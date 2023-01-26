ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT launches fund to prevent evictions

By Ginny Monk
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 5 days ago
The program has $12.5 million in combined state and federal dollars to offer rent assistance to people facing evictions in CT.

iheart.com

Governor Lamont Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers

Monday Morning, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to discussing Tax Relief for Low-income workers. The following press was released. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers. Governor Proposes Increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit to 40%. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

‘We fear for our lives if he gets out’: Waterbury family urges parole board to keep son’s killer in prison

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s parole board hear arguments this week to potentially release a convicted killer decades ahead of schedule. It’s been 25 years since Scott Mascia was shot in a drive-by shooting while coming home from the gym. Four years later, police arrested Anthony Azukaras for the 20-year-old’s death. Azukaras was sentenced […]
WATERBURY, CT
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct relief payments worth up to $1,000 to be sent out in just 2 days

There are only two days left before Connecticut workers receive a payment worth up to $1,000. The payments scheduled to go out on Feb. 1 will be paid to over 150,000 workers in the Constitution State, with around 120,000 of these workers getting paid via direct deposit. The remaining 35,000 workers will be paid with a paper check within the next five to six weeks, according to the Connecticut Mirror.
CONNECTICUT STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

