Read full article on original website
Related
Monroe Local News
Loganville Police Chief Lowry is guest speaker at Friday’s TRIAD meeting
The last TRIAD for 2022 will take place at 9 a.m. this Friday, Feb.3, 2022, at The Retreat in Loganville! The guest speaker this month is Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry. “He will tell your about our wonderful town of Loganville. We think you will enjoy hearing him speak,” said Janice Tribble.
Monroe Local News
Update: Gwinnett PD seeks public’s help in locating a missing juvenile
Update: (Lawrenceville, Ga., Jan 30, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help finding 16-year-old juvenile Susana Morales. Morales has not had any contact with her family, or close friends, since the evening of Jul 26, 2022. Morales’s cell phone and video footage showed her walking in the direction of her home, but detectives have reason to believe she may have gotten into a vehicle.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Sports bike flees at over 140 mph; friend takes deceased woman, 39, to hospital; juvenile, 15, assaulted; allegations girl pulls knife on her grandfather
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 19 – 26, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Juvenile Runaway –...
Monroe Local News
Chamber honors best of Walton
The Walton County Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet Thursday, but with a bit of a twist: for its 75th anniversary, the chamber eschewed its usual evening formal affair for an early-morning breakfast event. The time and menu might have been different, but the itinerary was much the same,...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Harassing calls made to 911; threats of suicide; drunk man locks himself out of his residence and disturbs neighbor to let him
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 19 – 26, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Carwood...
Monroe Local News
Traffic Shift on SR 10 Loop eastbound and westbound in Clarke County
Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Georgia Bridge & Concrete LLC will be performing a traffic shift to both eastbound and westbound roadways on State R.R 10 in Clarke County. Traffic will move to the newly constructed bridge so that the old bridge can be demolished and begin phase 2 of the construction project. The traffic shift will occur on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 on SR 8 / US 29 southbound under SR 10 Loop. Signage and markings on the roadway will direct traffic.
Monroe Local News
Rep. Rey Martinez named Vice Chairman of the House Small Business Development Committee
ATLANTA – The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments recently named State Representative Rey Martinez (R-Loganville) as the Vice Chairman of the House Small Business Development Committee. “I want to thank Speaker Burns and the House Committee on Assignments for this appointment,” said Rep. Martinez. “I am...
Monroe Local News
Descendant of renowned Monroe resident to give presentation on Buffalo Soldiers in Monroe Sunday
MONROE, GA – (Jan. 31) – The Monroe Museum is hosting a presentation Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, given by Charles Young, great-grandson of renowned Monroe resident Boyd ‘Buddy’ Conyers and his wife, Louelle. The presentation is on the original Charles Young, Buffalo Soldier, another renowned American from whom Young is a descendant. The presentation will take place at 3 p.m. in the Historic Walton County Courthouse in downtown Monroe.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Jeffrey Clay Mitchell, 70, of Loganville
Jeffrey Clay Mitchell, age 70 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Jeffrey proudly served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corp for 11 years and owned his own construction business. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Violet Shirlene Mitchell. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Ashley Mitchell and Donald Jones of Loganville, their children, Travail, Talilah, Tanique and Tayven Jones, daughter and son-in-law, Alyssa and Tyler Layman of Toccoa, their children, Brayden and Hunter Layman; brothers, Samuel Mitchell, Elson Mitchell and B.J. Mitchell.
Monroe Local News
GA Regional Commissions see mostly decreases in December Unemployment rates
NE Georgia sees drop in labor force and number of employed, and rise in initial claims. Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said last week that the Atlanta, Central Savannah River, Coastal Georgia, Heart of Georgia, Middle Georgia, Northeast Georgia, River Valley, Southern Georgia, Southwest Georgia, and Three Rivers Regional Commissions all recorded a drop in unemployment rate in December.
Monroe Local News
Nayomi Watkins, of Loganville, named to Mississippi State University’s fall 2022 President’s List
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS (01/31/2023)– Nayomi Watkins of Loganville, GA, was named to the Mississippi State University fall 2022 President’s List. Watkins was among 4,174 students named to the fall 2022 President’s List. Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Bob Eltzroth, 89, of Monroe
Bob Eltzroth, age 89 of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens. Bob was...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Wanda ‘Mother’ Slay, 77, of Loganville
Wanda “Mother” Slay, age 77 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at New Life Praise Center, 8111 Browns Bridge Road, Covington, GA 30014. The family request that flowers be delivered to the church on the day of service.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Cherre Anderson Mayhue, 78, of Loganville
Cherre Anderson Mayhue, age 78 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, January 30, 2023 at New Testament Baptist Church, 2165 Broadnax Mill Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Rev. Mickey Oliver will officiate. The family will receive...
Monroe Local News
Old Navy is hiring for its new store in Monroe Pavilion
Old Navy has openings at its new store in the Monroe Pavilion. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Gap Inc. Career website on Jan. 27, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Monroe Local News
TOCA Football acquires Creekside Sports Center in Loganville
TOCA Loganville, formerly the Creekside Sports Center, brings TOCA’s State-of-the-Art Soccer Training and Technologies to The South. COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 – TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA), a leading soccer training and entertainment company, and the largest operator of indoor soccer centers in North America, today announced the acquisition of Creekside Sports Center in Loganville, Georgia. TOCA’s expansion with Creekside Sports Center furthers its mission to significantly expand its footprint within the United States and the North American market.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Ginger Yvonne Hendrix, 55, of Monroe
Ginger Yvonne Hendrix, age 55, of Monroe, GA passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. She is survived by her loving husband of 12 years, Kenny; son, Ryan Jones; brother, Chelsey Milam (Lisa); sister, Gwen Stanley (Jim); as well as her nieces, Emma, Amy and Melanie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Weyman and Peggy Joyce Milam and brother, Greg Miller.
Comments / 0