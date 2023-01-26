OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police on Tuesday afternoon were asking the public to avoid an area in west Omaha near a Target location at 180th Street and West Center Road. The update came about an hour after dozens of police officers were dispatched to the store at 11:59 a.m. after reports of shots fired in the store. A heavy police presence was seen at the location shortly after noon.

OMAHA, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO