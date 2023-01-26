ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Foreigner frontman Kelly Hansen talks band’s farewell tour

By Dayna Devon, Hillary Reilly
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

Kelly Hansen has been the lead singer of the iconic ’80s band, Foreigner, for over a decade.

The band has produced some of music’s most popular and memorable hits like, “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Juke Box Hero,” and “Feels like the First Time.”

Hansen talked to KTLA 5’s Dayna Devon about what life has been like being in the band and what he looks forward to once the group’s farewell tour wraps up.

You can see Foreigner when their farewell tour stops at the FivePoint Amphitheater in Irvine on Aug. 21, and if you can’t wait until then, you can see them in Las Vegas at The Venetian in March.

For the full list of show dates and tour information, just head to foreigneronline.com .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 26, 2023.

