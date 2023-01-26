Read full article on original website
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
Alabama: Fatal crash claims life of Tallassee man
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Over the weekend, a two-vehicle crash left one Tallassee man dead, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 27, around 10:03 p.m. on Redland Road in Elmore County. 32-year-old Reymundo Teyes Brindis, of Tallassee, was driving a truck that struck the car of 41-year-old […]
WSFA
Memorial blood drive set for Wednesday to honor late Autauga County sheriff
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A blood drive is being held Wednesday to honor the memory of Joe Sedinger, the late sheriff of Autauga County. In addition to blood donations, there will be an area set up for making donations to the Prattville/Autauga County Humane Shelter, an organization that was of special importance to the sheriff, which the family also wants to help.
WSFA
Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say. According to police, the victim has been identified as Quayshon Williams, 29, of Auburn. Police have charged Jaleel Foster, 21, of Millbrook. The shooting happened on Carter Hill Road...
Alabama man killed when truck overturns and he was thrown from vehicle, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed over the weekend when he truck he was driving struck another car and then flipped over, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:03 p.m. Friday, and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Reymundo Teyes Brindis, 32, was fatally injured when the...
WTVM
Auburn police arrest juvenile during investigation of shots fired
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn juvenile has been arrested after shooting into an occupied vehicle and building. On Jan. 29, 2023 Auburn police responded to a shots fired call near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue. Officers met with a victim who reported a suspect shot into the victim’s...
WSFA
‘Disgusted to my core’: DA reacts to Tuesday’s Alabama inmate release
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “I’m disgusted to my core.” That was District Attorney C.J. Robinson’s reaction to the mass release of inmates across Alabama. Robinson is district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, representing Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties. He said 10 criminals from his district are getting released.
WSFA
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 11 years, we now know Opelika Jane Doe as Amore Wiggins. Family members like stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, are in the Lee County Jail, while her father, Lamar Vickerstaff, faces murder charges. The woman whose son discovered the skull 11 years ago of Amore Wiggins remembers...
WSFA
Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced an arrest in a fatal shooting investigation. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers found the victim - an adult male - in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman said...
WSFA
Montgomery police charge Georgia man with trafficking meth
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a Georgia man with trafficking following a traffic stop early Monday morning. According to court records, Randy Levi Johns, of Nahunta, Ga., is charged with trafficking illegal drugs, methamphetamine. An arrest affidavit indicates the arrest happened on Interstate 85 southbound at Taylor...
WSFA
ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
WSFA
2 Montgomery County parks set for ‘major’ improvements
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery County parks have been awarded thousands in grants, allowing them to receive “major” improvements this year. According to the Montgomery County Commission, a $16,605.00 grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s Scrap Tire Fund will permit Snowdoun Park to receive new mulch, which is expected to be put down in the coming months.
sylacauganews.com
Plane crash in Sylacauga, pilot taken to area hospital
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A twin engine plane crashed in a field west of Conn Equipment off U.S. Highway 280 at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. According to responders, a male pilot was the sole occupant and was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
OPD arrest convicted Auburn felon in possession of narcotics; firearm during traffic stop
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Jan. 26, the Opelika Police conducted a traffic stop at South Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak Drive after observing a traffic violation. According to the Opelika Police Department, during the traffic stop, one of the police department’s canines alerted officers to the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle. […]
alabamanews.net
Tallassee man dies in Elmore County crash
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a fatal accident that happened Friday night in Elmore County. Troopers say the two-vehicle crash happened just after 10:00 p.m. on Redland Road, approximately 15 miles west of Tallassee. 32-year-old Reymundo Brindis, of Tallassee, was fatally injured when the pickup truck he was...
selmasun.com
Cash reward offered for information on Montgomery property theft
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a property theft suspect in Montgomery. On Jan. 17 and 18 an unknown suspect reportedly stole property on the 1500 block of Parallel Street in the north side of Montgomery. Anyone with information...
WSFA
Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement are searching for a man that is considered to be armed and dangerous. According to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around noon, Alexander City Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Alan Sandlin. Instead, Sadlin led officers on a high-speed chase into Coosa County.
WSFA
Electronic voter registration kiosks added to area Montgomery high schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Probate office and Montgomery Public Schools are partnering to ensure students exercise their right to vote. On Tuesday, Montgomery County Probate Judge JC Love introduced the second phase of implementing voter registration kiosks. “As probate judge here in Montgomery County, my greatest responsibility...
WSFA
Flatwood community still needs help 2 months after tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In two months, the United Way has raised $179,000 to help families in the Flatwood community that lost everything in the deadly EF2 tornado that hit on Nov. 30. To this day, three families are still staying in a hotel with nowhere to call home. Two...
Pilot injured in Alabama plane crash, authorities say
A small, twin-engine airplane crashed Saturday night in Alabama injuring the pilot, officials said. The plane crashed near U.S. 280 in Talladega County, southeast of Birmingham. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the plane crashed at approximately 5:40 p.m. Saturday near Meadow Farm Lane. The pilot was taken to a...
