Pro Skier Kyle Smaine Killed in AvalancheGearJunkieSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake TahoeTammy EminethGardner, KS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Letters of inquiries sought for fire recovery, preparedness efforts in El Dorado County
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado Community Foundation is asking for letters of inquiries for funding from county nonprofits in good standing with federal and state nonprofit requirements that are working on Caldor Fire or Mosquito Fire recovery efforts or are planning fire preparedness projects. Projects must...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County manager: Seniors 65 and older make up quarter of population
STATELINE, Nev. — More than a quarter of Douglas County’s population is over the age of 65 and is expected to climb from 26.4 to 38.7% in the near future. That aging population has resulted in a nearly 20% decline in the number of students attending Douglas County schools over the last dozen years, Douglas County Manager Patrick Cates said at last week’s annual State of the Counties hosted by the Northern Nevada Development Authority.
mynews4.com
Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
Record-Courier
Land sale paves way for Vista Grande
The completed sale of 28.73 acres of U.S. Forest Service land north of Jacks Valley Road opens the way for the extension of Vista Grande. On Thursday, Douglas County commissioners are being asked to accept right-of-way easements for the extension of the road and a water pipeline from just south of Topsy to Jacks Valley.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
EDSO headquarters to be named for former Sheriff D’Agostini
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office headquarters will be named in honor of the former Sheriff John D’Agostini and his 28 years of law enforcement service. District 2 Supervisor George Turnboo brought the discussion of naming the facility the Sheriff John D’Agostini Public Safety Facility to the Board of Supervisors meeting Jan. 24, which proved to be split in reception among county leaders.
As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
2news.com
School delays and cancellations for Monday, January 30
Some schools and school districts are announcing delays and or cancelations for Monday, January 30 due to winter weather conditions. Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect. The Washoe County School District released the following message:. Hello Washoe County School District families,. This is...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Chamber honors winners of 15th Blue Ribbon Awards
STATELINE, Nev. — The winners of the 15th annual Blue Ribbon Awards were announced Thursday, Jan. 26, during a private awards ceremony for finalists at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. In place of the annual awards dinner, the community was invited to tune in virtually. The Blue Ribbon Awards...
KOLO TV Reno
Storey County prepares for Tesla expansion
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Earlier this week, Tesla announced plans for two new facilities in Storey County. The $3.6 billion dollar investment calls for 3,000 new employees and 4 million square feet. “We’ve done a Gigafactory before and we can do it again,” Storey County Manager Austin Osborne said....
mynews4.com
Investigation underway after employee dies at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a Reno Sparks Visitor Authority employee died at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Monday. RSCVA president and CEO Charles Harris said in a statement the incident happened on Monday, January 30 and the employee has since died at a local hospital.
KOLO TV Reno
Tahoe snowpack currently sitting at nearly 200%
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -With temperatures below 20 degrees, hydrologist Jeff Anderson made his first trip to the SNOTEL site on Slide Mountain on Monday to see how deep the snow is, and how much water is in it. “128 inches of snow depth, 45.1 inches of water content,” he...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New research says feeding mountain chickadees is OK
RENO, Nev. — New research recently released shows feeding mountain chickadees has no negative impact on the species as long as a few simple rules are followed. Chickadee Ridge overlooking Lake Tahoe has become a popular snowshoe and cross-country ski destination for those hoping to experience feeding the tiny black-capped birds, often from the palm of one’s hand. The new research from the University of Nevada, Reno goes against what Nevada Department of Wildlife officials have said over the years that for the sake of wildlife, they shouldn’t be fed.
2news.com
Construction On Mall Drive In Sparks
RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. A portion of Mall Drive in Sparks will close on Monday as part of ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project.
Sierra Sun
Frigid temps, wind to create ‘dangerous’ conditions in Sierra
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Roads are icy, temperatures are in the single digits Monday morning at Truckee-Tahoe and officials are warning High Sierra winds will create dangerous conditions in the backcountry. All schools are running a regular schedule on Monday except in Incline Village where classes will begin after a...
mynews4.com
Reports: South Lake Tahoe skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan
Beloved professional skier Kyle Smaine from South Lake Tahoe died in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, according to multiple reports. According to Mountain Gazette, Smaine, 31, was on a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism when he was killed. A man that was with Smaine told the...
mynews4.com
Authorities seeking information on dog attack at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) is looking for information regarding an incident of a dog attack at the Grand Sierra Resort on Thursday, January 26. According to WCRAS, the person of interest is identified as Heather Brashear and her...
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
KOLO TV Reno
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District advises people not to eat baked goods from Happy Tiers Bakery in Incline Village. The bakery products were made without the benefit of an inspection, prompting the Public Health Alert. The baked goods were made between Oct. 1 and Tuesday and...
activenorcal.com
Beloved Tahoe Skier Killed in Avalanche in Japan
Professional skier Kyle Smaine, who resided and skied in South Lake Tahoe, was killed in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday. He was 31 years old. On a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism, Smaine was free skiing in the Japan backcountry with fellow skier Adam Ü when they decided to embark on a final run. While transitioning their skis to uphill mode, a large avalanche was triggered above them by a group of Austrian skiers.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks business owner sees suspected burglars on security camera
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Spaks Police Department arrested two men early Sunday after a business owner watching on a security camera saw them allegedly trying to break into vehicles. Police arrested Christopher Bruffett, 35, of Reno and Vincent James Wilks, 25, of Sparks. Both are charged with motor vehicle tampering,...
