Irish Lady!
5d ago

I have had a few ghost me after I was diagnosed with Multiple myeloma a few years ago. It's sad but it happens. Itleast I know that Jesus will always be with me.❤🙏

Anna
5d ago

I might ask why they suddenly disappeared. There are people who cannot deal with sickness and death. It may be that rather than anything to do with you.

Dawn Floyd
5d ago

I'm sorry to hear that. I guess it's similar to other adult crisis's where stepping up and showing character is important.

