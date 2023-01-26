Read full article on original website
Illinois’ Best Big Game Party Benefits Chicago Bears Legend
It's depressing for Chicago Bears fans to watch the Big Game this year but I found a way to actually enjoy it. It was not a good year to be a Chicago Bears fan. They were the worst team in the NFL. There is hope for the future but it doesn't change the fact that they won't be in the Big Game. It's hard to watch when you're team isn't even close. Luckily, I found a great way to celebrate Championship Sunday.
Two of the BEST BURGERS in the Good Ole U.S.A. Are in Illinois and Wisconsin!
Look no further than where you live and our neighbors to the north, for two of the best burgers in America! RD. Here's one of the best parts about these amazing burgers that made this list...Totally is driving distance. The article RD finds the best of the best in every...
Illinois’ Tallest Building Welcomes Unique New Dining Experience
Foodies in Illinois are very excited about a brand new restaurant coming to Chicago's tallest skyscraper. People come from all over to visit Chicago. One of the most popular tourist attractions is also the biggest one in the city. That is Willis Tower or if you're old school Windy City, Sears Tower. It's the tallest building in Illinois and one of the highest in the world.
Did You Know Illinois Is Responsible For Popular Slang For Lovemaking?
Have you ever wondered where slang words and phrases come from? You know, those sayings that seem to pop up out of nowhere and become a part of our everyday language. Take the phrase "getting laid," for example. It's a phrase that's been around for ages and is widely used,...
Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois
Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
Illinois Zoo Helps Get Revenge on Your Ex in the Most Hilarious Way Possible
It's that time of year again when couples everywhere are showering each other with love, flowers, and chocolates. But what about those of us who are celebrating the day alone? Brookfield Zoo has got you covered. Introducing their latest addition to the Valentine's Day celebration: Name a Roach!. This Is...
Missing Illinois Man, Found Near a Creek Close to Normal, Illinois
An Illinois man that went missing, was found this past Friday night...Not the ending friends and family were hoping for. MyStateline. The temps are freezing, being anywhere outside for a long period of time can be extremely bad. A missing Libertyville, IL man was discovered in the freezing cold. The...
Illinois is Home to one of the 10 Best Theme Parks in the US
If you are looking to have an incredible theme park vacation with your family in 2023 then you don't have to travel to Florida, you can stay right here in the Land of Lincoln! One of the 10 best Amusement Parks in the US to Visit in 2023 is here in Illinois, check out the details...
Experts Still Confused About ‘Fireball’ Streaking Across Illinois Sky
I was Googling the Fireball "Whiskey" Liquor lawsuits that are happening across the country to see if anyone in Illinois was jumping onboard...I came across a different type of fireball, one that lit up the skies of Cola City, Illinois last summer and it still hasn't been explained. ABC7Chicago. Ok...
5 Hilarious TV Sitcoms Set in Illinois
When it comes to classic TV sitcoms, the state of Illinois has played host to more than its fair share of iconic productions. From the Windy City of Chicago to the rolling prairies of the Midwest, Illinois has been the backdrop for some of the most beloved and enduring shows in television history. Here are just a few of the greatest TV sitcoms that were filmed in Illinois:
Illinois Police Attempt To Fight Crime One Donut Hole At A Time
The iconic image of a police officer chomping down on a sugar-filled donut is a classic portrayal of the typical law enforcement stereotype. One Illinois Police Department decided to live up to the saying, "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em." Facebook pages for Law Enforcement are usually to inform...
See What Remains Inside a 150-Year-Old Illinois Storybook Mansion
They don't make them like this anymore. When you see what remains inside of a Willow Springs, Illinois mansion that was built over 150 years ago, you'll understand. I found this epic mansion on Realtor.com. The address is 112 S Charleston St, Willow Springs, Illinois. Some of the details behind what is known as the "Dietrich Mansion" are fascinating:
Illinois Thieves Walk Into Bar, Steal ATM, And No One Stops Them
This is not part of a joke, thieves really did walk into a bar and came out with an ATM machine, but surprisingly no one seemed to care. An incident like this one would have never happened back in the day. Now, people are too distracted and just don't pay attention. They really couldn't be bothered except by whatever social media they have their brain focused on. I guess people are spoiled by security technology to keep an eye on everything for them.
Like Scene Out Of Action Movie When Car Thief Escapes IL Police
Criminals are getting much braver when it comes to pulling off jobs and trying to escape from the cops. Illinois Crime Was Like Scene Straight Out Of Action Movie. When I share this story with you, I'm guessing you're probably going to think it's a lie and that I stole the whole idea from the scene out of an action movie. The incident happened in the early afternoon around the River North neighborhood of Chicago. Which is a nice area by the way.
Illinois Man Calls 911 About Intruder, Cops Find Drugs Instead
Calling 911 for help backfired on this Illinois man because he ended up getting arrested for drugs. There's a good reason dumb criminals get arrested for stupid crimes. Many times they can blame it on their own stupidity. Do you notice that people with common sense don't end up on the news? It's because they know better. The idiots are already showing off their brilliance by breaking the law. Then they take it to the next level by attracting attention to themselves. That's how they end up getting busted. I'll give you the perfect example.
