WoW Patch 10.0.7 Details
We have gotten our first peek at what is in store for World of Warcraft Patch 10.0.7. It's time to get excited for new retail content for all of you who have reached max-level. Return to the Forbidden Reach to delve into new objectives and bosses, and discover all new loot.
ESA Responds to IGN's E3 2023 Report: Reviving Show 'Was Always Going to Have Its Challenges'
The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has addressed IGN's report that Xbox, Nintendo, and Sony won't be formally taking part in E3, voicing its support for ReedPop in a message to members and saying that the organizer has made "strong progress" in reshaping the event. [Disclosure: I am a former ReedPop employee, where I ran USgamer until 2020].
Resident Evil 4 Could Mean Capcom’s Biggest Year Yet - IGN Daily Fix
Capcom is having an incredible fiscal year, still riding high on Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise sales, and the good vibes will apparently keep flowing. The company is reporting their best year ever in terms of game sales (even though game revenue is down), and they still have Resident Evil 4 remake hitting stores in the final stretch of the quarter. And speaking of Capcom, WWE's Zelina Vega is joining Street Fighter 6 as a color commentator. Finally, some sad news, especially for The Last of Us fans. Annie Wersching, who played Tess in the original game, has passed away from cancer.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Receives First Live-Action Teaser in Australia; Reveals Late 2023 Release Window
If you didn't know already, Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back in town, as the sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man arrives this year. Following the success of the original back in 2018, Parker is back with his partner-in-fighting-crime Morales, as they face new foes in the Insomniac Games-developed title. After...
Ghost of Tsushima Director Chad Stahelski Gives a Not So Optimistic Update About the Video Game Adaptation; All We Know
The long-awaited film adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima has received a rather disappointing update from director, Chad Stahelski. In an interview with Total Film (via Slash Film), Stahelski claimed that the Ghost of Tsushima adaptation would be his "favourite to do next." He said, "Without going into crazy detail, it's something I'm super-interested in." Stahelski further revealed that despite having a brilliant team of creatives backing the film, the problem behind the delay revolves around the business aspect.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Exclusive Deleted Scene
After a conversation with her Uncle (Danny Sapani), Okoye (Danai Gurira) is faced with a daunting choice in the exclusive deleted scene "Daughter of the Border." Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives on Digital February 1 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 7. Bonus content includes deleted scenes, a gag reel, and audio commentary by filmmakers Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also stream on Disney+ on February 1.
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential Games for February 2023 Leaked, Check Out Which Titles Will Be Available
PlayStation Plus Essential titles for February have gotten leaked. The leak comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the monthly games from the service for over a year. February’s games will include titles such as OlliOlli World for PS4 and PS5, Mafia Definitive Edition for PS4, Destiny 2:...
Rhodanos Channel Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Rhodanos Channel, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Hi-Fi Rush Went Viral Internally at Bethesda, Leading to Shadow Drop
Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks' rhythmic action game where every move happens to the beat of the music, made for an exciting shadow drop after last week's Xbox Developer Direct. It immediately caught fire on social media for its bright cartoon style, snappy rhythm-based gameplay, and boppin' soundtrack. But the general...
How to Get Shadow Registeel in Pokemon Go
Shadow Registeel will be available for a short time during the latest Team GO Rocket Takeover event in Pokemon Go, but how exactly can you encounter and capture it?. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the steps required to encounter and obtain a Shadow Registeel within Pokemon Go.
Fortnite Patch Notes V23.30: Fortnite x Dragon Ball
Yep, that's right. The Kamehameha is back. Fortnite x Dragon Ball makes its return with Fortnite Patch V23.30, this time featuring skins and cosmetics for Son Gohan and Piccolo. The Kamehameha attack item and Nimbus Cloud mobility item have been unvaulted just for this special occasion and will be appearing...
Dead Space Wiki Guide
You can find the Ripper next to a body when you're on your way to refuel the Engines in the Engineering Deck during Chapter 3, Course Correction. The Ripper is a rotary saw, which means you will need to get up close and personal to do any real damage. You can also shoot blades that will ricochet off the walls. The Ripper comes with three Special Abilities: Angled Launcher (SP1), Deflecting Edges (SP2), and Carbon-Fiber Blades (SP3). You can upgrade Damage (DMG), Capacity (CAP), Reload Time (REL), and Duration (DUR).
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - The Adventure Game Review
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been ported to just about every platform imagineable, so it was only a matter of time before it became a board game. This cardboard version acts as a prequel to the video game. It puts forth a new plotline in which players are the last surviving members of the legendary Blades -- a group of warriors dedicated to protecting the Empire of Tamriel. Members of your company are being assassinated and time is short, so you’re thrust into an initial investigation spanning the length of the empire. This is the first campaign of two, each campaign offering a short multi-session arc divided into story chapters. The second campaign juts off the first narrative with outcomes tumbling forward and affecting future plays.
Dead Space Suit Guide: How to Get Every Suit
Throughout Dead Space, you'll be able to unlock a variety of suits, ranging from upgrades to Isaac's standard armour to skins that change the look entirely. Most of these suits are unlocked by purchasing the Deluxe Edition or subscribing to EA Play Pro, although Isaac's standard suit upgrades are found through schematics which must be picked up in the environment.
Dead Space Remake - Comms Array Puzzle Solution (Chapter 8)
In this Dead Space Remake walkthrough, we go through how to solve the Comms Array puzzle that occurs near the end of Chapter 8 (Search and Rescue). For more Dead Space Remake tips and walkthroughs, check out our wiki @https://www.ign.com/wikis/dead-space.
Paralogue - The Lady of the Plains
This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Lady of the Plains, a part of our Paralogues - List of Side Missions guide for Fire Emblem Engage. Here, we will go into how each mission is set up, how to best traverse the battles, and what kinds of rewards you can expect for completing each one.
Cheats and Secrets
From tips on how to complete some of Forspoken's most elusive trophies to how to find hidden stores, this IGN wiki page contains information on various Cheats and Secrets found in Forspoken. Please be warned this page contains information on things you will only be able to find after the...
How to Find All Abominations
If you take your time exploring the game world where Forspoken takes place, you might encounter some hidden surprises. In fact, there are four secret bosses known as Abominations, these are the toughest enemies in the game, and on this page, we go over how to find them and the loot they drop.
Superman: Legacy Details and Release Date Confirmed
DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the first DCU film to be Superman: Legacy, which will premiere on July 11, 2025. Announcing their master plan for the new DCU at a press event on January 31, Gunn and Safran revealed that Superman: Legacy will kick off Chapter 1 of the new DCU, titled Gods and Monsters.
Pokemon Go Primal Rumblings Event
The Primal Rumblings event has arrived in Pokemon Go, bringing with it a number of Pokemon first discovered in the Hoenn region, a Special Attack for Rayquaza, and more!. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content arriving as part of the Primal Rumblings event within Pokemon Go.
