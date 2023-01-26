The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been ported to just about every platform imagineable, so it was only a matter of time before it became a board game. This cardboard version acts as a prequel to the video game. It puts forth a new plotline in which players are the last surviving members of the legendary Blades -- a group of warriors dedicated to protecting the Empire of Tamriel. Members of your company are being assassinated and time is short, so you’re thrust into an initial investigation spanning the length of the empire. This is the first campaign of two, each campaign offering a short multi-session arc divided into story chapters. The second campaign juts off the first narrative with outcomes tumbling forward and affecting future plays.

