Toronto, OH

Toronto Raptors reportedly unmoved by massive recent trade offer for star player

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

The Toronto Raptors reportedly received a seriously strong trade offer for one of their top players, but it still seems to be well short of what they are looking for.

The Raptors head into a Friday matchup with the defending champion Golden State Warriors outside the playoff picture and five games under .500. While they have battled injuries to some of their best players this season, their 22-27 record is still well below where the team hoped they would be at this point in the season.

With Toronto meandering along in a season that could end with an appearance in the NBA Lottery, there is a belief around the league that the organization should be sellers at the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Star players like Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakim, Gary Trent Jr., and OG Anunoby have a great deal of value around the league and could fetch the Toronto Raptors a worthwhile return.

Yet, recent rumors have suggested the team’s asking price for certain players is pretty high, and a new report revealed one recent impressive offer that left the front office unmoved.

Toronto Raptors recently turned down trade offer of three first-round picks

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

One player that has garnered a great deal of interest around the NBA is OG Anunoby. The 25-year-old has consistently gotten better over his first six seasons in the league, and there is a belief among scouts that he is just scratching the surface of his potential. The Toronto Raptors are well aware of that as well, it is why the asking price for him in a trade is steep.

On Monday, Toronto Star NBA writer Bruce Arthur reported that “at least one team has previously offered three first-round picks for Anunoby.” Obviously, since he was not moved that is not enough of a return for the Raptors to part with the player with two years still left on his contract.

In comparison, three-time All-Star and fellow elite defender Rudy Gobert landed the Utah Jazz five future first-round picks in a blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the summer. The native of England and Indiana alum has yet to earn All-Star honors during his tenure in the league.

The Toronto Raptors clearly feel they have leverage in a potential deal since OG Anunoby won’t hit free agency until 2025.

