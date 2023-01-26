Read full article on original website
Subway Restaurants in Yakima are No Longer Taking National Coupons
Suppose you find yourself at a local area Subway sometime in the near future because you can't live without those delectable meatball subs or the infamous Subway Club. In that case, they have signs posted both on the doors as well as inside the store at the counter that they are no longer accepting coupons.
Time To Fill Downtown Yakima With Your Art
Calling all artists in Yakima. The Yakima Arts Commission is looking for artists who want to display art in downtown Yakima. The commission is hoping for applications for the 2023 Downtown Yakima Windows Alive! project. Get your art ready and fill out an application deadlines approaching. The deadline for artists...
Crime that bad? Amazing Spider-Man Seems Paranoid Walking on Yakima Ave.
I saw these pictures, and I couldn’t help it. I started singing! “Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can. He walks the street, Yakima Ave, looks over his shoulder, cover’s his @$$, watch out YAKIMA! Here comes the Spider-Man.” I started to make a 2nd verse, but then my wife told me to shut up (rightfully so).
Help Celebrate with These Amazing Local-Area YouTube Channels
There's a lot of talent on YouTube. So many of today's mega-stars and people your kids look up to are being discovered on YouTube by just having fun. I mean, after all, it's free to start and host your own YouTube channel. Many do it now as a full-time job through sponsorships and endorsements.
Own a Kia Or Hyndai? Your Vehicle Could Be Easy To Steal
Lock your car doors. Don't leave things in your car that makes your vehicle attractive to thieves. Things police tell vehicle owners all the time to prevent theft of things in the vehicle or the vehicle itself. Every year Yakima Police say they see an average of 500 to 700 vehicles every year.
More Snow? Say it Ain’t So! Yakima Expecting More Snow This Weekend
Just when you thought we were in the clear for the year, Mother Nature has decided it's not done yet to frost us with those frozen flakes of unfortunateness. As most of the snow has melted over Yakima, only leaving piles of ice in some parts around town, it appears as we'll get more snow this weekend.
Major Summitview Road Work Starts Overnight Sunday in Yakima
A popular area of Summitview Avenue will be closed Sunday night for some road work. Yakima City officials say city crews will be busy with water line work resulting in the overnight closure of Summitview Avenue between 40th Avenue and 39th Avenue starting Sunday, January, 29th through Thursday, February 2.
Two Juveniles Arrested in Yakima Gang Shooting
Yakima Police have arrested 2 juveniles in connection with a shooting Thursday that left a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Both face charges of assault of unlawful possession of a firearm. Police say the gang related shooting happened on North First Street at H Street. Yakima Police say the...
