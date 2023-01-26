ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Recruit’ Starring Noah Centineo Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

By Wilson Chapman
The Recruit ” is moving past its rookie season. The Netflix spy comedy series has been picked up for Season 2 at the streamer, it was announced January 26.

Starring Noah Centineo , best known for his role in Netflix’s popular “To All the Boys I Loved Before” rom-com trilogy and last fall’s “Black Adam,” “The Recruit” focuses on Owen Hendricks, a young and hapless lawyer who gets a gig at the CIA and instantly gets propelled into danger during the first week on the job when he finds a letter from a former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock) threatening to expose the agency’s secrets. The discovery gets him paired up with Max, which forces him to travel the world while being targeted by several international political groups and players. The first season, which premiered in December, ended on a cliffhanger, with Owen and Max captured by an enemy faction.

“I’m thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of ‘The Recruit,'” series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley told Netflix’s official editorial site Tudum in a statement. “Seeing how invested our audience became in the show’s adventurous take on the spy world and Noah’s turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to turn it all up to ’11’ in Season Two.”

“I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to ‘The Recruit’ for a second season,” Centineo added. “I’m looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all.”

The series was a relative success when it first premiered, debuting at No. 3 on Netflix’s global English TV series chart with over 52 million hours viewed in its first week, behind the explosively popular “Harry & Meghan” and “Wednesday.” It remained on the chart for five weeks, and also reached the Top 10 in 88 countries.

Aside from Centineo and Haddock, “The Recruit” also stars Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis Hall, Kristian Bruun, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, and Daniel Quincy Annoh. Hawley and Centineo executive produce “The Recruit” with Dough Liman, Gene Klein, David Bartis, Adam Ciralsky, and Charlie Ebersol. Entertainment One and Hypnotic serve as the production companies behind the series.

