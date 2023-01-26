Read full article on original website
Irish Lady!
5d ago
I have had a few ghost me after I was diagnosed with Multiple myeloma a few years ago. It's sad but it happens. Itleast I know that Jesus will always be with me.❤🙏
20
Anna
5d ago
I might ask why they suddenly disappeared. There are people who cannot deal with sickness and death. It may be that rather than anything to do with you.
9
Dawn Floyd
5d ago
I'm sorry to hear that. I guess it's similar to other adult crisis's where stepping up and showing character is important.
12
