Harmeet Dhillon endorses Christian Ziegler for Florida GOP Chair
The Florida GOP Chair will have a vote in two years on who leads the RNC. Both major candidates to be the next Chair of Florida’s Republican Party wanted Harmeet Dhillon to lead the Republican National Committee (RNC). Now, the California lawyer has picked the one she wants to head Florida’s GOP.
Last Call for 1.31.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Board members of Citizens Property Insurance Corp. picked Tim Cerio as the state-backed insurer’s new president and CEO. Cerio currently...
Gov. DeSantis’ higher ed plan takes aim at critical race theory, diversity training, tenure
'The bureaucrats feel like they run the show. That’s not how it’s supposed to work.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis is seeking a series of changes at Florida’s universities and colleges, including eliminating funding for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training and further eroding tenure for professors. DeSantis said...
Police union backs Randy Fine’s state Senate bid
The group noted Fine's tenure, 'marked by your advocacy and support of first responders.'. The International Union of Police Associations is backing Rep. Randy Fine in his bid for the upper chamber in Senate District 19, the group announced Monday. “Your tenure in the Florida House of Representatives has always...
Paul Renner, Sheriffs back permitless carry bill
Floridians could soon be able to carry a concealed firearm without a permit, under legislation backed by House Speaker Paul Renner and the Florida Sheriffs Association. “What we’re about here today is a universal right that applies to each and every man and women regardless of race, gender or background,” Renner, a Palm Coast Republican, told reporters. He added the bill will “remove the government permission slip to require a permit to exercise a Constitutional right.”
Tim Cerio to replace Barry Gilway as Citizens Property Insurance CEO
Tim Cerio, General Counsel for Citizens Property Insurance, is set to take the helm at the state-run company after its board voted unanimously for him to replace outgoing President and CEO Barry Gilway on a permanent basis. During the 20-minute meeting of Citizens’ board, Chairman Carlos Beruff said it was...
Can’t wait 20 years: Gov. DeSantis announces $7B infrastructure plan for Central, South Florida
The Governor's plan has Florida financing billions of dollars for road construction. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $7 billion infrastructure plan that, if approved by lawmakers, could speed up 20 different road projects mainly in Central and South Florida. Called Moving Florida Forward, the Governor’s plan calls for spending $4...
Personnel note: Christian Minor joins Converge Public Strategies
Minor will continue to serve as FJJA Executive Director. Longtime Florida Juvenile Justice Association (FJJA) lobbyist Christian Minor is joining the team at Converge Public Strategies as a partner. Minor is known as one of the top juvenile justice reform advocates in the state. He has been on the winning...
Report: Florida’s home sale rate is fourth nationwide
Florida homes are still selling rapidly despite stagnant wages, inflation and rising interest and mortgage rates. Home prices in Florida may be among the steepest in the nation, but that hasn’t stopped buyers from scooping them up. The Sunshine State had the fourth highest home sale rate per capita...
Survey shows rising food insecurity in Florida
Even middle-income families are facing substantial food insecurity. A poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida this month shows an alarming rate of food insecurity among Floridians of all economic backgrounds. Parents and families living in rural parts of the state have been hit hardest, but according to the research,...
Beth Sweeny to chair St. Johns Chamber of Commerce
Sweeny will lead a diverse board of business leaders. A St. Augustine Beach Commissioner is slated to chair the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce. Beth Sweeny will lead the board in Fiscal Year 2022-23. Sweeny, the director of External and Government Relations at St. Augustine’s Flagler College, will helm a board that includes some of the most prominent members of the St. Johns County business establishment.
NWF Health Network appoints Marcia Mathis as ‘Faith Liaison’
'Faith-based partners play a crucial role in our communities and having their support and inspiration will reap great rewards.'. NWF Health Network has appointed Marcia Mathis as its new “Faith Liaison,” a position dedicated to directing resources in support of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Faith and Community-Based Initiative.
