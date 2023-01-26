ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Ludlam enjoying ‘clarity’ of Borthwick’s new, no-frills England

By Gerard Meagher
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGGYt_0kSKaJ3200

No bouncy castles, no paddleboarding and, mercifully, not a judo mat in sight. As yet no reports of Steve Borthwick throwing anybody a packet of sweets, handing out a crate of beer or promising a prime cut of beef then sending sausages because “you’re not ready for steak yet”. Indeed, searching England’s Bagshot hotel for tangible signs the Borthwick era is up and running was proving a thankless task until the penny dropped: it was their very absence that revealed so much more.

Related: Jack Willis exits England camp early to further stymie Six Nations preparations

This week England were due to be at a warm-weather training camp in Portugal. In the last year they have been to Brighton and Jersey, even Thorpe Park, performing numerous exercises designed to build social capital. This is not to belittle Eddie Jones’s methods – history shows that they were incredibly popular and mightily effective in his first few years as head coach – but it will come as little surprise to hear that it is not Borthwick’s style.

Trips abroad have been cancelled and while there was a one-off open training session at Twickenham on Tuesday, the rest of this week’s training camp in Bagshot, away from the pitch, has been stripped back. The hotel too – for it is undergoing significant renovations – but regardless, Borthwick evidently wants to get down to business at England’s familiar base, where Jamie George returned on Wednesday to continue his concussion return-to-play protocols.

Training days have been tweaked and have more of a “club” feel, and the word from the camp is that hard graft has been the order of the day. Borthwick is not without his idiosyncrasies – when he arrived at Leicester it was a priority to remodel the gym and training base – but the early messages from the England squad are that, with the clock ticking before next Saturday’s Calcutta Cup, he is drilling players with detail on the field and keeping things simple off it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UkGb4_0kSKaJ3200
Lewis Ludlam, pictured in action against Australia last year, says England are now ‘talking about the way we want to play’. Photograph: Gary Day/AP

There are no more morning and afternoon sessions – the equivalent of a dreaded split shift for anyone who has pulled pints for a living. Instead, the players get through their body of work then have their down time. You sense Borthwick may need to be a little more creative with off-field entertainment when England spend up to two months in northern France later this year but for now, his no-frills approach seems to be going down well.

“The main difference is how we’re talking about the way we want to play,” said Lewis Ludlam. “We’re getting a real clarity on the way England want to play and the emotional connection as well.” There’s the C-word again – Borthwick is determined to rid England of the muddled thinking that blighted the final stage of Jones’s tenure .

The idea of a club culture is interesting, too, because during the autumn Jones and a number of his players were lining up to tell us how difficult it can be for the squad to assemble from so many different sides and flick the England switch. Recent campaigns have been marred by early defeats as a result and Borthwick is aware of the significance of beating Scotland – not least because his two predecessors managed it in their first matches in charge and bought considerable goodwill.

“We have two weeks’ [preparation] until Scotland and are going to have to be in the best physical and mental condition possible,” added Ludlam. “We need to learn our lessons quickly. It’s been detailed and, as players, we need to be sponges.”

It is instructive to hear that much of that detail has focused on the driving maul – when he was the forwards coach, Borthwick was never far from the step-ladder, perfecting lineout drills, and clearly he sees it as a weapon in need of sharpening. “If we can get an edge there and score three or four more of those opportunities when we are five metres out, that goes a long way in world rugby,” said Ludlam. “The exciting thing with Steve is that everything is thought through in terms of how we are going to play, where we are going to score our points. It’s important we put our eggs in those baskets.”

If there has been a lot for the players to digest, it helps that Borthwick and his right-hand man, Kevin Sinfield, are approachable coaches. The Australia scrum-half Nic White recently explained how the Wallabies were “excited and quietly shitting themselves” at the prospect of Jones’s second coming but Borthwick’s management style is again markedly different.

“We’re given the space to try things, to express ourselves and to ask questions,” added Ludlam. “A big part of taking on messages quickly is [being] comfortable to ask questions, because there’s no wrong question. So it’s been brilliant, to have that emotional connection to the England side, to have that level of detail and the level of comfort.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Oldham Coliseum will go dark due to 100% Arts Council England funding cut

Oldham Coliseum has cancelled all of its forthcoming events from late March onwards as a result of its 100% funding cut from Arts Council England (ACE). The cancellations, which include a spring-summer programme featuring a stage adaptation of Ken Loach’s film I, Daniel Blake and the Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty, were announced on Tuesday. The theatre will go dark from 26 March with no current indication of when it might reopen.
The Guardian

A one-legged Patrick Mahomes ended the debate about the NFL’s best quarterback

It was the most pivotal of moments. Tied game. Seventeen seconds left. The Kansas City Chiefs with a 3rd and 4 on the Cincinnati Bengals’ 47 in the AFC title game. In preordained fashion, it was Patrick Mahomes who willed his injured leg to join his healthy one and gain just enough yardage to eke out a first down. And then Mahomes was hit out of bounds by Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai who, up until that gaffe, had played a tremendous game. The extra 15 yards given for the unnecessary roughness penalty was just enough for Harrison Butker to nail the 45-yard field goal and send the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl in four years and further cement Mahomes’s legend.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Guardian

To Leslie review – Andrea Riseborough is great in sad country song of a movie

To Leslie is a sad, sweet country song of a movie, with a steel-guitar twang of love and loss. Screenwriter Ryan Binaco was inspired by his own mother for this film, conjuring her memory in the spirit of Barbara Loden’s Wanda (1970) or maybe Scorsese’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974). Better Call Saul producer Michael Morris makes his feature directing debut. The film is ultimately just a little contrived and its final scene is not entirely plausible, but the drama is always fiercely watchable due to an undoubtedly marvellous performance from Andrea Riseborough – who last week put this little-seen indie picture back into the conversation and made industry headlines with her sensational outsider breakthrough into the Academy Awards best actress nomination list.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

My bad trip – I met a handsome Scot with a crossword and thought it was true love. I was wrong

I didn’t travel until my late 20s, which meant I was also a latecomer to what many 18-year-olds discover in the hazy morning light on Kuta beach or stumbling out of Berlin’s Berghain: nothing fans the fires of romance like a ticking clock. The knowledge that your plane leaves in 24 hours can take a vaguely promising flirtation and turn it into the love for the ages.
The Guardian

Teachers deserve better, but this strike is not just about pay

After three years of disrupted education, in the form of home learning, bubbles and incessant mask-wearing, the thing my classmates and I wanted this year was normality. I’m in year 10 – I have never had a “normal” year at secondary school, with schools being closed halfway through the academic year in 2020.
The Guardian

The Guardian

563K+
Followers
130K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy