High School Basketball Coach Fired for Allegedly Impersonating 13-Year-Old Player During Game

A 22-year-old assistant coach on a Virginia high school girls basketball team was fired for allegedly impersonating a 13-year-old player during a recent game. According to WAVY-TV, Arlisha Boykins, the former assistant coach for Churchland High's junior varisty girls basketball team, is being accused of impersonating a player during a Jan. 21 game against Nansemond River.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

People

