The state's homelessness proclamation isn't new, but now has a few 'rules'
In the midst of his inaugural State of the State address last week, Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation to address homelessness. The order eases some of the governmental "red tape" for constructing 12 kauhale, or tiny village, projects. While the move was applauded by lawmakers and stakeholders in...
Rediscovering ‘Ōlelo Hawaiʻi after its generations-long ban in schools
Wednesday is the first day of Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawaiʻi, or Hawaiian Langauge Month. The Hawaiian language was banned in schools starting in 1896, and “was not heard in schools for four generations,” according to the state Department of Education. As part of our continuing project...
Concerns grow for new commercial bicycle tour law on Maui
A new downhill bike law on Maui will change commercial bicycle tours near Haleakalā, limiting them to a 6 mile route. Upcountry Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura said the law regulates what was an ongoing community concern. "We also heard loud and clear from the residents who live on the...
Grammy-winning music video producer from Maui is nominated for another
Among the nominees attending the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday is producer and Maui High graduate Jason Baum. He has worked on music videos and other productions with recognizable names including Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Spike Jonze. He won a Grammy in 2018 for Lamar’s "Humble" music video. This...
