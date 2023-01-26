Read full article on original website
Related
Next Clayton sheriff to face multitude of issues over jail facility, staffing
Though he is no longer sheriff, convicted felon Victor Hill continues to be named in lawsuits about conditions at the Cl...
Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner’s secretary accused of sending threatening letter to her boss
The News: Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner’s Secretary Katrina Holloway, age 52, has been charged with false statements and false report of a crime by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. What We Know: The investigation began in June 2022 after GBI agents received a request from the Clayton County...
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta Police Department Major disciplined after results of racial investigation
MARIETTA, Ga - A Marietta Police Major was disciplined, including a two-week suspension, after information was uncovered during an internal investigation. Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell launched an investigation after two officers filed complaints against Major Patrick Bonito saying he targeted Black officers. FOX 5 News obtained a copy of...
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County Sheriff possibly changing name of SCORPION unit after Tyre Nichols' death
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says that they are considering a name change to one of its crime units as a response to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. In a statement Tuesday, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said his agency is one of...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County chairman secretary arrested, charged with mailing threatening letter, investigators say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former secretary to Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner is facing criminal charges after authorities say she mailed a threatening letter to his office. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) charged Katrina Holloway, 52, with making false statements and a false report of the crime. The...
YSL defendant files formal complaint against Fulton deputies
The attorney for one of the defendants in the YSL trial submitted a formal complaint against Fulton County deputies, all...
Fulton County Sheriff considers renaming its SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols killing
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Following the death of Tyre Nicols in Memphis that resulted in murder charges for five police officers in the department's SCORPION unit, the Fulton County sheriff in Georgia is calling for change within his office. Sheriff Patrick Labat said on Tuesday that he thinks all...
Clayton chairman’s ex-secretary charged with making false statements to GBI
The former secretary of Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner has been charged with making false statements to the Georgia...
GBI: MARTA officer recovering after shooting ex-boyfriend following attack
The GBI is investigating after a MARTA sergeant was hospitalized Monday night following an argument with her ex-boyfriend that turned violent and resulted in her shooting him as he attacked her, according to authorities.
Man shoots victim and himself in Marietta, police say
Two men were injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Marietta.
2 men injured in Cobb shooting, police say
Two people have been injured in a shooting in Cobb County Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
WMAZ
'My husband deserves justice' | Widow frustrated, wants to see movement in case after 41-year-old killed
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Months after a LaGrange man was killed in South Fulton during a police chase, the victim's widow is demanding justice. The Fulton County District Attorney's Office confirmed on Monday no police agency has sought charges for the 2022 death of 41-year-old Jonathon Denham. His widow,...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County chairman's former secretary arrested
That’s where the GBI has charged the former secretary for the Clayton County commission chairman with sending fake threat letters to the chairman. Agents charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with making false statements to the GBI and filing a false report.
fox5atlanta.com
MARTA police sergeant shoots ex-boyfriend during fight while on duty, officials say
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting between a MARTA police sergeant and her ex-boyfriend. Police say the officer got into a fight with her boyfriend, and he attacked her near the Five Points MARTA station Monday night. The officer, who has...
‘It was heart wrenching ‘: Cobb County law officials react to video of Tyre Nichols beating
They experienced similar emotions as they watched the body cam footage
Monroe Local News
Loganville Police Chief Lowry is guest speaker at Friday’s TRIAD meeting
The last TRIAD for 2022 will take place at 9 a.m. this Friday, Feb.3, 2022, at The Retreat in Loganville! The guest speaker this month is Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry. “He will tell your about our wonderful town of Loganville. We think you will enjoy hearing him speak,” said Janice Tribble.
Metro Atlanta pastor issues call to action in accountability following death of Tyre Nichols
A metro Atlanta pastor is calling for justice and action following the death of Tyre Nichols.
Woman injured in shooting at DeKalb County shopping plaza, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hurt overnight in a shooting at a DeKalb County shopping plaza, according to police. At this time, there is very little additional information. However, 11Alive has learned that the female victim was shot on Memorial Drive at Rockbridge Road, which is the...
Man stabbed in Griffin dies from injuries, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in Griffin, according to the Griffin Police Department. Police found the 47-year-old after they were called to the 100 block of W Tinsley Street. They said officers were initially called to the area for a “domestic related call,” and later found the man with a stab wound.
Four plead guilty to 2017 murder of restaurant manager
Four men involved in the shooting death of Barcelona Wine Bar manager Chelsea Beller in 2017 have pleaded guilty to murder and other charges. Beller, 29, was shot during a robbery while the Howell Mill Road restaurant was closing around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2017. The robbers – Carlous Bailey, Terry Jones, Samuel Ott, […] The post Four plead guilty to 2017 murder of restaurant manager appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Comments / 0