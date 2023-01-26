Noah Centineo’s ‘The Recruit’ Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix

Noah Centineo ’s The Recruit will return for a second season. Netflix announced today it has renewed the popular series from Entertainment One, Alexi Hawley and Hypnotic.

Season 2 will pick up from last season’s cliffhanger ending that found Owen (Centineo) and Max (Laura Haddock) captured and their lives endangered.

“I’m thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit ,” series creator, showrunner and executive producer Hawley told Tudum.com. “Seeing how invested our audience became in the show’s adventurous take on the spy world and Noah’s turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to turn it all up to ‘“’11’”’ in Season Two.”

The Recruit debuted on December 16 and spent five weeks on the Netflix TV Global Top 10 (English), reaching the Top 10 in 88 countries.

Centineo will return as executive producer and reprise his role as Owen Hendricks. As told to Tudum.com : “I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season. I’m looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all.”

Season 1 centered around Owen Hendricks (Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.

Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis Hall, Kristian Bruun, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn and Daniel Quincy Annoh also starred in Season 1.

Hawley will return as showrunner with Hypnotic’s Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis; Adam Ciralsky (P3 Media) and Charlie Ebersol also returning as Executive Producers.