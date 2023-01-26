Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Life and Death of Daisy ColemanNikMaryville, MO
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes sweep MaryvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekendThe LanternMaryville, MO
The historic and beautiful Worth County Courthouse in Grant City, Missouri was constructed by 1899CJ CoombsGrant City, MO
Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884CJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Related
kmaland.com
East Atchison's Spinnato to play for NAIA national champion
(Tarkio) -- East Atchison star Jarrett Spinnato will continue his football career at the next level with the reigning NAIA national champion. Spinnato recently announced his commitment to Northwestern in Orange City. “This summer, I ended up finding the school and sent my HUDL link,” Spinnato told KMA Sports on...
kmaland.com
Robert Allen "Bob" Randle, 73, Maryville
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 2, 2023. Memorials: Hope Lodge, 1120 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City, MO 64105. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
kmaland.com
KMAland Bowling (1/30): Shenandoah, D-S split, Red Oak grabs sweep
(KMAland) -- Splits for Shenandoah & Denison-Schleswig and Tri-Center & AL and sweeps for Red Oak, Southeast Warren and LeMars highlighted a big Monday in KMAland bowling. Top score: Brittany Musgrave, Denison-Schleswig (405) Runner-up: Peyton Athen, Shenandoah (326) Other Denison-Schleswig scores: Leigha Brungardt 294, Nevaeh Brandt 277, Claire Miller 275,...
kmaland.com
Ally K. Cooper, 47, of Creston, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 W. Montgomery, Creston, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
kmaland.com
Barbara Batten, 89, of Florida
Service: Graveside memorial service at a later date. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Barbara passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Lakeland, Florida. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Robert Reed, 93 of Sidney, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:More information by the evening of Wednesday - 2-1-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
kmaland.com
Linda Scroggins, 54, Forest City, Missouri
Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Memorials: Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.) Cemetery: Private family inurnment at Forest City Union Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Geneva Ailes, 91, Nebr. City
Location: First United Methodist Church - Nebraska City. Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City. Memorials: Nebraska City First United Methodist Church Outreach Program. Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City. Cemetery: Wyuka Cemetery - Nebr. City. Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
kmaland.com
Proposed SNAP changes draws Clarinda briefing comments
(Clarinda) -- Some KMAland residents are voicing concerns over proposed changes in Iowa's food assistance program. Late last week, members of an Iowa House and Human Services subcommittee approved a bill that would change eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. An amended version of the bill requires federal permission to prohibit using SNAP benefits for pop or candy purchases. Nodaway Mayor Pat Shipley was among those speaking against the proposed changes at Saturday's Legislative Coffee in Clarinda. Shipley works with a Southwest Valley Schools' backpack program in Villisca and delivers food boxes to Villisca residents referred by a local medical clinic. Calling the changes "unusual," Shipley cited statistics showing the number of SNAP recipients in Iowa at a 12-year-low. She added the bill is trouble for residents in Villisca, which she calls a "food desert."
kmaland.com
Creston man charged with driving while barred
(Creston) -- Creston Police reported one arrest Monday. Police say 41-year-old Jessie Wade Stauffer of Creston was arrested for driving while barred. The arrest took place at the intersection of Lucas and Elm Streets shortly after 2:30 p.m. Stauffer was taken to the Union County Jail, where he's being held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.
kmaland.com
Red Oak man booked for theft
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his arrest in Red Oak Monday evening. The Red Oak Police Department says 36-year-old Jesse Ray Nelson was arrested shortly after 6:30 p.m. for two counts of 2nd degree theft, both Class D Felonies. Authorities say Nelson's arrest occurred in the 1500 block of Forest Avenue.
kmaland.com
City officials sound sirens on property tax rollback bill
(Clarinda) -- City and county officials in KMAland are paying particular attention to a bill in the Iowa Legislature regarding property taxes. Senate Study Bill 1056 relates to the calculation of assessment limitations for residential properties. Among other things, the bill would retroactively reduce the residential property tax rollback published in October of 56.49% to 54.65%. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the proposal comes as the city's budget process for fiscal 2024 is all but wrapped up, and with a public hearing set for next Wednesday's Clarinda City Council meeting. McClarnon say the reduced rollback would have a drastic impact on the city's budget.
kmaland.com
Stanton Technology Park plat passed by supervisors
(Stanton) -- Plans for a major industrial development project in Stanton have county officials' blessing. At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment setting the plat for the proposed Stanton Technology Park subdivision. The supervisors then waived the second and third readings, putting the plat in place. Plans call for developing the park on land owned by the Stanton Area Industrial Foundation, and near the intersection of Highway 34 and Halland Avenue. Speaking at a public hearing prior to the board's vote, Stanton Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey says the location on the north side of the community offers a prime spot for the project.
kmaland.com
Lawyers cite failure to comply with local, state regulations in Fremont County wind lawsuit
(Sidney) -- Lawyers for the citizen's group suing Fremont County over wind regulations say county officials failed to comply with local and state requirements. A local citizen's group has filed a lawsuit in Iowa District Court against Fremont County, including a nearly 60-page petition outlining over 20 separate allegations. The case comes on the heels of the county board of supervisors approving road use and decommissioning agreements for Invenergy's proposed "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm straddling the Page-Fremont County line on December 28. Co-counsel Shawn Shearer tells KMA News that signing the agreements prompted a quicker filing in the county, mainly due to the petitioners believing the deals do not follow the guidelines outlined in the county ordinance governing wind turbines.
Comments / 0