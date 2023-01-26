PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A blood drive is being held Wednesday to honor the memory of Joe Sedinger, the late sheriff of Autauga County. In addition to blood donations, there will be an area set up for making donations to the Prattville/Autauga County Humane Shelter, an organization that was of special importance to the sheriff, which the family also wants to help.

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO