Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Unleash Your Inner Foodie: The Yelp Guide to the Top Taco Tuesdays in Syracuse, NYJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Related
How Syracuse police made arrests in the murder of 11-year-old Brexialee in 10 days
Syracuse, N.Y. — The murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz kicked off a massive investigation by Syracuse police detectives and patrol officers that in 10 days lead to the arrests of three people. Police announced last week the arrests of the three — Dahviere R. Griswold, 20, Ra’sean V. Patterson,...
3 shooters got out of an SUV, opened fire from 100 feet in Brexialee’s murder, prosecutor says
Syracuse, N.Y — Three suspects charged in the murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz were only 100 feet from her when they opened fire, a prosecutor said in court Monday. Assistant District Attorney Robert Moran revealed new details in the murder of Brexialee during a bail hearing for Dahviere R....
Syracuse Citizen Review Board to investigate Armory Square arrest that put woman in hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. - The Syracuse Citizen Review Board said Tuesday it will investigate the arrest of a woman in Armory Square who was injured and hospitalized. The administrator for the review board, Ranette L. Releford, issued a one-page statement that the CRB will conduct an independent investigation into the arrest.
Photo shows woman’s injuries from Syracuse police’s violent arrest; she alleges gay slur
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman arrested early Saturday morning in Armory Square says she was seriously injured by Syracuse police officers. Uniyah Chatman, 25, filed a Citizens Review Board complaint against Officer Leonard Brown, claiming police brutality. She alleges Brown threw her against a window and body-slammed her. Chatman...
Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that hospitalized woman. Chief refuses to answer questions
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department released more information Monday about an Armory Square arrest that left a woman hospitalized with a head injury. Police Chief Joseph Cecile refused to answer questions about the arrest at a news conference Monday. The police showed parts of videos from six officers’ body camera footage and discussed the arrest, but would not take questions.
Tyre Nichols beating raises scrutiny on ‘elite’ police units
A car with dark tinted windows circles the block a few times before swerving onto the sidewalk. A handful of armed plainclothes police officers jump out and order everyone out of a double-parked car so they can search it, striking terror in the seconds before red and blue lights flash or an officer yells “police.”
Video captures suspect killing man working at Blue Star gas station, prosecutors say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A prosecutor revealed Tuesday in court that there is strong evidence against a man accused of shooting a Syracuse gas station worker: The killing was all captured on video. The critical piece to the case is the high-quality video that shows Kareem Huggins killing Raouf Muharram,...
Woman hospitalized after Syracuse police’s ‘use of force’ while arresting her in Armory Square, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized this weekend after Syracuse police officers used force while arresting her in Armory Square, police said. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Nick’s Tomato Pie at 109 Walton Street in Armory Square for a larceny and disturbance call, according to a news release from Syracuse Police Department Sunday afternoon.
Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that injured woman (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 31)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. SyraQs: World War II vet, 100, spent half his life raising money for fellow vets: Henry Sienkiewicz has lived all 100 years of his life in Syracuse. He served his country as a bombardier in World War II, his city as a firefighter for 30 years, and his heritage by serving in the Polish Legion of American Veterans. In 1957 he was awarded a medal for bravery for rescuing a man from the second floor of a burning house, and for more than 50 years he sold poppies outside of supermarkets to raise money for veterans. Sienkiewicz recently spoke with us about the inspiring birthday greetings he got from the local elementary school, the dangerous bombing runs he made in the war, and whether he ever thought he’d live to be 100 years old. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
House fire in Valley: One person reported on roof to try to escape blaze
Syracuse, N.Y. — One person had to get to the roof of a garage to try to escape a house fire in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the call at 2:08 a.m. at 917 Valley Drive, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center. A neighbor called and reported hearing someone yelling “fire,” according to dispatches. Then a person was seen on the roof of a garage, dispatchers said.
Police surrounding house near Kirk Park, streets closed off after report of shots fired
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police have surrounded a house near Kirk Park and have closed off roads in the area as they investigate a report that shots were fired in the neighborhood, according to dispatches. Just after noon Monday a ShotSpotter system detected one round fired in the area of...
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office warns of Ava Wood phishing scam fundraisers
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a possible phishing scam that claims to benefit the family of a 14-year-old Baldwinsville girl killed in a murder-suicide. Ava Wood was shot to death Jan. 20 at her father’s home in the village of...
Mom delivers her baby in passenger seat of a car in LaFayette: ‘It happened so fast’
LaFayette, NY — Katy Curtis’ contractions were about 10 minutes apart Friday, so she and her husband figured they had time to get to the doctor’s office. As they drove down LaFayette Road, Katy’s water broke. Stefan pulled over and called 911. Katy was sitting in...
Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
6 Mexican workers on solar panel job killed in North County bus crash, WWNY reports
Louisville, N.Y. — Six people killed in a bus crash this weekend were on their way to work at a solar farm in St. Lawrence County, according to a town official. All were Mexican men working on a job for LBFNY, a solar farm construction company based in Weedsport in Cayuga County, a funeral home employee told WWNY-TV.
Today’s obituary: Harland Fox, 77, sheriff’s investigator, Central Square police chief
Harland L. Fox, Jr., 77, of Hastings, died Saturday at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Fox, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, served in Vietnam. He worked for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, retiring as a criminal investigator in 2000. He went on to become Central Square police chief, retiring several years ago.
Syracuse Housing Authority starts scholarship fund in memory of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Housing Authority has started a scholarship fund in memory of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, the 11-year-old girl who was fatally shot walking home with a gallon of milk on Jan. 16. Each year, $5,000 will be given to a public housing resident who embodies “the extraordinary...
Onondaga County exec proposes closing Jamesville prison by April 1; vote likely next week
Jamesville, N.Y. — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is proposing closing Jamesville Correctional Facility by April 1. The county executive’s office presented a written proposal to the Onondaga County Legislature’s Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday. The proposal will go to the full legislature for a vote on Feb. 7.
6 workers killed in North Country crash were supporting families in Mexico, company exec says
The Mexican workers killed in a North Country crash Saturday were hard workers who sent money home to support their families, the owner of the company that employed them said today. Jim Begley — who runs LBFNY, a solar farm construction company in Weedsport — said the six men had...
Woman yelling ‘fire’ from garage roof taken to hospital after Valley house fire, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman and her husband were sleeping when they heard yelling early Monday morning and rushed outside to see a woman standing on a garage roof with heavy smoke coming from the home. The woman was yelling that her house was on fire. Syracuse firefighters used...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0