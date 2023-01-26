ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois’ Best Big Game Party Benefits Chicago Bears Legend

It's depressing for Chicago Bears fans to watch the Big Game this year but I found a way to actually enjoy it. It was not a good year to be a Chicago Bears fan. They were the worst team in the NFL. There is hope for the future but it doesn't change the fact that they won't be in the Big Game. It's hard to watch when you're team isn't even close. Luckily, I found a great way to celebrate Championship Sunday.
Illinois’ Tallest Building Welcomes Unique New Dining Experience

Foodies in Illinois are very excited about a brand new restaurant coming to Chicago's tallest skyscraper. People come from all over to visit Chicago. One of the most popular tourist attractions is also the biggest one in the city. That is Willis Tower or if you're old school Windy City, Sears Tower. It's the tallest building in Illinois and one of the highest in the world.
Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois

Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
5 Hilarious TV Sitcoms Set in Illinois

When it comes to classic TV sitcoms, the state of Illinois has played host to more than its fair share of iconic productions. From the Windy City of Chicago to the rolling prairies of the Midwest, Illinois has been the backdrop for some of the most beloved and enduring shows in television history. Here are just a few of the greatest TV sitcoms that were filmed in Illinois:
See What Remains Inside a 150-Year-Old Illinois Storybook Mansion

They don't make them like this anymore. When you see what remains inside of a Willow Springs, Illinois mansion that was built over 150 years ago, you'll understand. I found this epic mansion on Realtor.com. The address is 112 S Charleston St, Willow Springs, Illinois. Some of the details behind what is known as the "Dietrich Mansion" are fascinating:
Illinois Thieves Walk Into Bar, Steal ATM, And No One Stops Them

This is not part of a joke, thieves really did walk into a bar and came out with an ATM machine, but surprisingly no one seemed to care. An incident like this one would have never happened back in the day. Now, people are too distracted and just don't pay attention. They really couldn't be bothered except by whatever social media they have their brain focused on. I guess people are spoiled by security technology to keep an eye on everything for them.
Like Scene Out Of Action Movie When Car Thief Escapes IL Police

Criminals are getting much braver when it comes to pulling off jobs and trying to escape from the cops. Illinois Crime Was Like Scene Straight Out Of Action Movie. When I share this story with you, I'm guessing you're probably going to think it's a lie and that I stole the whole idea from the scene out of an action movie. The incident happened in the early afternoon around the River North neighborhood of Chicago. Which is a nice area by the way.
Illinois Man Calls 911 About Intruder, Cops Find Drugs Instead

Calling 911 for help backfired on this Illinois man because he ended up getting arrested for drugs. There's a good reason dumb criminals get arrested for stupid crimes. Many times they can blame it on their own stupidity. Do you notice that people with common sense don't end up on the news? It's because they know better. The idiots are already showing off their brilliance by breaking the law. Then they take it to the next level by attracting attention to themselves. That's how they end up getting busted. I'll give you the perfect example.
