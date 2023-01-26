ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Time To Fill Downtown Yakima With Your Art

Calling all artists in Yakima. The Yakima Arts Commission is looking for artists who want to display art in downtown Yakima. The commission is hoping for applications for the 2023 Downtown Yakima Windows Alive! project. Get your art ready and fill out an application deadlines approaching. The deadline for artists...
Help Celebrate with These Amazing Local-Area YouTube Channels

There's a lot of talent on YouTube. So many of today's mega-stars and people your kids look up to are being discovered on YouTube by just having fun. I mean, after all, it's free to start and host your own YouTube channel. Many do it now as a full-time job through sponsorships and endorsements.
Own a Kia Or Hyndai? Your Vehicle Could Be Easy To Steal

Lock your car doors. Don't leave things in your car that makes your vehicle attractive to thieves. Things police tell vehicle owners all the time to prevent theft of things in the vehicle or the vehicle itself. Every year Yakima Police say they see an average of 500 to 700 vehicles every year.
Major Summitview Road Work Starts Overnight Sunday in Yakima

A popular area of Summitview Avenue will be closed Sunday night for some road work. Yakima City officials say city crews will be busy with water line work resulting in the overnight closure of Summitview Avenue between 40th Avenue and 39th Avenue starting Sunday, January, 29th through Thursday, February 2.
Two Juveniles Arrested in Yakima Gang Shooting

Yakima Police have arrested 2 juveniles in connection with a shooting Thursday that left a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Both face charges of assault of unlawful possession of a firearm. Police say the gang related shooting happened on North First Street at H Street. Yakima Police say the...
