ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taneytown, MD

‘Bag ladies’ of Carroll Vista teach Eldersburg middle-schoolers to weave recycled bags into sleeping mats for those in need

By Thomas Goodwin Smith, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 5 days ago

More than 60 Oklahoma Road Middle School students spent the morning Wednesday cutting discarded plastic bags into rings and tying them together to create thread for weaving into sleeping pads for those experiencing homelessness.

It was all part of an activity held as an outreach program for the school to maintain its Maryland Green Schools status. It was made possible by the self-dubbed “bag ladies” of the Carroll Vista retirement community in Taneytown.

Three of the five women who regularly meet at Carroll Vista every Wednesday to create recycled-bag sleeping pads visited the school to teach the craft to students. Bag ladies organizer Sue Morris, 80, said the event was an important way to teach children the value of community service.

“If we have enough people working on this project we can donate it to make a difference in our communities,” said eighth-grader Amelia Bell of Eldersburg.

The Maryland Green Schools Program is administered by the Maryland Association for Environmental & Outdoor Education and is designed to highlight achievements and progress schools are making toward environmental sustainability, aligned with the Maryland Environmental Literacy graduation requirement.

The program provides hands-on educational opportunities for students in pre-K through 12th grades to empower them to make changes that have a positive environmental impact. Schools must complete certain programs and reapply for Green Schools status every four years. More than one-third of all Maryland schools are Green Schools, including 19 Carroll County schools.

Bell is a member of the school’s Green Team, a group of 20 students responsible for handling the school’s recycling, gardening and other sustainability initiatives. Oklahoma Road’s lead Green Schools teacher and media specialist, Carolyn Cherry, who oversees the Green Team, said the student-driven group meets daily.

“Our job is to maintain everything that we can to keep the school ‘green,’ ” Cherry said.

The Green Team was joined by about 45 members of Students Helping Others and Understanding Themselves (also known as SHOUT) to maximize their capacity to make plarn — plastic yarn.

Oklahoma Road students took to plarn-making quickly, with a curiosity for each step of the process and a dedication to achieving results. Bag lady Sharon Schaeffer, 70, of Westminster, instructed students to fold bags in half before cutting off the top and bottom. Then, one loop was pulled through another to join two bags as links on a chain of plarn. Finally, the long threads were spread out by groups of students and rolled up into balls.

Teamwork and mutual respect was evident amid the rhythm, as students helped each other fully understand each step while working together to divide labor and create the biggest balls they could.

“There’s a lot of work and effort that goes into this,” Bell said, “and I think it’s very cool that we had people come in and show us, because it’s making a really big difference in our communities.”

The students produced more than 10 usable balls of plarn, which is about half the amount of material used in a full mat. Each mat takes about seven hours for a bag lady to make, start to finish, with most of the time dedicated to preparing plarn balls. Although most students did not have the opportunity to try their hand at weaving the mats on Wednesday, Schaefer said those that did took to the task like naturals.

A retired art teacher, Schaeffer addressed the students as a seasoned professional. The bag lady retired from her job as an art teacher at Winters Mill High School in 2017 after being at the school since its opening. She taught at Westminster High before that. Although Schaeffer does not reside at Carroll Vista, she said making mats from bags appeals to her because it is as an artistic outlet that also serves the community.

“There’s a need and we’re trying to fill it in,” Schaeffer said. “We’re also trying to make it pretty.”

The school is likely to hold another mat-making work session and as the school’s librarian, Cherry plans to read “A Long Walk to Water,” by Linda Sue Park, during the project’s next installment. The short novel tackles themes of homelessness, which she said will help students contextualize the meaning of their contribution.

“I don’t think the kids really understand exactly what the outcome will be, that it will be sleeping mats for homeless people. I don’t think that’s sunk in yet, so that’s something that will come through reading ‘A Long Walk to Water,’” she said.

Sleeping mats are sent to the Westminster men’s shelter and given to Taneytown police and fire departments so officers can distribute them to anyone in need they may encounter. Morris said the group is always looking for good-quality plastic bags that do not make crunching noises when ruffled. Bags can be donated to the Carroll Vista clubhouse, and Morris added that most religious and community leaders will be happy to hold bags until the bag ladies can picked them up or have them dropped off.

“There should definitely be more people to help out with this type of thing,” said Oklahoma Road sixth grader Reighton Daniels of Eldersburg, a member of SHOUT. “It made me feel really good to contribute to something.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month

There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Engadget

Hitting the Books: High school students have spent a decade fighting Baltimore's toxic legacy

There was a time in the last century when we, quite foolishly, believed incineration to be a superior means of waste disposal than landfills. And, for decades, many of America's most disadvantaged have been paying for those decisions with with their lifespans. South Baltimore's Curtis Bay neighborhood, for example, is home to two medical waste incinerators and an open-air coal mine. It's ranked in the 95th percentile for hazardous waste and boasts among the highest rates of asthma and lung disease in the entire country.
BALTIMORE, MD
tourcounsel.com

Beltway Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Greenbelt, Maryland

The Beltway Plaza mall is located in Greenbelt, Maryland. It was developed by Sidney J. Brown and First National Realty, opening on October 17, 1963. It was originally composed of a massive S. Klein department store separated by a large parking lot from an A&P Supermarket located in a strip shopping center along with a barbershop, single screen movie theater, and Drug Fair store.
GREENBELT, MD
Wbaltv.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 87 more stores, including 3 in Maryland

Three Maryland stores are among 87 more namesake Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. outlets the retailer said Friday that it will close, in addition to the 150 locations already on the chopping block. Video above: Baltimore's North Avenue Market closes its doors (August 2022) Bed Bath & Beyond also said...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Fire in Ice Returns to Frederick

“Fire in Ice” returns to Downtown Frederick on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The event features live ice carving demonstrations, food trucks, scavenger hunts, and “pyrophoric fire performances”. According to the Downtown Frederick Partnership, “Each February First Saturday, Downtown Frederick is transformed into a winter wonderland! This year, visitors can explore more than 120 unique ice sculptures, which will be on display all over downtown from 11AM-9PM.”
FREDERICK, MD
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore firefighters battle four rowhome fires in span of an hour

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City firefighters had a busy night on Monday.Crews battled four rowhome fires in a matter of an hour.Officials said a two-story rowhome caught fire in the 2400 block of Frederick Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Not far away, a rowhome caught fire in the 1900 block of Hollins Street.Firefighters said a two-story rowhome caught fire in the 2800 block of Baker Street and in the 1900 block of N. Monroe Street in Northwest Baltimore.Three of the rowhomes were on fire at the same time, according the fire officials.Officials have not said what caused the fires or if there were any injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Md.’s J.O. Spice, Featured on Dirty Jobs, Sees Nationwide Sales Spike

The long-running Discovery Channel show Dirty Jobs, which started back in 2003, has covered just about every trade industry you could think of. Its host, Baltimore County, Md. native Mike Rowe, shadows skilled workers to get a taste of the difficult, often messy, jobs they do. It’s entertaining to watch the self-deprecating Rowe struggle at times, but it also helps viewers to appreciate the work that consumers often take for granted.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

'It's just scary': Woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School

BALTIMORE -- Police are working to identify a woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School Tuesday morning.  Officers responded at 8:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road for "a suspicious death," a police spokesperson told WJZ. Police said the woman was found in the back of the property of Lansdowne Middle School near the cafeteria, unconscious with blood. "I was more than shocked because my daughter had called me," parent Betty Rencher said. "She said something was going on at the school. She wanted me to come and get her. I called up to the school to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Woman Escapes Armed Kidnapper In Southern Maryland

WALDORF, Md. – On January 26 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police notified the Charles County Sheriff’s Office they were with a woman who reported she had been kidnapped in Charles County earlier in the evening. Detectives from the CCSO coordinated with the Anne Arundel police...
WALDORF, MD
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released

A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

Owners of hunting supply store facing multiple charges of hunting while intoxicated and using bait

Maryland Natural Resources Police issued a group from Anne Arundel County multiple charges, including hunting while intoxicated and using bait. On Jan 18, officers located a baited area filled with cracked corn and birdseed on private property in Allegany County. The next day, officers returned to conduct surveillance and found four blinds with a person inside each one. The four individuals were Charles Ebersberger Jr., 66; William Cahall Jr., 74; Claire Parker, 59; and John Grimm, 74. They told police they were hunting for turkeys. Nearby, police also observed Roger Sexauer III, 37, and Michael Ebersberger, 37, riding together in a utility task vehicle looking for turkeys. During the investigation, police learned that both Parker and Sexauer were intoxicated and charged them with hunting while impaired. Police also charged Parker and Ebersberger Jr. for possessing a firearm while hunting with a bow during deer season. Additionally, Michael Ebersberger was charged with hunting with an illegal weapon. Lastly, all of the individuals received a citation for hunting turkeys with the aid of bait.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Suspect in farm supply store stabbing incident arrested

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Police have arrested a suspect wanted for a Friday morning stabbing at a farm supply store in Annapolis. Anne Arundel County Police Department officers responded to Bowen Farm Supply after a report of a stabbing occurred at around 8 am. Police said an argument between two male employees escalated into a physical altercation, during which one of the individuals was stabbed. Police were able to locate the suspect at his residence in Annapolis and arrested him after he left the area prior to their arrival. With non-life-threatening injuries, the 49-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital. The post Suspect in farm supply store stabbing incident arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore DPW is hiring, career fair hosted Saturday

BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community."We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy