Sophia Garcia-Jackson listed the number as a dozen, however four of those homicides occurred elsewhere. District Attorney Deb Ryan specified that there were five homicide cases in the county, with eight victims. In some case, the alleged perpetrator committed suicide after the killings.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

Local Politics | East Norriton Township Supervisor Jamila Winder favorite to be appointed Montgomery County Commissioner

Local Politics is an as-needed column on the political scene in Montgomery County filled with speculation, opinion, and more. Two sources tell MoreThanTheCurve.com that Jamila Winder (D), chair of the East Norriton Township Board of Supervisors and a former member of the Norristown Area School District Board, is the favorite to be appointed to fill the open seat on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners due to the resignation of Dr. Val Arkoosh. Dr. Arkoosh was appointed to be the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There were long delays on Route 222 Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in Manheim Township, just after the Route 272/Oregon Pike exit. PennDOT cameras near the scene showed a lot of traffic backing up. Crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken farm seeking to identify alleged poacher

Ashford Farm, located at 700 River Road in the Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township), is reporting that a man trespassed onto the farm and shot a deer on Saturday, January 21st. In an email to MoreThanTheCurve.com, a representative of the farm shared that the man returned later the same day to collect the deer and also stole the trail camera (valued at $1,000).
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
multifamilybiz.com

Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Fulton Bank branch in Lebanon County is set to close

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future. According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:
ANNVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

County Prepares to Set A Memorial Day Flag Record

NORRISTOWN PA – The planned Memorial Day (May 29, 2023) decoration of U.S. armed services veterans’ graves in Montgomery County may reach a new highpoint during 2023, county Director of Veterans Affairs Dennis Miller reports. The county Board of Commissioners has authorized the purchase of 67,000 flags, “a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Chesco School District Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’

Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Missing man from Lancaster County found safe

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster were searching for a missing man, however, he has been found safe. He is a 60-year-old white male described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a white winter coat, a hat, snow boots, and unknown color pants.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

