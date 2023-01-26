ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

40 baby names that are no longer trendy

Parents-to-be expecting a baby in 2023 might be researching all the top baby names for their new arrival. But new research from BabyCenter indicates what names are not going on the list. The digital parenting resource examined the top 500 baby names registered by BabyCenter parents for babies born in...
WGAU

These baby names could go ‘extinct’ this year, report says

Several baby names are at risk of “going extinct” in 2023, according to one parenting resource’s new report. BabyCenter, an online media company that specializes in pregnancy and parenting, recently released a report titled “Baby names at risk of extinction in 2023″, which analyzed trends in the top 500 boy and girl baby names.
iheart.com

Baby Names That Are Banned in the US

Chances are you want to name your child with special meaning. Well, the government says.."hold my beer". There are a few names in five states that are banned. And each has it's own reasoning. GEORGIA- no uses of symbols in the name. NEW YORK- limits 30 characters for first and...
GEORGIA STATE
Toni Koraza

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis Really Wants Disney Gone

Disney’s decades-long deal with the Sunshine State is about to end soon. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would request state officials to exert control over special local government powers once held by Disney World. He also went after Disney last year for disagreeing with one of his statements around the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
FLORIDA STATE
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
AccuWeather

2nd snowstorm to pack a bigger punch in Northeast

The final full week of January started on a wintry note as a winter storm blanketed a swath of the interior Northeast with snow that disrupted travel and caused disruptions to daily activities. Another snowstorm will follow close on the early-week system’s heels, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the cold air left behind the first storm could allow the second to unload heavier accumulations and pack a bigger punch.
INDIANA STATE
Mashed

What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?

While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
WESTBURY, NY
SheKnows

Baby Names That Are Perfect for January Babies

You don’t have to have a New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day baby to choose a name that’s inspired by the idea of a fresh start or the promise and hope of a new year. (We could all use a little more hope these days, right?) It’s January, and as far as we’re concerned, the whole month is symbolic of a fresh start. If you are looking for a baby name that’s perfect for a January baby — or just a little one that you’re hoping to imbue with an extra dose of optimism — we’ve pulled together a few options. Baby...
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

 https://wfpg.com/

