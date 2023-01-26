CT launches fund to prevent evictions

There are only two days left before Connecticut workers receive a payment worth up to $1,000. The payments scheduled to go out on Feb. 1 will be paid to over 150,000 workers in the Constitution State, with around 120,000 of these workers getting paid via direct deposit. The remaining 35,000 workers will be paid with a paper check within the next five to six weeks, according to the Connecticut Mirror.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO