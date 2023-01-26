ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

Convicted con artist Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin to star in reality show while on house arrest

By Luke Mc Cormick
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16HAjT_0kSKV7MG00

From scammer to TV star?

That’s certainly what Anna Sorokin, or Anna Delvey, is hoping as the convicted con artist is out of prison and now on house arrest.

The inspiration behind Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” miniseries will be the host of “Delvey’s Dinner Club,” which will be an unscripted reality show featuring “invitation-only, intimate dinners at her home,” a press release states.

“There’s nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience,” TODAY reported from a Sorokin statement.

“The show will go behind the scenes with Anna as she reinvents herself and her name, reintroducing herself to New York City and the world, one dinner party at a time, and the only way she is allowed to do so: at home,” the show’s press release states.

The show is being produced by Courtney White’s production company Butternut. White is a former president of the Food Network.

Sorokin was arrested in 2017 and subsequently convicted of one count attempted grand larceny, three counts grand larceny, and four counts theft services in 2019, according to TIME .

In October 2022 she was released from federal prison in New York but was put on house arrest, according to NBC News .

She now lives in an East Village apartment in Manhattan, leaving only for parole appointments in Brooklyn.

A premiere date or channel has not been announced for “Delvey’s Dinner Club.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Convicted Scammer Ana 'Delvey' Sorokin Forced Partygoers To Provide Social Security Numbers For 'Club House Arrest' Birthday Bash

Convicted scammer Ana 'Delvey' Sorokin didn't let house arrest orders get in the way of birthday celebrations. The infamous faux socialite was actually able to convince her house guests to hand over their social security numbers and sign NDAs to attend the exclusive bash, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sorokin, 32, was convicted in 2019 of attempted grand larceny and thefts of services after she swindled New York elites out of lavish gifts, trips, and hundreds of thousands of dollars under her false alias of a German heiress. Although she was sentenced to 12 years, Sorokin was released in 2021 before she...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin Is Turning Her House Arrest Dinner Series Into a Reality TV Show

We’ve already seen a fictionalized version of Anna “Delvey” Sorokin on our screens, in the hit Netflix show Inventing Anna. But get ready to watch the real thing soon. Sorokin announced that she’s working on a reality show based on the dinner parties she’s been throwing while under home confinement, the New York Post reported on Wednesday. Dubbed Delvey’s Dinner Club, the series will follow the scammer as she hosts “celebrities, moguls and glitterati” in her New York City apartment. “There’s nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary...
Page Six

Anna Delvey’s birthday afterparty required signed NDAs, social security numbers

What the birthday girl wants, the birthday girl gets. Scammer Anna Delvey required attendees of her birthday afterparty to sign non-disclosure agreements and provide their social security numbers, Page Six has exclusively learned. While the NDA, obtained by Page Six, required to attend the “Club House Arrest” soiree appeared standard in its legalese, what stuck out was that underneath the signature it asked for everyone’s SSNs. We hear attendees at the “Inventing Anna” subject’s fête either left it blank or went so far as to provide fake numbers. While a rep for Delvey confirmed that an NDA release form was presented to guests upon...
NEW YORK STATE
Law & Crime

‘They’re Gonna Have a Hard Time Getting a Conviction’: Dan Abrams Skeptical of Criminal Charges Against Alec Baldwin Over ‘Rust’ Shooting

Criminal charges will soon be filed over the shooting on the set of the western film “Rust” that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021, a prosecutor in New Mexico announced Thursday. Actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed each face over a year behind bars on charges of involuntary manslaughter.
NEW MEXICO STATE
RadarOnline

‘He Wanted More’: Katie Holmes Cut Ties With Ex Bobby Wooten After He Fell Hard: Sources

Katie Holmes kicked another suitor to the curb — because the former Dawson’s Creek star is gun-shy about getting hitched again and wants to focus on being a mom, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Batman Begins actress’s fling with 33-year-old musician Bobby Wooten III flamed out after just seven months, and a source revealed, “They were head over heels — at first.” The Grammy nominee joins a long list of exes of love-‘em-and-leave-‘em Katie, 44. Early in her career, she was wooed by American Pie alum Chris Klein, 43, and Dawson’s Creek castmate Joshua Jackson, 44. Then, after her bombshell 2012...
RadarOnline

Charles Manson's Heir: Judge Set To Rule On Who Will Inherit Notorious Cult Leader's $1 Million Estate 6 Years After His Death

A Los Angeles judge will decide this week on who inherits notorious cult leader Charles Manson's estimated $1 million estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. Those looking to take over as sole heir include former martial arts fighter Mason Freeman, who claims to be the criminal's grandson.Manson's "biological son" Daniel Arguelles also argued he should take over the reigns, while memorabilia collector Michael Channels claimed Manson left everything to him in a 2002 will. He said they were friends and pen pals for three decades.Arguelles, on the other hand, alleged Manson fathered him during a one-night stand with his late mother back...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RadarOnline

'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Shine My Crown

Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper

Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
RadarOnline

Rupert Murdoch Spotted Sunbathing With Country Music Star’s Widow Months After His $305 Million Divorce With Jerry Hall

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was spotted out with a new woman only months after settling his bitter divorce from model Jerry Hall, RadarOnline.com has learned. 91-year-old Rupert was seen living it up with Ann-Lesley Smith, 66, while on vacation in Barbados. Smith is the widow of country legend Chester Smith. The two reportedly met in November and have become quite fond of each other. In photos, obtained by Daily Mail, the two looked to be extremely cozy as they soaked up the sun. Rupert asked Ann-Lesley to accompany him on the trip after being invited by British billionaire Anthony Bamford,...
The Independent

Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death

Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.On Thursday (19 January), Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Hutchins, a cinematographer, on the set of the Western movie Rust in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor is one of three people facing charges over the accidental shooting, alongide first assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.Each...
NEW MEXICO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
WESTBURY, NY
Audacy

Audacy

66K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy