Great City Schools holds leadership classes for superintendents

The Council of Great City Schools has chosen Chief of Staff Michael Ramirez to teach a leadership class for aspiring superintendents. The program will be over the span of eight months and will cover topics from academics, finances, and school board relations.

Lee County School District

Chief Ramirez and the other participants did not have to apply but were recommended through a rigorous selection process.

Ramirez spent three years as a Deputy Superintendent for Denver Public Schools in Colorado and spent 24 years as a teacher and administrator in Broward County and Miami-Dade County before joining the district.