ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta Police Department Major disciplined after results of racial investigation

MARIETTA, Ga - A Marietta Police Major was disciplined, including a two-week suspension, after information was uncovered during an internal investigation. Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell launched an investigation after two officers filed complaints against Major Patrick Bonito saying he targeted Black officers. FOX 5 News obtained a copy of...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County chairman's former secretary arrested

That’s where the GBI has charged the former secretary for the Clayton County commission chairman with sending fake threat letters to the chairman. Agents charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with making false statements to the GBI and filing a false report.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man stabbed in Griffin dies from injuries, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in Griffin, according to the Griffin Police Department. Police found the 47-year-old after they were called to the 100 block of W Tinsley Street. They said officers were initially called to the area for a “domestic related call,” and later found the man with a stab wound.
GRIFFIN, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Four plead guilty to 2017 murder of restaurant manager

Four men involved in the shooting death of Barcelona Wine Bar manager Chelsea Beller in 2017 have pleaded guilty to murder and other charges. Beller, 29, was shot during a robbery while the Howell Mill Road restaurant was closing around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2017. The robbers – Carlous Bailey, Terry Jones, Samuel Ott, […] The post Four plead guilty to 2017 murder of restaurant manager appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy