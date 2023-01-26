ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police union backs Randy Fine’s state Senate bid

The group noted Fine's tenure, 'marked by your advocacy and support of first responders.'. The International Union of Police Associations is backing Rep. Randy Fine in his bid for the upper chamber in Senate District 19, the group announced Monday. “Your tenure in the Florida House of Representatives has always...
Paul Renner, Sheriffs back permitless carry bill

Floridians could soon be able to carry a concealed firearm without a permit, under legislation backed by House Speaker Paul Renner and the Florida Sheriffs Association. “What we’re about here today is a universal right that applies to each and every man and women regardless of race, gender or background,” Renner, a Palm Coast Republican, told reporters. He added the bill will “remove the government permission slip to require a permit to exercise a Constitutional right.”
Harmeet Dhillon endorses Christian Ziegler for Florida GOP Chair

The Florida GOP Chair will have a vote in two years on who leads the RNC. Both major candidates to be the next Chair of Florida’s Republican Party wanted Harmeet Dhillon to lead the Republican National Committee (RNC). Now, the California lawyer has picked the one she wants to head Florida’s GOP.
Tim Cerio to replace Barry Gilway as Citizens Property Insurance CEO

Tim Cerio, General Counsel for Citizens Property Insurance, is set to take the helm at the state-run company after its board voted unanimously for him to replace outgoing President and CEO Barry Gilway on a permanent basis. During the 20-minute meeting of Citizens’ board, Chairman Carlos Beruff said it was...
Report: Florida’s home sale rate is fourth nationwide

Florida homes are still selling rapidly despite stagnant wages, inflation and rising interest and mortgage rates. Home prices in Florida may be among the steepest in the nation, but that hasn’t stopped buyers from scooping them up. The Sunshine State had the fourth highest home sale rate per capita...
NWF Health Network appoints Marcia Mathis as ‘Faith Liaison’

'Faith-based partners play a crucial role in our communities and having their support and inspiration will reap great rewards.'. NWF Health Network has appointed Marcia Mathis as its new “Faith Liaison,” a position dedicated to directing resources in support of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Faith and Community-Based Initiative.
Beth Sweeny to chair St. Johns Chamber of Commerce

Sweeny will lead a diverse board of business leaders. A St. Augustine Beach Commissioner is slated to chair the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce. Beth Sweeny will lead the board in Fiscal Year 2022-23. Sweeny, the director of External and Government Relations at St. Augustine’s Flagler College, will helm a board that includes some of the most prominent members of the St. Johns County business establishment.
Survey shows rising food insecurity in Florida

Even middle-income families are facing substantial food insecurity. A poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida this month shows an alarming rate of food insecurity among Floridians of all economic backgrounds. Parents and families living in rural parts of the state have been hit hardest, but according to the research,...
Personnel note: Florida Council of 100 adds Michael Simas as COO

Simas has nearly 20 years of experience as a corporate and nonprofit executive. The Florida Council of 100 is bringing on Michael Simas in the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer. Simas is a corporate and nonprofit executive with nearly 20 years of experience advising CEOs and working with...
