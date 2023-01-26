ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

‘Saturday Night Live’: Pedro Pascal joins as February 4 guest host with Coldplay

By Chris Beachum
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ax93J_0kSKW6RK00

NBC announced the next “ Saturday Night Live ” episode details on Thursday. Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us,” “The Mandalorian”) will host for the first time on February 4. Coldplay will serve as musical guest for the seventh time.

Here are the “SNL” Season 48 hosts and musical guests so far:

#4801 Miles Teller/Kendrick Lamar — October 1, 2022

#4802 Brendan Gleeson/Willow — October 8, 2022

#4803 Megan Thee Stallion/Megan Thee Stallion — October 15, 2022

#4804 Jack Harlow/Jack Harlow — October 29, 2022

#4805 Amy Schumer/Steve Lacy — November 5, 2022

#4806 Dave Chappelle/Black Star — November 12, 2022

#4807 Keke Palmer/SZA — December 3, 2022

#4808 Steve Martin & Martin Short/Brandi Carlile — December 10, 2022

#4809 Austin Butler/Lizzo– December 17, 2022

#4810 Aubrey Plaza/Sam Smith – January 21, 2023

#4811 Michael B. Jordan/Lil Baby – January 28, 2023

SEE Aubrey Plaza interview: ‘Emily the Criminal’

Eight “SNL” cast members are no longer on the program for Season 48 on NBC: Aristotle Athari , Aidy Bryant , Pete Davidson , Kate McKinnon , Alex Moffat , Kyle Mooney , Chris Redd and Melissa Villasenor . Veteran Emmy nominee Cecily Strong joined several early episodes but departed in December.

The “SNL” cast is still be a large one with Michael Che , Mikey Day , Andrew Dismukes , Chloe Fineman , Heidi Gardner , James Austin Johnson , Punkie Johnson , Colin Jost , Ego Nwodim , Sarah Sherman , Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang . New featured players are Marcello Hernandez , Molly Kearney , Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker .

The program won yet again as Best Variety Sketch Series at the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony on September 12.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Oscars Best Actress battle rages on after nominations: Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh as close as ever

You couldn’t devise a closer Oscar race than the Best Actress battle between Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). And after the nominations were announced on January 24 things haven’t gotten any clearer. Who do you think will win? As of this writing the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are split almost right down the middle: five of them say Blanchett will win, while four say Yeoh. Our Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby are just as closely divided: four say Blanchett, while three say Yeoh. Our Top 24 Users who got...
GoldDerby

‘Saturday Night Live’ host Michael B. Jordan knows ‘how that feels’ to be hired for his looks, not his talent [WATCH]

The second 2023 episode of “Saturday Night Live” will air January 28 on NBC with host Michael B. Jordan and musical guest Lil Baby. In NBC’s new promo video (watch below), Jordan is admiring the iconic stage when “SNL” featured player Michael Longfellow comes up behind him and taps his shoulder. Inadvertently channeling his boxing character Adonis Creed from the upcoming film “Creed III,” Jordan swiftly punches Longfellow in the face — twice. “I am so sorry! It’s muscle memory, ” Jordan proclaims when he realizes what he just did to the “Saturday Night Live” newbie. He explains that back-to-back punches is...
GoldDerby

Heartbreaking ‘The Last of Us’ episode could finally score Nick Offerman his first Emmy bid for acting

HBO’s “The Last of Us” continues to draw millions of viewers into its bleak, fungus-infused apocalypse. Week two of the video game adaptation saw the largest week-to-week increase in viewership in the history of this cable giant. Looking beyond any viewership metrics, though, the show’s third episode, “Long, Long Time,” has the potential to correct one of the greatest sins in awards show history: it could finally snag an acting Emmy nomination for Nick Offerman. (SPOILERS FOR THE EPISODE FOLLOW) SEE Here comes the ‘shroom: ‘The Last of Us’ renewed for Season 2 by HBO Episode three spends most of its running...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoldDerby

Revived comedy ‘Party Down’ debuts trailer

“This is no joke. This is catering!” so says Jane Lynch in the short trailer announcing the triumphant return of cult comedy “Party Down.” The Rob Thomas and Paul Rudd-created cater-waiter comedy, which originally aired for two seasons on Starz beginning in 2009, is serving up (<—see what I did there?) six episodes on the network beginning February 24. If you’ve been hearing people talk about this show for a decade and want to catch up, the 20 beloved episodes are on the Starz app, as well as Hulu. (The first season is on Prime Video.)  Adam Scott is back as the...
GoldDerby

Best Documentary Short Oscar 2023: Where to watch the nominees

The short film categories can be the hardest ones to predict at the Oscars. In the spirit of this, we at Gold Derby are looking to help you out by not only telling you what each of the contenders for Best Documentary Short is about, but also where you can watch some of them right now. Be sure to bookmark this page as it will be updated with more streaming links as they become available. Don’t forget to make your predictions in this category and the other 22 contests in our predictions center. As a recap, the last four winners in...
GoldDerby

2023 Grammys Premiere Ceremony: Everything to know about the jam-packed pre-show

The Grammy Awards take place on Sunday night, February 5, but savvy awards watchers should also pay attention to the afternoon Premiere Ceremony, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater at 12:30pm Pacific/3:30pm Eastern. The event will stream live on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.GRAMMY.com. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement, “We are so excited to kick off Grammy Sunday with the Premiere Ceremony ahead of Music’s Biggest Night. Not only do we have an incredible lineup of presenters and performers, but this ceremony will also reveal the winners in the vast majority...
ALABAMA STATE
GoldDerby

2023 Grammy Awards performers announced: Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Sam Smith, and …

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 5, with the ceremony to be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. The event will be hosted for the third year in a row by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. So who’s performing at the event, which the Recording Academy dubs “music’s biggest night”? Click above for the full gallery of Grammy performers, updating as new names are announced. SEE Grammy nominations: Full list of contenders The first wave of performers includes nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. Two-time Grammy winner Bad...
GoldDerby

‘The 1619 Project’: Red carpet interviews from Hulu premiere include Boris Kodjoe, Jalen Rose and more … [WATCH]

Gold Derby’s associate editor Latasha Ford interviewed actor Boris Kodjoe, executive producer and director Roger Ross Williams, sports analyst and former NBA star Jalen Rose, social justice advocate Angela Rye, casting director and producer Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd, musician Herbie Hancock and showrunner Shoshana Guy on the red carpet at the premiere of “The 1619 Project.” The event took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on January 26, 2023. Watch the video above. Hulu’s six-part 1619 Docuseries is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine....
GoldDerby

Grammys flashback: Jennifer Hudson wins for the very first time

2022 was, in my opinion, the year of Black women in music. Beyoncé, Lizzo, Tems and Nicki Minaj all topped the Billboard Hot 100, and the first three of those are among the top nominees at the current Grammy Awards. SZA’s long-awaited sophomore album “SOS” was one of the top stories of the year and broke streaming records. And other Black women like Sudan Archives, GloRilla and Latto were celebrated new artists. Amid all that, one Black woman achieved perhaps the hardest feat: EGOT. Jennifer Hudson completed her EGOT when she took home a Tony for producing the acclaimed Broadway...
GoldDerby

Film Academy to examine campaign procedures in wake of Andrea Riseborough’s surprise Oscar nomination

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed Friday that it is in the process of “conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees” in the wake of Andrea Riseborough’s surprise (some might say shocking) Oscar nomination for Best Actress for the microbudget feature “To Leslie” that was announced on Tuesday, achieved through a seemingly grassroots, self-funded social media campaign engineered by the fervent support of a group of prominent big-name actors and actresses. Without directly naming Riseborough, a statement from the academy released on Friday noted, “It is the Academy’s goal to ensure that the awards...
GoldDerby

#OscarsStillSoWhite? A renewed diversity controversy surfaces in wake of the nominations

On the face of it, it looked as if the Academy Awards got it right in the nominations on Tuesday in terms of diversity and inclusion. Not only did “Everything Everywhere All at Once” score the most noms of any film with 11 – including Best Picture – it also earned honors for three of its actors of Asian descent: Michelle Yeoh for lead actress, Ke Huy Quan for supporting actor and Stephanie Hsu for supporting actress,  along with a Best Director slot for one of “Everything Everywhere’s” two Daniels, Daniel Kwan. That’s not to mention a fourth Asian actress,...
GoldDerby

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (‘Everything Everywhere’) about to become 3rd directing team to win Oscar?

There’s no “I” in “team,” but there is an “I” in “director.” Maybe that’s why the Oscar for Best Director is almost always a solo affair. Though filmmaking is a collaborative medium with contributions from hundreds of professionals from various fields and disciplines, there’s usually just one person sitting in the director’s chair and thus only one person stepping up to the Oscar podium to accept the trophy. But Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert could accept Best Director together for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” SEEHow to watch ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ online This is only the fifth time that a...
GoldDerby

Annie Wersching, ‘24’ and ‘Bosch’ actress and the voice of Tess in ‘The Last of Us,’ dead at 45

Annie Wersching, an actress best known for her appearances on shows like “24” and “Bosch” and who voiced Tess in the blockbuster video game “The Last of Us,” died on Sunday at the age of 45. The cause of death was cancer. The St. Louis-born performer got her start on television with the series ‘Star Trek: Enterprise” in 2001. She appeared in the first season episode “Oasis” as a humanoid who falls in love with engineer Trip Tucker. This led to guest shots on “Angel,” “Charmed,” “E-Ring,” “Cold Case,” “Supernatural,” and plenty of others. In 2007, she landed a recurring role...
GoldDerby

RSVP for DGA nominees panel on January 31: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘The Big Brunch,’ ‘Station Eleven,’ ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Four of the 2023 DGA Awards nominees will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, January 31, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Christopher Rosen and a roundtable chat with all of the group together. RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show. This “Meet the...
GoldDerby

‘Hell’s Kitchen 21’ episode 13 recap: Who wasn’t ready for takeoff in ‘The Fab Five Take Flight’? [LIVE BLOG]

Your favorite foul-mouthed chef returns tonight in an all-new episode of “Hell’s Kitchen.” The black jacket final five are challenged to cook dishes with ingredients from different cities. James Beard Award winning Chef Michael Cimarusti joins Gordon Ramsay to judge the chefs dishes. And, for the first time, chefs will prepare for dinner service in one kitchen, and one will be eliminated in the “The Fab Five Take Flight” episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” airing Thursday, January 26 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. SEE 59% of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ fans think Alex Belew should win ‘Battle of the Ages’ title [POLL RESULTS] “Hell’s Kitchen”...
TENNESSEE STATE
GoldDerby

How to watch ‘To Leslie’

When “To Leslie” star Andrea Riseborough was announced as one of the 2023 Oscar nominees for Best Actress on January 24, it capped off one of the most remarkable and unexpected awards season runs in history. Previously not considered a serious contender for recognition – Riseborough’s highest profile nomination before the 2023 Oscars came courtesy of the Independent Spirit Awards – Riseborough has thrust into the race thanks to vocal and public support from a cadre of Hollywood stars, including Charlize Theron, Edward Norton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Amy Adams, and Frances Fisher. The targeted campaigning paid off, pushing Riseborough...
GoldDerby

‘Succession’ Season 4 trailer debuts, HBO reveals March premiere date

As was predicted by Gold Derby senior editor Joyce Eng, the fourth season of “Succession” will debut on March 26, giving the acclaimed and Emmy Award-winning drama plenty of runway to qualify for the 2023 Emmys ceremony. On Thursday, HBO revealed the Season 4 premiere date as well as a first teaser trailer for the fresh batch of episodes. Season 4 picks up after the shocking events of the Season 3 finale when Logan Roy (Brian Cox) effectively boxed out his scheming children (Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin) amid plans to sell Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard)....
GoldDerby

Grammys Song of the Year predictions: Can Harry Styles stop Adele from steamrolling the competition again?

Honoring songwriters, the Grammy for Song of the Year has gone to everyone from The Beatles to Adele and Childish Gambino. This year, with Grammy darlings and newer artists in the mix, it looks like the race is tighter than ever, even if it will probably go to some familiar faces. The race seems to be a tossup between the two biggest songs: Adele’s “Easy On Me” and Harry Styles’s “As It Was.” The former’s biggest benefit is that Adele is arguably the most industry-beloved artist making music right now, only losing three Grammys throughout her whole career. “Easy On Me”...
GoldDerby

2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions: Best Comedy Ensemble

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on January 11 in film and television, as voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. Who will prevail in the category of Best Comedy Ensemble during Netflix’s YouTube ceremony on Sunday, February 26? This year’s five nominated casts are: “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “The Bear,” “Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building.” Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions for Best Comedy Ensemble, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our SAG Awards odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from...
GoldDerby

2023 Sundance Film Festival concludes: Highlights and studio acquisitions include ‘Past Lives,’ ‘A Little Prayer,’ ‘Flora and Son’

One year after Sundance megahit “CODA” took home the Oscar for Best Picture, the indie festival is being represented at the 95th Academy Awards again–this time, by four nominees for Best Documentary Feature (“All That Breathes,” “Fire of Love,” “A House Made of Splinters,” and “Navalny”) and “Living,” which is contending in Best Actor (Bill Nighy) and Best Adapted Screenplay. Other recent films to have wound up at the Oscars after debuting in Park City include “Minari,” “Promising Young Woman,” “The Father,” “Get Out,” “The Big Sick,” “Manchester by the Sea,” and “Whiplash.” The event wrapped up over the weekend,...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy