Floridians could soon be able to carry a concealed firearm without a permit, under legislation backed by House Speaker Paul Renner and the Florida Sheriffs Association. “What we’re about here today is a universal right that applies to each and every man and women regardless of race, gender or background,” Renner, a Palm Coast Republican, told reporters. He added the bill will “remove the government permission slip to require a permit to exercise a Constitutional right.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO