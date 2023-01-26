Read full article on original website
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com
Weekly deals: Frost Fest Warmup, Moulin Rouge giveaway, and more
Weekly deals content comes from our sponsors. For more info on how to become a sponsor of the Fayetteville Flyer, call Dustin at 479-387-1002 or send us an email. Gear up for your goals. Shop in-store and online at Gearhead Outfitters, located on Block Avenue in Fayetteville. Hugo’s. It’s...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Walton Arts Center reschedules ‘The Music of Sam Cooke’ due to winter weather
A show originally scheduled for Tuesday night at Walton Arts Center will be rescheduled due to winter weather in and around Fayetteville this evening. Walton Arts Center officials this afternoon announced that the performance of The Music of Sam Cooke originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30 will be rescheduled to Thursday, Jan. 11 of 2024.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville’s first smash lab now open
I think it was late 20th century poet, philosopher, and musician William Frederick Durst who said “I pack a chainsaw / I’ll skin your a** raw / And if my day keeps going this way I just might / break something tonight.”. Now, there is a place in...
KHBS
5newsonline.com
Taipei to close after more than three decades of business in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A beloved Chinese restaurant is set to close its doors in the coming months after decades of serving up family recipes. Taipei Chinese Restaurant opened on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith in 1987. Originally owned by Linh Hua’s late mother, Hua has been continuing on her mother’s legacy for the past 25 years along with her four children growing up in the restaurant.
5newsonline.com
Ambulance stuck in ice freed by Arkansas National Guard team
ARKANSAS, USA — An Arkansas National Guard team dug out an ambulance while helping state police in Northwest Arkansas as icy weather bears down across the area. On Monday, after overnight sleet and ice blanketed NWA and The River Valley, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated National Guard teams to help Arkansas State Police teams in Fort Smith and Lowell.
tourcounsel.com
Central Mall Fort Smith | Shopping mall in Arkansas
Central Mall is a shopping mall located in Fort Smith, Arkansas. It opened in 1971 and is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney. The mall is owned and managed by Namdar Realty Group.
Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022
BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Jasmine Hudson never thought she would be a long-term Arkansas resident after moving to the Bentonville area to take a job with Walmart Inc. The Tennessee State University graduate joined the Arkansas retail giant nearly a decade ago. She left the company during the COVID-19 pandemic to start her own business with […] The post Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022 appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Missing teen located safe in Fort Smith
SHARE! Fort Smith Police are looking for a 13-year-old who was last seen on Jan. 28.
Kait 8
Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
Numerous accidents occur across River Valley due to icy roads
Numerous accidents are occurring Monday morning due to icy road conditions with little visibility.
US Marshals offer reward for info on suspected MS-13 gang member accused in deadly Arkansas shooting
Federal officials and Springdale police are asking for the public’s help with tracking down a suspected gang member believed to be involved in the killing of an Arkansas man.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville Public Schools to continue online learning Wednesday, UA to close
Fayetteville Public Schools will again close in-person classes with students participating in online learning on Wednesday, Feb. 1 due to the winter weather in the region, district officials announced Tuesday afternoon. Schools have been closed since Monday due to slick road conditions as a result of freezing rain, sleet, and...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville trash and recycling pickup suspended Monday, Jan. 30
Fayetteville officials have suspended trash and recycling pickup for Monday, Jan. 30 after a brief round of unexpected overnight precipitation. Many area roads are slick, which has created safety and access concerns for heavy trucks getting into tight spaces and traversing hills, according to Peter Nierengarten, the city’s environmental director.
fayettevilleflyer.com
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas-Texas A&M matchup for Tuesday still on, UA says
Looks like it’s going to be another snow day at Bud Walton Arena for Razorback fans on Tuesday. The Razorback men’s basketball matchup between the Hogs and Texas A&M scheduled will go on as planned at 6 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 31) despite the winter weather, according to an email sent to ticket holders Tuesday morning.
fayettevilleflyer.com
University of Arkansas closed Tuesday, Jan. 31 due to inclement weather
The University of Arkansas will again close following a winter weather storm that led to icy roads and sidewalks across Fayetteville and the region. University officials said the Fayetteville campus will be closed Tuesday, Jan 31. The campus was also closed Monday because of the weather. The university’s IT services,...
KHBS
Teen dies in crash on I-49 near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — A teen was killed in an accident on I-49 near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel Thursday, Jan. 26. According to a fatal crash report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 18-year-old Jorgia Cole was killed and 28-year-old Stewart Sayward was injured when the GMC Sierra they were in was rear-ended.
bestofarkansassports.com
Reckoning with Hogs’ Fate after ESPN Analyst’s Unpopular Nick Smith Jr Prediction
Eric Musselman has owned the month of February the last two seasons. It’s been FebruEric, if you will. Whether or not Arkansas basketball can peak at the end of the season again may determine not just what seed it earns in the NCAA Tournament, but whether it earns a bid at all.
Icy conditions in Arkansas: One death reported from crash
ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Tuesday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. Monday. A deadly crash...
