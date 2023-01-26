ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Noah Centineo’s ‘The Recruit’ Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQCkC_0kSKV4i500

Noah Centineo ’s The Recruit will return for a second season. Netflix announced today it has renewed the popular series from Entertainment One, Alexi Hawley and Hypnotic.

Season 2 will pick up from last season’s cliffhanger ending that found Owen (Centineo) and Max (Laura Haddock) captured and their lives endangered.

Related Story

We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023

Related Story

'Stranger Things' Rules 2022 Streaming Charts, Nielsen Says; Netflix's 'Wednesday' & 'Ozark' Big Winners Too

Related Story

Netflix Forced To Defend Conditions On 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Reality Series Following Freezing Temperatures

“I’m thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit ,” series creator, showrunner and executive producer Hawley told Tudum.com. “Seeing how invested our audience became in the show’s adventurous take on the spy world and Noah’s turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to turn it all up to ‘“’11’”’ in Season Two.”

The Recruit debuted on December 16 and spent five weeks on the Netflix TV Global Top 10 (English), reaching the Top 10 in 88 countries.

Centineo will return as executive producer and reprise his role as Owen Hendricks. As told to Tudum.com : “I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season. I’m looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all.”

Season 1 centered around Owen Hendricks (Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.

Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis Hall, Kristian Bruun, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn and Daniel Quincy Annoh also starred in Season 1.

Hawley will return as showrunner with Hypnotic’s Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis; Adam Ciralsky (P3 Media) and Charlie Ebersol also returning as Executive Producers.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

‘One Piece’: Netflix Live-Action Pirate Adventure Series Unveils First-Look Key Art Of Cast

Netflix has released the key art for its anticipated One Piece live-action series based on one of the best-selling manga titles of all time. The series is slated to premiere later this year. The key art poster reveals Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, wearing the character’s signature red vest and straw hat. In addition to Luffy, the key art teases the live-action debuts of Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji, the primary Straw Hats, played by Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji). See the full image below. Based on the manga title by Eiichiro Oda,...
Deadline

‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer: Netflix Sleuths Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Back In Action

It’s deux or die – their joke, not ours – with the new trailer for Murder Mystery 2, the Netflix sequel that pairs Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as the married couple with a knack for sleuthing and trouble. When last we saw them in Murder Mystery, New York cop Nick (Sandler) and wife Audrey (Aniston) were on a European vacation when they got framed for the death of an elderly billionaire and were forced to go on the run. Now they’re back, and this time they’re full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited...
Deadline

Cancellations Of Completed Seasons Of TV Series; Experts Weigh In On Whether Trend Will Continue

It has all the makings of a new and disturbing trend in television — companies taking fully produced, unaired series and moving them off their books — but insiders are hesitant to say whether cancellations like what we saw today at Showtime, as well as what has happened at Warner Bros. Discovery, AMC, Netflix and Peacock over the last few months, is becoming the new normal. Consider it more of a one-time “right-sizing,” they say. “I don’t think those companies are going to want to make a practice of this on an ongoing basis,” a partner at a talent agency tells...
Deadline

‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Canceled By Disney+ After 2 Seasons

There will be no third season for The Mysterious Benedict Society, the adventure series starring Tony Hale. The news, which comes more than a moth after Season 2 ended its run on the streamer, was revealed by co-creator/executive producer Phil Hay on Twitter. “Dear friends- season 2 will mark the end of The Mysterious Benedict Society’s journey on Disney+. We love everyone who helped make this truly special and indeed life-affirming experience happen. No regrets- so proud of what we made!, Hay wrote. “The beauty of streaming is that the show lives on Disney+ and you can find it whenever you want to...
Deadline

‘The Last Of Us’ Audience Grows For Third Consecutive Week, Becoming HBO’s Fourth Current Series Averaging 15M+ Viewers Per Episode

The Last of Us doesn’t look like it’ll be losing steam any time soon. On Sunday, 6.4M people tuned in to watch the third episode of the post-apocalyptic series across HBO and HBO Max, according to Nielsen and first party data.  That’s a 12% increase from last week’s viewership, which already had set a record for the largest week 2 audience growth for an HBO Original drama series in the history of the network. Sunday’s audience is also up 37% from the series premiere, which was watched same-day by 4.7M people. Related Story ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Recap: Love In The Time Of Cordyceps Related...
Deadline

Annie Wersching Mourned By Shocked Hollywood And Fans – ‘24’ Co-Star Kiefer Sutherland Leads Reactions

Many did not know actress Annie Wersching’s cancer diagnosis, and woke up today shocked to learn she had died at age 45. Tributes poured forth from those who had worked with her on the long list of shows she graced. A few of the early reactions. Kiefer Sutherland, star and executive producer of 24, remembered Wersching who was a series regular on Seasons 7 and 8 of the real-time drama. “The world lost a light today,” Sutherland wrote on Twitter. “Annie Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks...
Deadline

Eva Green Says ‘A Patriot’ Could Have Killed Her Career During Court Battle With Movie’s Producers

James Bond star Eva Green has said she feared making A Patriot could have killed her career as she took the stand in a legal battle with White Lantern Films, producer of the doomed British movie. Green, whose credits include 2006’s Casino Royale and Robert Rodriguez’s Sin City, is suing White Lantern and SMC Speciality Finance for $1 million, the fee she says she is owed due to the collapse of the project in 2019. Green was due to star in and executive produce the pic. Speaking at the High Court in London, Green said the script for A Patriot was one...
Deadline

Lisa Loring Dies: Actor & Original Wednesday Addams Was 64

Lisa Loring, best known for bringing Wednesday Addams to life in The Addams Family sitcom in the mid-1960s, has died. She was 64. Loring’s close friend Laure Jacobson shared in a Facebook post news of her death on January 28 after the actor was taken off life support following “a massive stroke.” “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. 4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it...
Deadline

Cindy Williams Dies: ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star Who Appeared In ’American Graffiti’ & ‘The Conversation’ Was 75

Cindy Williams, who starred in the smash Happy Days spinoff Laverne & Shirley after appearing in two Best Picture Oscar nominees — George Lucas’ American Graffiti and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation — has died. She was 75. Her family told the Associated Press today that the actress died Wednesday after a brief illness. “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” reads the statement from her children, Emily and Zak Hudson, relayed through a spokesperson. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one...
Deadline

Michael Jackson Nephew Jaafar Jackson To Play King Of Pop In Antoine Fuqua-Directed Biopic

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson will be played by the late icon’s 26-year old nephew Jaafar Jackson in the Antoine Fuqua-directed film biopic for Lionsgate. Fuqua just posted a confirmation on Instagram. The singer and songwriter is the son of Jermaine Jackson, who is the brother of Michael and member of The Jackson 5. Jaafar has been singing and dancing since age 12, and has showcased himself singing tunes from Sam Cooke to Marvin Gaye, along with originals. As Deadline revealed last week, the Emancipation helmer signed on to next direct Michael, which has a script by John Logan. The film’s being produced...
INDIANA STATE
Deadline

Andy Cohen Shares Reaction After Report Saying ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Was Canceled At Bravo

Andy Cohen is reacting to rumors that The Real Housewives of New York City spinoff starring former cast members of the franchise, known as RHONY: Legacy, has been canceled at Bravo. “Don’t believe everything you read,” Cohen tweeted. The Watch What Happens Live host didn’t give more details as to what he was referring to. However, Cohen’s tweet came after Page Six posted a piece where they said negotiations with the potential RHONY: Legacy stars had stalled. According to the report, Bravo had “hit pause on contract negotiations” after the cast felt they were getting low-balled. The report said that “the network appeared...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Alec Baldwin “Acted With Reckless Disregard” On ‘Rust’ Set, D.A. Says; Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Formally Filed Over Fatal Shooting – Update

UPDATED with more details from filings: Alec Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed did not follow safety procedures and acted in “a negligent manner,” according to a formal filing Tuesday in New Mexico of two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. Just filed, the dense document also contends that the gun that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza was not properly inspected, that ongoing safety issues on the set were not addressed, that Baldwin neglected to take required training, and that the veteran actor directly pointed a gun at someone on...
SANTA FE, NM
Deadline

Kevin O’Neal Dies: ‘No Time For Sergeants’ Actor, Brother Of Ryan O’Neal Was 77

Kevin O’Neal, the younger brother of actor Ryan O’Neal who for a time built a steady, if less widely known, performing career of his own died in his sleep of natural causes in Thousand Oaks, California, on Saturday, Jan. 28. He was 77. His death was announced by his nephew Patrick O’Neal, Ryan O’Neal’s son. “Kevin had a wicked sense of humor, just like his older brother, and we have his stories to keep him in our hearts forever,” Patrick O’Neal wrote on Instagram, adding, “When Kevin walked into a room you heard him before you saw him. That energy and...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Deadline

Donald Trump Sues Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster Over Release Of Interview Audio Recordings

Donald Trump has found a new avenue to sue the media: Copyright. Trump filed a lawsuit in federal court on Monday, alleging that Bob Woodward and his publisher, Simon & Schuster, needed his permission before releasing the audio book The Trump Tapes last year. The audiobook is a collection of 20 interviews that Woodward conducted with Trump. “Said audio was protected material, subject to various limitations on use and distribution—as a matter of copyright, license, contract, basic principles of the publishing industry, and core values of fairness and consent,” according to the lawsuit (read it here). Among other things, Woodward interviewed Trump...
Deadline

CBS Orders Pilots For ‘The Good Wife’ Spinoff ‘Elsbeth’ Starring Carrie Preston & ‘Matlock’ Reboot With Kathy Bates, Writers Rooms For ‘The Pact’ & ‘Watson’

The decline in broadcast pilots continues. CBS has ordered its fewest drama pilots ever in a pilot season: two. Also part of a trend, both are based on IP from established auspices and big-name talent already attached — Robert and Michelle King’s Elsbeth starring Carrie Preston, a police procedural spinoff of the Kings’ The Good Wife/Good Fight universe, and Matlock, a gender-swap reboot of the classic legal drama starring Kathy Bates, from Jennie Snyder Urman and Eric Christian Olsen. Along with the two pilot orders for the 2023-24 season, CBS also ordered writers rooms for two medical drama projects —...
Deadline

‘La Brea’ Renewed For Season 3 At NBC

NBC has renewed its disaster drama La Brea for Season 3. The news comes ahead of Season 2’s midseason return to the network on Tuesday night. La Brea follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive.   Related Story We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023 Related Story 'SNL': Weekend Update Takes Jabs At Donald Trump, Walt Disney World & Kanye West Related Story 'SNL' Cold Open Urges DOJ To Probe Tyre Nichols' Killing By Memphis Cops;...
Deadline

Helena Bonham Carter Doesn’t Think ‘The Crown’ Should “Carry On” As Netflix Series Approaches Current Times

Helena Bonham Carter appeared in two seasons of The Crown and as the Netflix drama approaches current times, the actor feels that the series shouldn’t continue. Carter played the “spare” Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, and was recently asked to comment on Prince Harry’s book. “I don’t really want to contribute to the whole thing. It’s complicated and it’ll get taken out of context. And I think it’s been given enough attention,” Carter told The Guardian about Harry’s book titled “Spare.” Although Carter participated in The Crown, she doesn’t think the series should go forward saying, “I should be careful here too, but...
Deadline

Hollywood Remembers Cindy Williams, The ‘Laverne & Shirley’ & ‘Happy Days’ Actor

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Cindy Williams, the optimistic foil to Penny Marshall’s Laverne in the hit 1970s sitcom Laverne & Shirley. Williams died in Los Angeles on Wednesday after a brief illness, her family told The Associated Press. Related Story Cindy Williams Dies: ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star Who Appeared In ’American Graffiti’ & ‘The Conversation’ Was 75 Related Story Sylvia Syms Dies: 'The Queen' & 'Victim' Star Was 89 Related Story Gina Lollobrigida Dies: Italian Cinema Diva Was 95 “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” reads the statement from her children,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Peacemaker’ Spinoff Series ‘Waller’ With Viola Davis A Go, ‘Doom Patrol’ Creator Jeremy Carver Joins As Scribe

Far from a surprise, DC co-Chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed that Waller, the spinoff of their Suicide Squad HBO Max series Peacemaker, was one of the first TV shows they’ll be hatching under their new DC universe, Chapter One, “Gods and Monsters.” Related Story James Gunn & Peter Safran Unveil Big DC Plan With New Movies For Batman & Robin, ‘Swamp Thing’, ‘The Authority’; ‘Lanterns’ TV Series & More Related Story 'Batman II', James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy' Get Release Dates As DC Plan Revealed Related Story DC Bosses "Didn't Fire" Henry Cavill; Talk Fate Of Robert Pattinson, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa,...
Deadline

‘Power Signal’: Oscar Boyson Reteaming With ‘Good Time’ Collaborators At Hercules Film Fund, Rhea Films On Feature Adaptation Of Sundance Midnight Short

EXCLUSIVE: Hercules Film Fund and Rhea Films have closed a deal to finance and produce a feature-length version of Power Signal — the sci-fi short from Oscar Boyson that had its world premiere in Sundance’s Midnight Shorts section last Friday. The short stars Babs Olusanmokun (Dune) as a NYC delivery worker who has a close encounter with an otherworldly life form after accepting a degenerate customer’s bizarre proposition. Boyson directed the pic, also starring Angela Sarafyan, Tennessee King and Will Brill, from his and Erin DeWitt’s script, also producing with Jordan Drake, Alex Coco, and production companies Object & Animal and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Deadline

Deadline

158K+
Followers
43K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy